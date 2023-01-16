Local Blitz Explains What It Means to Be a San Diego SEO Expert

North Las Vegas, Nevada, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Local Blitz, a digital marketing agency based in Indianapolis, IN, which also provides SEO services in San Diego, CA, has explained what it really means to be a San Diego SEO expert. They want to point out that it is generally believed that for someone to become an expert in something, this will take about 10,000 hours of practice. This means that a large percentage of those who are claiming to be SEO experts are not truly “experts.” Thus, for those who are interested in hiring a San Diego SEO expert, it is vital to make sure that such person really has the knowledge and experience regarding SEO. Assuming a 40 hour work week for 52 weeks a year, 10,000 hours is equivalent to 4.8 years of experience in this particular field.

Nick Bennett, co-founder of Local Blitz, explains, “What does it mean to be a San Diego SEO specialist? Well, frankly put it means we actually do the work and make continuing SEO education a priority for both ourselves and our clients. Many self-proclaimed San Diego SEO specialists are simply reselling cookie-cutter packages from overseas providers. To be a true SEO specialist it takes thousands of hours testing ideas, learning up to date information, and implementing both client projects as well as your own. On top of all of that, it takes the knowledge to navigate the SEO landscape in San Diego, which is one of the most competitive in the world. At Local Blitz, we have been working for clients and getting them results since 2009. This significant history of proven success is why we consider ourselves local San Diego SEO experts.”

First of all, it is important to understand what SEO experts do. The very first thing they do is to conduct an extensive keyword research using professional tools or else everything will just be based on guesswork. This includes an analysis of the competition of keywords, the search volume for each of those keywords, and the latent semantic indexing (LSI) alternatives.

According to Local Blitz, which is also an Indianapolis SEO company, a vital skill that is needed by an SEO expert is the capability to analyze and debug technical SEO problems that may arise with regards to a particular website. Other important aspects that the SEO expert should be knowledgeable about is on page SEO, content marketing for SEO, link building, social signals for SEO, and how to get good leads. It is also important to note that an SEO expert never stops learning because the industry is very dynamic and constantly changing. That is why the SEO experts at Local Blitz regularly attend SEO conferences and training events.

And then there are the mysterious algorithms used by search engines. An SEO expert needs to be up-to-date on the most recent changes to the Google algorithms, how to recover from a penalized website, the latest news about upcoming changes, and any new considerations about local, national, and international SEO.

Introduced in 2009, Local Blitz is a digital marketing agency that is committed to delivering great value to customers by creating digital sales funnels for them, regardless of whether they are small or medium sized businesses, as long it is what they need the most at that particular time. They are ready to help companies that are not big enough to have their own digital marketing services but realize its importance. The result is that they have been receiving many highly positive feedback from clients in a broad range of niches, including e-commerce, real estate, automotive, and many more. Their SEO experts continually educate themselves on the most up-to-date SEO developments and advanced methods.





