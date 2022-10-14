Local Blitz Explains What It Takes to Be a San Diego SEO Expert

North Las Vegas, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Las Vegas, Nevada -

Local Blitz, a digital marketing agency based in Indianapolis, IN, which also provides SEO services in San Diego, CA, wants to point out that to become a San Diego SEO expert, it really requires around 10,000 hours of practice. This means that while there are so many people declaring themselves as “SEO experts,” they are not really experts. A 10,000 hour experience is actually 4.8 years of experience in the field, assuming a 40-hour work week and 52 weeks a year. Very few have that kind of experience. Thus, when looking for an SEO expert, it is vital to ensure that they have the knowledge and experience that is needed by one’s business to succeed in the current online marketplace. The problem is that many people in the online marketing industry are simply re-selling the services offered by other people or they are simply applying their sales expertise to convince people to buy their services.

Nick Bennett, co-founder of Local Blitz, explains, “So why is Local Blitz an actual ‘SEO expert’? We were founded in 2009, now moving into our 10th year learning, failing, and finally succeeding at SEO. It gets more complicated by the day and there are a ton of good people in the industry, but many that position themselves as ‘SEO experts’ simply are not… we are still learning every day and have almost a full decade in. If you want free advice from an SEO expert, just simply fill out the form on this page and we will personally review your website and let you know what needs to be done to gain more traction with SEO this year. This is no machine run analysis with no explanation. We will take a deeper dive and ensure you understand out findings. Just provide the requested information in the form on our page and we will get to work.”

Local Blitz, which is also an Indianapolis SEO company, will start to help a client by performing an extensive keyword research, using professional tools. Without the application of these tools, the keyword research will just be guesswork. In doing this keyword research, it is essential to examine the competition of keywords, the LSI options, and the search volume that is connected to those keywords. They want to stress that many times, they have seen poor keyword selection for a website, resulting into poor performance in the search engines.

They will also be conducting a technical SEO audit for the website. This is essential because the technical SEO issues need to be resolved. Furthermore, on page optimization is also important. And then there is content marketing. As always, content is vital for SEO but not all content is created equally. Keyword stuffing is no longer acceptable. The content marketing strategy should include a plan to look for new keywords and pursue them. This will not just help with SEO but it will also add value to one’s client base. They will also take care of link building, social signal for SEO, and getting good leads.

Launched in 2009, Local Blitz is a digital marketing agency that has the goal of providing great value to customers by developing digital sales funnels for them, whether they are small or medium sized businesses as long it is their most urgent need. They apply their expertise for companies that are not large enough to have their own digital marketing services but truly understand that is important. The result is that they have been getting a lot of highly positive feedback from clients in a wide variety of niches, including real estate, e-commerce, automotive, and many more. Their SEO experts regularly educate themselves on the latest SEO developments and cutting edge techniques.

Companies that want to learn more about the digital marketing services provided by Local Blitz can check out their website or contact them through the phone or by email. They are open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, from Monday to Friday. For information on the most recent developments involving Local Blitz, businesses can visit their media room at https://www.pressadvantage.com/organization/local-blitz2.

