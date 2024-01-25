New local businesses offering a variety of food, services

Jan. 25—Mexican and Italian cuisine, wings, vintage collectibles and dental hygiene are among the many new, expanding or relocating businesses for the Decatur area as 2024 begins.

Brandi Shelton said she is moving River City Pickers to a larger location at Beltline Plaza, 1660 Beltline Road S.W.

River City Pickers, a home décor and thrift store, opened in 2021 on Danville Road Southwest. It features vintage antiques, collectibles, home décor and homemade items.

The Cullman native said she began the store because of her love for yard sales, estate sales and flea markets.

Shelton said she leased only two booths in the original 700-square-foot store. One vendor is still operating, the other moved to its own location and she is getting a lot of interest from people wanting to lease booths from her.

"We outgrew our space in just four months," she said.

Shelton said her lease is running out, so she had to find a bigger space. The new space has roughly 5,000 square feet of vendor space. — Sittason brothers

Brothers Peyton and Blair Sittason followed their father, Dr. David Sittason, into the dentistry profession. Now the Hartselle natives have branched out with their own location at 2941 Point Mallard Parkway in the Mallard Village shopping center.

Dr. Peyton Sittason graduated in 2019 from UAB School of Dentistry, and Dr. Blair Sittason followed him two years later. Both work at their father's dentistry practice in Hartselle, but Peyton Sittason said they have been interested in starting their own practice.

"We found there is a lot of interest in this area and it's near Interstate 65," Peyton Sittason said. "A lot of our patients are from this area."

Peyton Sittason said his brother works at the new general dentistry clinic on Mondays and Wednesdays while he works on Tuesdays and Thursdays. They work the other days at the Hartselle practice. — Food, restaurants

The new 609 Market, an urban market featuring a combination of fresh meat and seafood with a restaurant and drinks, is scheduled to open the week of Feb. 10, co-owner Yogi Dougher said Wednesday.

"Things will change with the market as we identify what we need to carry," Dougher said. "And the restaurant's menu will change with the seasons."

Serrano's Mexican restaurant opened in early January at 1401 Carridale St. S.W., said Crystal Brown, president and chief executive officer of the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce.

Brown said owner Christian Serrano's restaurant will seat between 15 and 20 people. He also has a food truck, so he does catering.

Wing Stop restaurant is opening in the Decatur Commons shopping center that's anchored by Publix Super Market on Beltline Road Southwest, Brown said. — Emiron closing

Emiron Music announced recently on Facebook that it is closing its Bank Street store permanently.

"We appreciate all the support from our customers, those who have shopped with us your whole life, and those who were new to us. Due to the strange economy and the health of the owner, we will not be able to continue to serve our community in a responsible fashion," the Jan. 18 post says.

The post does not say when it will close. Owner Ron Crow could not be reached for comment.

One of the city's oldest retail businesses, Emiron was located at the corner of Second Avenue Northeast and Moulton Street for 51 years until early 2023. The music store opened its new location, under the name The Yellow Guitar, on Bank Street in March. — Athens businesses

Athens, one of the fastest growing cities in the state, continues to attract new businesses.

Li'l Mazzara, an Italian restaurant, is opening on Washington Street, city spokeswoman Holly Hollman said.

Southern Table, which serves "elevated Southern cuisine," is opening soon at 105 Jefferson St. next to U.G. White, she said.

A shopping center featuring T.J. Maxx, Ross, Ulta Beauty and 5 Below on the east end of U.S. 72 near Wendy's and Interstate 65 is expected to be complete this summer, Hollman said.

Other new businesses coming to Athens include a second Dollar Tree on U.S. 72; Jersey Mike's Subs, Midtown Center, U.S. 31 North, Suite B; Ace Hardware, U.S. 72; and Home2 Suites by Hilton on Braly Boulevard.

