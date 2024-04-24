Local colleges feel relief as FAFSA applications come in

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Staff with several local colleges admit to being nervous several months ago when FAFSA applications were not coming in, but now they are seeing an increase.

Students and parents are not the only ones on hold with the new simplified FAFSA system, colleges are as well.

“We’ve had some of those same frustrations with trying to get those parents in to complete the FAFSA, as well as our frustrations with trying to get those FAFSA’s to come in at their normal rate,” Kilgore College admissions counselor Jordan Collard, said.

Parents said glitches and correction delays are behind the problem.

Staff with East Texas Baptist University said they are finally seeing applications come in.

“It’s faster than it was before because before it was nothing, but now we’re getting little bits at a time, so it’s really encouraging,” ETBU admissions counselor Landry Pedroza, said.

However, Kilgore College admissions office said FAFSA applications are still coming in too slow.

“It’s definitely more of a trickle rather than a flow compared to previous years, but I mean, we are hopeful that more of them will come in now that they’ve kind of figured it out at the government side, like getting those FAFSA’s to us,” Collard said.

Most college applications are accepted until the first day of the fall semester, but scholarships for Kilgore College have a deadline.

“I’m sure that will give a little bit of deference to those students, especially the ones that we know have submitted the FAFSA,” Collard said.

Stephen F. Austin State University staff in Nacogdoches said they have now seen a huge influx of applications and are feeling overwhelmed, but will be awarding financial aid as soon as next week.

