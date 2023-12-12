Local election: District 6 candidate questionnaire excerpts

Dec. 11—Name: Nichole RogersDistrict: 6Political party: DemocraticAge: 42Education: Human resources, continuous quality improvement, EMT Basic, Associate of Arts and Sciences integrated studies, Central New Mexico Community College (2012)Occupation: Business consultant and financial adviserFamily: Two children, 15 and 6 years oldYears in district: 6What would you do to combat homelessness and the housing crisis in the city?As a result of the most recent court ruling, we need to increase the number of shelter beds as a short-term solution. From there we need wrap-around services to get our unhoused in permanent supportive services that will help them stay housed.What in the city's current budget, if anything, do you believe should have more or less funding and why?Albuquerque Fire Rescue should be fully funded. Station 5 located next to the International District Library is the 13th busiest firehouse in the country. I will fund a new firehouse in D6 and will introduce a resolution that increases the number of units on the Central corridor east of San Mateo.How would you improve quality of life for residents in your district?As the former chair of the Gun Violence Taskforce, I would work to implement our recommendations specific to youth, who are suffering the most from gun violence. I have and will continue to advocate for funding to provide youth with paid internships, career exploration opportunities, workforce development, and mentorship opportunities.Name: Jeff HoehnDistrict: 6Political party: DemocraticAge: 49Education: Master of public administration, University of New MexicoOccupation: Nonprofit executive directorFamily: Charlotte Itoh, one childYears in district: 21 yearsWhat would you do to combat homelessness and the housing crisis in the city?Fund smaller, population-specific shelters that are attractive and safe for those who want help. The Albuquerque Community Safety Department should be a proactive force that is on the streets every day, all day actively encountering individuals who are homeless so that they accept help or choose to relocate.What in the city's current budget, if anything, do you believe should have more or less funding and why?Increase funding for eviction prevention programs to pay one month's rent for those who qualify, so people don't become homeless in the first place. By doing so, we would realize significant savings by not rehousing individuals in 12-month rental assistance programs. Savings could be reallocated toward workforce development.How would you improve quality of life for residents in your district?My primary focus will be the International District and the neighborhoods east of San Mateo. I would ask other city councilors to spend time with me in this area, and then go back to City Council and craft a comprehensive plan that includes economic, environmental and social justice.Full candidate questionnaires available on abqjournal.com