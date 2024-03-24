This local business hunts up fossils, artifacts for worldwide customers

ZEELAND — River Walkers didn't start with minerals, fossils and artifacts. At first, the business was screen-printing and artwork.

But that was in 2020. When the pandemic hit, Jessica Walker-Rios and her husband, Jared, shifted focus, soon taking on the name River Walkers Minerals.

Walker-Rios admits it wasn't meant to be a big venture, but it quickly blossomed.

Her love for fossils dates back to childhood, when her family would go fossil hunting. During one trip, Walker-Rios worked with paleontologists to dig up dinosaur bones — and found one of the first T-Rex teeth in the area.

With that pre-existing passion, Walker-Rios said, shifting River Walkers into fossils and artifacts was a natural move.

Jessica Walker-Rios buys and sells artifacts, fossils and minerals as part of her business, River Walkers Minerals.

"It started with me just collecting again," Walker-Rios said. "When I started back up during quarantine, it was to collect more, but then I got the idea in my head to start selling."

These days, Walker-Rios primarily operates the business herself, researching online and finding distributors.

“Every country has their own unique minerals or variations of minerals," she said.

The business offers minerals ranging from amethyst to quartz to stalactites and more, plus artifacts like ancient coins and medieval pendants and megalodon teeth.

Jessica Walker-Rios showcases a Roman effigy that's at least 2,000 years old.

"I love being able to find these really cool items for people," Walker-Rios said. "It's gotten easier because I've been able to make so many connections ... if my contacts don't have it, they know people who do. It's a big network."

Walker-Rios offers worldwide shipping.

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

“I have my website and that’s where I do most of my sales, and through social media, too,” she said. “We also do vendor shows. We don’t have a shop yet, but hopefully eventually we will.”

Someday, she could combine her passions into one business.

"It would be so cool to have a brick-and-mortar location that has the minerals, fossils and artifacts, but also art," Walker-Rios said. "They go together really well and it's something you don't see around here."

Story continues

The couple will be in Kalamazoo from April 6-7 for the Psychic and Holistic Expo and May 3-5 for the Rock, Gem, Fossil and Mineral Show. Learn more at riverwalkersminerals.com.

— Contact reporter Austin Metz at ametz@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: This local business hunts up fossils, artifacts for worldwide customers