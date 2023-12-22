Local businesses receive $220,000 in workforce training grants

NORTHERN MICHIGAN — Michigan Works! Northeast Consortium will be able to help local businesses to enhance their workforce after receiving more than $200,000 in grants from the State of Michigan's Going PRO Talent Fund.

The $220,000 will go to 11 local employers to enhance their workforce, including locations in Vanderbilt, Grayling, Lewiston, Indian River, Mio, Ossinke, Hillman and Afton.

The businesses will be able to use the funding for various training programs to help workers diversify their skill sets and meet employers' needs. The Going PRO Funds can also be used for onsite job training reimbursement or apprenticeships.

“Having a skilled workforce means having strong businesses and a thriving economy,” Michigan Works! Northeast Consortium director Marisue Moreau said in a release. “The Going PRO funds awarded to our Northeast Michigan employers are critical for ensuring we have a skilled workforce and that our employers remain competitive. These funds will allow our employers to train new workers, incumbent workers and apprentices without the financial stress that often comes with training.”

AJD Forest Products, CSI Emergency Apparatus, AuSable Valley Animal Shelter, H.B. Carbide, Link Industries, Metalfab Manufacturing, Ossineke Industries, Springs Window Fashions, H&H Tube, Thunder Bay Community Health Services, and Tube Fab/Roman Engineering are the awardees.

During the previous two funding circles, 15 employers were able to secure $311,613 in competitive grants.

For more information about Going PRO, visit Michigan.Gov/TalentFund.

