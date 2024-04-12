Local businesses upset about ongoing OUC construction pushing away customers

Local businesses in the Milk District say they have had little to no time to prepare their customers for the ongoing project that will be taking place outside their doors.

“We weren’t given much time. We were informed the week before construction began that there would be no through traffic on Robinson,” said Mary McGinn, Co-Owner of The Nook.

Thursday was the first day The Nook opened during the construction. She said she’s worried that many customers would think the bar is closed or turn away because of lack of parking.

“We’re definitely concerned and hope that people will still come out and support us, even though it is a little daunting when you see it,” said McGinn.

McGinn said all the local businesses on Robinson Street are still open during normal business hours.

Orlando Utility Commission said it will install a new underground electric transmission line along Robinson Street from North Fern Creek Avenue to North Crystal Lake Drive/Maguire Boulevard.

The work includes excavation to install an underground duct bank stretching 0.96 miles.

The project will last for three weeks, East Robinson Street between Bumby Avenue and North Graham Avenue will be closed to through traffic but open to local traffic so that business owners and customers can access businesses.

Most of the transmission project work will be done during working hours, Mondays through Saturdays.

Businesses in SODO and the Ivanhoe Village are going through the same.

Jason Lambert, owner of the Hammered Lamb, said he’s been watching construction take place outside his business since September 2023.

“Essentially, growth is great, for Orlando, but it’s killing the small businesses,” said Lambert.

Lambert said since construction started on North Orange Avenue, he has seen a drop in finances.

“The first nine months of the year was going to be one of our busiest years we’ve ever had, and as soon as construction started, we dropped 30 to 40 percent instantly,” said Lambert.

He said he and local businesses have been working to get customers back in their venues by offering incentives.

OUC has yet to reply to Eyewitness News about the cost of the projects around the city and plans in place that will help local businesses affected by the construction.

The city of Orlando said its repaving projects have yet to begin, but they are looking at outreach programs and social media to post to help with detour signs and to alert people about the local businesses affected operating hours.

