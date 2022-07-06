Local brewery wins gold…again!

Cameron’s Brewing Company

Cameron's Canadian Brewing Awards

Cameron's Brewing wins gold for its Jurassic IPA at the 2022 Canadian Brewing Awards.

OAKVILLE, Ontario, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An Oakville brewery is taking the craft beer world by storm—one IPA at a time. Cameron’s Brewing has won the gold medal at the 2022 Canadian Brewing Awards in the highly coveted American-Style India Pale Ale category for its Jurassic IPA. This acclaimed award comes on the heels of the brewery’s first-place win at the 2021 World Beer Awards for its Cruising Through the Galaxy New England IPA.

“We are humbled and overwhelmed by these prestigious awards,” says Clint Israel, President of Cameron’s. “To be recognized amongst all the amazingly talented Canadian breweries is a tremendous honour.”

In this 20th annual Canadian Brewing Awards, breweries from all across the country came to Calgary to showcase their best beverages. The blind taste-tasting determined the best beers in 58 categories, from low-alcohol beer to gluten-free beer to smoked beer to herb-and-spice beer and even experimental beer.

With citrus, grapefruit and mango aromatics, Jurassic IPA wasn’t the only Cameron’s beer to wow the judges in this national competition. The brewery also took home a bronze medal for its Beste Bock, a traditional German-style beer.

The Cameron’s team couldn’t be prouder. “This is a big cheers to our brewing and packaging team and their hard work,” says Jason Britton, Vice President and Brewmaster at Cameron’s.

Cameron’s Brewing is the only brick and mortar brewery in Oakville, making all of its beers on site with a combination of craft and chemistry. The company’s award-winning products have been recognized more than 250 times at local, national and worldwide brewing awards, including 18 major beer awards in 2019 alone.

Available at the LCBO, the Beer Store and grocery store chains, Cameron’s also offers free home delivery across Ontario. Find Cameron’s on tap at your local bar or restaurant, and visit the Oakville-area brewery to try its award-winning brews.

Story continues

Contact: Cameron’s Brewing Company 1165 Invicta Drive Oakville, ON, L6H 4M1

Victoria Volkova 905-849-8282 ext. 205 victoria@cameronsbrewing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/099f7c02-3bb5-4a83-be50-c374d939d4ca



