Local businesses highlighted at annual Pride of Dakota Showcase

Nov. 4—GRAND FORKS — Grand Forks' annual Pride of Dakota Showcase gives the community an opportunity to support local businesses and sample an array of products, from cookie dough to pickle vodka.

There were more than 100 vendors at the Pride of Dakota event. Wares included alcohol, food, soap, home decor, books and more. Admission was free, courtesy of the Bank of North Dakota College SAVE Plan.

Tyler Seim has been a vendor at Pride of Dakota events for the past four years. He started his business, Red Pine Distillery, about five years ago.

"I wanted to do something that tied in my interests in science and chemistry with my agricultural background," he said.

Seim's agricultural background started in youth with wheat and soybeans and continued when, after studying chemical engineering at UND, he worked as an engineer at American Crystal Sugar.

Red Pine Distillery offered a variety of drinks and other items at the Alerus Center event, which took place on Friday, Nov. 3, and Saturday, Nov. 4.

The pickle vodka and coffee vodka have been Seim's bestsellers. He has specific drinks in mind when crafting new flavors, such as a spicy caesar with pickle vodka or espresso martini with coffee vodka.

Red Pine Distillery also sells rhubarb liqueur, whiskeys and "rum," which is depicted in quotes because rum is made from sugarcane, Seim said.

"We make all of our products — with the exception of the whiskey — from sugar beets," he said.

Shelly Cincurak had been a vendor at Pride of Dakota showcases for the past few years, but she's been making guitar pick accessories for a decade.

Cincurak's business, Guitar Pick Designs, is based in West Fargo. She transported many pieces to the Grand Forks event, but also came prepared with supplies to create custom pieces.

Royce Green, of Grand Forks, came to the showcase looking for holiday gifts. He hand-selected charms and guitar picks that Cincurak made into earrings for his daughter.

The Bag Lady, Lindsay Kissee's business, made its second-annual appearance at the Pride of Dakota Showcase. Kissee uses recycled plastic bags to crochet a variety of items, an idea she came across online for Earth Day a couple of years ago.

"I had already kind of fallen in love with crocheting bags by that point," she said. "When I did (this) bag project, I was totally in love with the idea of doing it out of plastic bags."

As Kissee continued to make bags and they started to pile up in her house, she decided to turn it into a business. She's also teaching her daughter, Stephanie Kissee, how to make the products, which include bags, wallets and more.

"I keep coming up with new ideas," Lindsay Kissee said.

Some vendors, such as Tony and Marsha Parker, have been vendors at Pride of Dakota showcases for more than 10 years. Their business, Olé Products, features salsa made in Hillsboro and pickled foods made in Fargo. They were formerly owners of a Mexican restaurant in Colorado. The couple got into the industry largely because of Marsha Parker's career as a dietician.

"She knows a lot about food, and has done a lot of work with food and loves to cook," Tony Parker said.

Now retired, the couple have fun selling their products during the holiday season at events like these.

"We've got a lot of folks that show up every year and stock up," Tony Parker said.