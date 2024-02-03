Local breweries struggle to fight inflation

Feb. 3—ROCHESTER — The craft beer community in Rochester is seeing financial hardships as many breweries are struggling to stay open.

A recent Facebook post from Thesis Beer Project shone a light on their struggles to stay afloat due to faltering business in the past six months.

"We are approaching the end of our worst month of business in our history," the post read. "This is not something that we would normally share in a social media post, but we honestly do not have the time to be silent about it much longer."

The post goes on to acknowledge that the winter months are always a little slower due to "dry January" but the last six months have been some of the worst months of business since opening more than five years ago. Thesis Beer Project is not the only brewery in town that is struggling now.

"I think people will kind of have the misconception that we're that busy all the time and it's not the case at all, because then you have the complete swing of the pendulum in January," said Steve Finnie, the owner of Little Thistle Brewing in Rochester. "When it's cold, there's definitely huge swings and seasonal variations, too."

In addition to the lack of business in the last few months, Little Thistle and Thesis have seen a rise in ingredient costs.

"Business has been incredibly slow over the past 6 months," wrote Allyson Palmer, co-owner of Thesis Beer Project, in an email to the Post Bulletin. "We've seen an overall decrease in traffic, and sales per customer have also decreased. People are spending less when they go out, and it seems that people are going out less often as well. We suspect this is due to a variety of reasons including the effects of inflation on disposable income, post-pandemic impacts on consumer behavior and spending, and changes in the craft beer industry as a whole."

Most of these breweries were made to be a meeting spot for friends. They serve as gathering places and they have found that events like bingo and trivia can draw in a bigger crowd, but they still need more from the community.

"We have a fun business and we are community-centric," said Finnie. "It's fun to do things outside and everything, but at the end of the day, we're a small business. You need to be making money to pay your employees to pay your insurance to pay your mortgage, or your rent or whatever. So, those become very realistic things in the post-pandemic world right now, and all the ripple effects that's happening. And unfortunately, this isn't just in Rochester."

Little Thistle was a taproom only before the pandemic. They had to completely rearrange their business model during the pandemic. People weren't able to come in and have a beer like they were used to and they had to start putting their products in cans and crowlers.

"We've went from being a taproom only model to having to change our business model completely to the point that we have beer in just about every liquor store in town," said Finnie. "We have our beer on draft around town too, because those are all revenue streams. And we just weren't planning to do all of that to that extreme, but we've had to survive and continue to do what we do."

The extra cost to make these products has gone up in the last few years, too. Things some of these breweries had never considered they would be doing are now crucial to their business, but the rising costs are difficult to combat.

"With COVID, there were all kinds of policy changes that caused us to have to shut down our taproom for a while and go only off sale and then restrictions on inside seating and all that was a big problem, big pain for us," said Brandon Schulz, the owner of LTS Brewing Company. "But I think the bigger thing that's still hanging on over time is the supply chain and basically just the cost of goods. All the supplies that go into making the products that we make are still higher than they were in 2019."

Schulz is also aware community members may not be in a good spot financially. For some people in the community, it might be harder to go out and choose to spend money now than it was five years ago.

"I've talked to a few other breweries and it's definitely slowed down in terms of time of the year and we're all kind of feeling the same pain as far as getting people to come out with," said Schulz. "I blame it a lot on the economy. It's hard to get people to come out and spend money they don't have."

Little Thistle and Thesis Beer Project has also noticed a shift away from craft beer with the recent popularity of seltzers, THC-infused drinks and other non-alcoholic beverage options.

"There has been a trend toward non-beer and non-alcoholic options as well, which we are working to address with diversification of our menu," Palmer wrote in an email. "The cost of producing beer has also risen quite a bit mainly due to increases in ingredient prices, which just compounds the problem of low sales."

Finnie has also noticed since the pandemic, the community has really explored other drink options. Non-beer and non-alcoholic options have become more appealing to customers and it's hard to keep up when breweries can only sell alcohol that is made on the premises. Little Thistle and most of the other breweries in town make non-alcoholic drinks as well to satisfy customer needs.

"It's the non-beer options that have changed," said Finnie. "So that's really been the clincher because we can continue to do lots of varieties of beers. That's always been the case, but the consumer is always looking for something different and understandably so. So, we just have to rise to that and be on our A-game and do the best we can."

At Thesis, Palmer mentioned they can only sustain themselves like this for a few more months before they may be forced to close their doors. This is a problem local breweries and seeing all around the state and county.

"We recognize that there is only so much time and only so much disposable income," Palmer wrote in an email. "However we would really encourage folks to consider spending dollars locally whenever possible, whether it is at Thesis or other small businesses, because those dollars directly help Rochester to be unique and vibrant."