Local dessert chain Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream signs deal for Maitland location

Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream, the locally grown brand with more than 30 locations open and more in the works, has inked a deal to open in Maitland.

The dessert chain has signed a lease for a 925-square-foot space within Maitland City Centre, at the corner of East Horatio Avenue and Independence Lane, on the ground floor of the mixed-use development. Kelly’s joins other retail concepts there including Starbucks, Sanford Brewing Co., Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, Salons by JC and Fleet Feet, among others.

Kelly Seidl, who owns the concept along with Scott Seidl, her husband, told Orlando Business Journal the new Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream location should open quickly, in mid- to late May, because it is a second-generation restaurant space. The new location will have about eight to 10 employees.

