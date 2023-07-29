A local favorite: Lerch's Donuts turns 90

WOOSTER − One of Wayne County's most popular donut stands is celebrating a big birthday in 2023.

Lerch's Donuts, headquartered in Wooster, is celebrating its 90th anniversary.

And whether it's from appearing at county fairs to reaching out into their surrounding communities, Lerch's is a name remembered and passed down from generation to generation.

But the donut shop offers more than just donuts. They also offer special French-style waffles and fresh-squeezed lemonade for those hot summer days.

After the donuts are coated they are boxed for sale.

Being one of the most recognizable names for donuts makes them a name that will be passed down and etched in tradition. And that is something their current owner is very proud of.

"It's a tradition," Adam Geitgey said. "We have grandparents bringing their kids and grandkids to our stand, and they become fans."

Not only that, but people have some interesting stories about Lerch's. And Geitgey realizes that the first day that Lerch's opens for the new year is like a rite of spring.

"People used to say that when the donut trailer comes out in Wayne County, it's the first sign of spring," he said.

Donuts coated and ready to be boxed.

'... and you can't eat just one'

Now, as Lerch's rolls on in 2023, their customers are finding plenty of ways to enjoy their donuts. Whether plain, topped with sugar, dipped in milk or coffee, Lerch's are a staple across multiple counties in northeast and north central Ohio.

One particular Wayne County resident is a major fan of the brand.

"The donuts are always fresh, and you can't eat just one," Wayne County Commissioner Sue Smail said.

And the popularity of Lerch's Donuts doesn't just apply to older generations, but to college-age people too. And most people often know what they get and appreciate the quality of having a hometown option.

"I would say I like their donuts in particular because I know what I'm getting from them every time as they are local and fresh," Wooster resident and Ashland University alum Jake Hjerpe said.

The Lerch's Donut stand located at Portage Road and state route 585 next to Mission Thrift and Planet Fitness.

But the most popular times of year for donuts are when they are sold at county fairs. In 2023, Lerch's will set up at 12 fairs across nine counties in Northeast and North Central Ohio. The donut stand is one of the most popular stands at three county fairs in particular.

"They are extremely popular. It used to be one of the things people would look forward to," Holmes County Director of Concessions Jamie Darr said.

The 2023 Holmes County Fair, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, is scheduled for Aug. 7-12 in Millersburg.

'By far, Lerch's is a fan favorite'

Lerch's has two locations, including a full building at the eastern end near the grandstand at the Wayne County Fair. And the fair manager confirms the success of the donut shop.

"By far, Lerch's is a fan favorite, with long lines throughout the day," Matt Martin said.

Hanna Wilson has worked for Lerch's Donuts for 3 years. She is coating fresh donuts with cinnamon for sale. This stand is locatednext to state route 585 near Planet Fitness in Wooster.

The Wayne County Fair is scheduled for Sept. 9-14 in Wooster.

And with college students in school, plenty of people will flock to fairs toward the end of summer.

Ashland University students will often flock to the Ashland County fair, and Lerch's is a popular stand at the event.

"A lot of Lerch's donuts are sold throughout the day, people make sure to get over," Ashland County Director of Concessions Kathy Rice said.

Ashland's County Fair is for Sept. 17-23.

Being a fan favorite sometimes mean a person has to adapt to change over time, but Lerch's has stuck with what works, as one employee notes.

"Well, it's the original recipe for 90 years. You know what you're getting," employee Honore Strader said.

As they roll on, Lerch's Donuts continues to celebrate its 90th anniversary and its popularity continues to grow.

Hanna Wilson holds a mixed box of cinnamon and powder sugar donuts.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: 'It's a tradition': Lerch's Donuts celebrates 90th anniversary