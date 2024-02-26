Local contractor in lurch after ICC's decision on Ameren proposals

Feb. 26—CHAMPAIGN — A local business said it is facing layoffs and other issues because of the Illinois Commerce Commission's recent rejection of Ameren Illinois' rate-increase proposal and grid plan.

"The resulting project cancellations are having a direct impact on the hardworking men and women who rely on these good paying jobs to support their families," said Brad Barr, general superintendent of Champaign Signal and Lighting. "The impact to Champaign Signal and Lighting is significant. As of December 15, 2023, we have laid off 12 key workers."

The business employs about 20 people, and contracts through Ameren make up about half of its annual volume, Barr said.

The ICC rejected Ameren Illinois and Commonwealth Edison's multiyear integrated grid plans in a 4-1 vote in December.

According to a Dec. 14 release, the commission found that both companies failed to comply with several pieces of the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act.

This included failing to "sufficiently incorporate customer affordability into their proposals" and "outline how 40 percent of plan benefits will be directed to low-income and environmental-justice communities, among other shortcomings."

"These proceedings are consolidated with the utilities' respective multi-year rate plans (2024-2027), and while the commission has the authority to reject the multi-year integrated grid plan, it must approve or amend the utilities' rate plans," the ICC said. "As a result of the rejected grid plans, the utilities cannot immediately move forward with various grid investments proposed, and therefore, they were necessarily removed from the rate plans."

The commission approved an 8.72 percent return on equity for Ameren and 8.905 percent for ComEd. Both utilities had requested 10.5 percent.

ICC spokeswoman Cayli Baker said Ameren has 90 days from the issuance of the commission's order to submit its updated grid plan, which puts the deadline in mid-March.

"We're working with the ICC and other stakeholders on a plan for electric-grid investments that will meet the immediate energy needs of millions of downstate homes and businesses and help the state make progress toward its clean-energy goals," Ameren spokesman Tucker Kennedy said. "In the meantime, we remain committed to downstate energy workers and their families who have been impacted by recent regulatory changes."

In discussing his concerns about the ICC's decision, Barr said Champaign Signal and Lighting spent $2 million to acquire equipment needed to do that work that was scheduled for this year.

Now, we are facing a mountain of debt and loyal workers who have no work to do," he said.

Barr added that when a major storm struck this past summer, restoration of power was "expedited in part because contractors and workers were on site, ready to deploy."

"As needed electric grid work is halted, workers are leaving Illinois by the hundreds to work in other states with more progressive, forward-looking energy policies," he claimed.

However, Sarah Moskowitz, executive director of the Citizens Utility Board, said she thinks contractors should blame Ameren, rather than the ICC, for the troubles they face.

"The ICC simply ruled that Ameren has more work to do to show why the rate hike it requested is justified," she said. "Ameren neglected to do that in the first place, so this situation that it created was self-inflicted. Ameren will soon be submitting an updated grid plan to the commission for approval, so the decision it made to cut off contractors was a choice by the folks that run that company, not a requirement."

"It is the ICC's duty to ensure that these companies are making the necessary investments to meet our state's clean-energy goals while also preserving customer affordability," said a statement provided by Baker on behalf of the ICC. "This is no small task, and a large part of why the utilities were asked to refine their grid plans."

Baker also said that the ICC's decision does not defund Ameren's existing emergency preparedness efforts, and the utility must continue "to provide safe and reliable services and quickly restore power after any outage."