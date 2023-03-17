U.S. markets open in 32 minutes

Local Bounti to Release Fiscal Full Year 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, March 29, 2023

·2 min read

HAMILTON, Mont., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE: LOCL, LOCL WS) ("Local Bounti" or the "Company"), a breakthrough U.S. indoor agriculture company combining the best aspects of vertical and greenhouse growing technologies, today announced it will release its financial results for the fiscal full year ended December 31, 2022 before the market opens on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Local Bounti Logo (PRNewsfoto/Local Bounti)
Local Bounti Logo (PRNewsfoto/Local Bounti)

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call with members of the Local Bounti executive management team to discuss financial results and other business updates. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. To participate on the live call, listeners in North America may dial (877) 514-3623 and international listeners may dial (201) 689-8768.

In addition, the call will be broadcast live via webcast, hosted on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at localbounti.com and will be archived online. A telephonic playback will be available through April 8, 2023. North American listeners may dial (877) 660-6853 and international listeners may dial (201) 612-7415; the passcode is 13737273.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti is redefining indoor farming with an innovative method – its proprietary Stack & Flow Technology™ – that significantly improves crop turns, increases output and improves unit economics. Local Bounti operates advanced indoor growing facilities across the United States, servicing approximately 10,000 retail doors with its two brands: Local Bounti® and Pete's®. Local Bounti grows healthy food utilizing a hybrid approach that integrates the best attributes of controlled environment agriculture with natural elements. Local Bounti's sustainable growing methods are better for the planet, using 90% less land and 90% less water than conventional farming methods. With a mission to 'bring our farm to your kitchen in the fewest food miles possible,' Local Bounti's food is fresher, more nutritious, and lasts longer than traditional agriculture. To find out more, visit localbounti.com or follow Local Bounti on LinkedIn for the latest news and developments.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/local-bounti-to-release-fiscal-full-year-2022-financial-results-on-wednesday-march-29-2023-301775016.html

SOURCE Local Bounti

