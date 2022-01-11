U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,713.10
    +42.81 (+0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,251.76
    +182.89 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,153.45
    +210.62 (+1.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,192.56
    +21.41 (+0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.37
    +3.14 (+4.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.00
    +23.20 (+1.29%)
     

  • Silver

    22.81
    +0.34 (+1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1369
    +0.0037 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    -0.0340 (-1.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3631
    +0.0055 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2960
    +0.0880 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,754.77
    +1,170.71 (+2.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.71
    +20.29 (+2.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.37
    +46.12 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     

Local Bank CEO Appointed as FHLBank Pittsburgh Board Chairman

·2 min read

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chairman of the Board, President, and CEO of Emclaire Financial Corp and its wholly-owned subsidiary bank, The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton, William C. Marsh, has been elected to serve as the FHLBank Pittsburgh Board Chair.

Marsh will hold the Chair position for a two-year term beginning January 1, 2022. Marsh has been a board member since 2012 and will now be taking on this more prominent role. He stated, "as a member director in the FHLB system, I represent the needs of Farmers National Bank and other Pennsylvania banks. I am honored by and look forward to serving in this leadership position."

Before his current role, Marsh worked at KPMG Peat Marwick, an international public accounting and consulting firm. He has served in several principal financial executive positions with publicly traded bank holding companies and community banks in Western Pennsylvania and Maryland. He is a member of the Pennsylvania Bankers Association and served as Chair for the 2014 - 2015 term. Marsh served on the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland's Community Depository Institution Advisory Council and currently serves on the board of the Pennsylvania Association of Community Bankers and the American Bankers Association Community Bankers Council.

In 2006, he became Executive Vice President. and was elected to the Board of Directors of The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton and Emclaire Financial Corp. He began his career with them in 2001 as Senior Vice President, Chief Executive Officer, and Treasurer.

FHLBank Pittsburgh serves as an intermediary between global capital markets and local lenders and provides readily available liquidity, affordable housing, and community development opportunities to members of all sizes in Delaware, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The FHLBank Pittsburgh is part of the Federal Home Loan Bank System, established by Congress in 1932, and serves as a reliable source of funds for housing, jobs, and growth in all economic cycles.

ABOUT FARMERS NATIONAL BANK OF EMLENTON

The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton is a community bank founded in 1900 in Emlenton, PA. With 19 local offices located in nine counties across Western Pennsylvania, it has provided customers with retail and business banking solutions to fit their needs for the past 121 years. To learn more, visit farmersnb.bank.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/local-bank-ceo-appointed-as-fhlbank-pittsburgh-board-chairman-301458755.html

SOURCE The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton

