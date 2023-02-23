U.S. markets close in 2 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,980.31
    -10.74 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,882.01
    -163.08 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,468.97
    -38.10 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.94
    -6.73 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.34
    +1.39 (+1.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.00
    -13.50 (-0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    21.34
    -0.34 (-1.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0589
    -0.0020 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9100
    -0.0130 (-0.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2003
    -0.0043 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8140
    -0.0480 (-0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,842.01
    +27.07 (+0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    541.08
    -13.05 (-2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,907.72
    -22.91 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     

Local General Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2023

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Major players in the local general freight trucking market are YRC Worldwide Inc, JB Hunt Transport Services Inc., FedEx Corporation, XPO Logistics Inc, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, American Rail Center Logistics, DHL, United Parcel Service, Challenger Motor Freight Inc, Creed Freight System, JR Traffic Service, LEASE-SERV TRANSPORTATION, Schneider national, Landstar, and Swift Transportation.

Source: ReportLinker
Source: ReportLinker

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06250368/?utm_source=PRN

The global local general freight trucking market will grow from $126.95 billion in 2022 to $129.87 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The local general freight trucking market is expected to grow to $139.47 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 1.8%.

The local general freight trucking market includes revenues earned by entities by providing transportation service for local areas.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.

Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Local general freight trucking refers to modes of transportation that use trucks and vans to deliver a wide variety of commodities in local metropolitan areas, generally palletized and transported in a container or van trailer to deliver goods for both domestic and commercial purposes and used for short distances.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the local general freight trucking market in 2022.North America was the second largest region in the local general freight trucking market.

The regions covered in the local general freight trucking market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The main types of local general freight trucking are truckload transportation; less-than-truckload transportation; intermodal transportation; dry-bulk transportation; and others.Intermodal transportation involves the movement of large-sized goods through more modes of transport in containers.

The market is segmented by type into heavy trucks, medium trucks, and light trucks and by application into oil and gas, industrial and manufacturing, energy and mining, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, and others.

The increase in e-commerce sales is expected to fuel the growth of the local freight trucking market in the coming years.E-Commerce refers to the purchase and sale of products and services on the Internet.

The e-commerce industry relies on trucking to move its items from one location to another, which impacts the trucking industry directly. For instance, according to the US Census Bureau, in 2020, American consumers spent $211.5 billion in the second quarter, an increase of 31.8% from the previous quarter. The increase in e-commerce sales increases the demand to transport the goods and thereby drives the growth of the local freight trucking market.

The impact of COVID-19 is expected to limit the growth of the local freight trucking market in the coming years.The transportation industry faces severe challenges due to the coronavirus with disruption in the supply chain.

A decrease in demand led to a fall in the supply of raw materials or end-products such as restaurant supplies or live event equipment, among others. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the trucking industry lost more than 88,000 jobs in April 2020, a 5.8% decline from March. There were 20.5 million job losses across the U.S., placing the nation's total unemployment rate at 14.7%. A recent survey found that nearly half (48%) of carriers registered significantly lowered freight rates across the U.S. Therefore, the prevalence of COVID-19 restrains the growth of the local freight trucking market.

The integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) into the transportation sector is a key trend gaining popularity in the local general freight trucking market.The IoT is expected to change the transport sector by gathering data and vital information from market and technology developments related to data analytics and automation of mobility and will provide benefits in fleet management and location tracking.

Companies around the world are finding more and more interesting ways to take advantage of the Internet of Things for greater productivity and efficiency. For instance, Kuehne + Nagel, a Swiss-based transport and logistics company, uses IoT for freight monitoring, which helps to warn about temperature, humidity, pressure, shock, and tilt at the parcel level.

The countries covered in the local general freight trucking market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The local general freight trucking market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides local general freight trucking market statistics, including local general freight trucking industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a local general freight trucking market share, detailed local general freight trucking market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the local general freight trucking industry. This local general freight trucking market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06250368/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/local-general-freight-trucking-global-market-report-2023-301753093.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Recommended Stories

  • Medical Properties (MPW) Q4 FFO Meet Estimates

    Medical Properties (MPW) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of 0% and 0.50%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Freeport LNG Restart And $2 Natural Gas Put This LNG Giant's Earnings Beat In Focus

    This LNG giant topped earnings estimates Thursday with Freeport LNG set to restart operations after eight months and the lowest U.S. natural gas prices in three years.

  • Google wants returning staff to share desks with a ‘partner’ to maximize office space—but they’ve got to agree on ‘tidiness expectations’

    The Big Tech company also wants to create "neighborhoods" of 200 to 300 employees to ensure a smooth transition to the new working environment.

  • Dutch Bros (BROS) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

    Although the revenue and EPS for Dutch Bros (BROS) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended December 2022, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

  • US-Made Rare Earths to Skip China In Supply Deal With Japan

    (Bloomberg) -- America’s only rare-earths producer has agreed a deal to ship output from its new processing plant to Japan, part of a broader move by the US and allies to reduce China’s role in their critical supply chains.Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four

  • 3 Top Ranked Oil and Gas Stocks for Investors to Buy Today

    Over the last year, energy has been the best performing sector in the market. High oil prices have been the major catalyst pushing energy stocks higher, and there are several factors keeping prices elevated

  • Highly paid oil rig worker merits overtime, U.S. Supreme Court says

    An oil rig supervisor who earned more than $200,000 a year working for Houston-based Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc is entitled to overtime pay, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday in a decision with costly implications for the oil and gas industry. The court in a 6-3 decision authored by liberal Justice Elena Kagan decided that because the rig supervisor, Michael Hewitt, was paid a daily rate of $963 and not a salary, an overtime pay exemption in federal wage law for highly paid workers did not apply to him. The justices affirmed a 2021 ruling by the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that Helix must face Hewitt's 2017 lawsuit seeking overtime pay.

  • ‘Worth a Roll of the Dice’: Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Bets on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    For many, competing in the Olympics is the pinnacle of sporting achievement, and getting there takes years of sweat, toil and sacrifice. However, it’s child’s play compared to facing off in the stock market. That's at least the opinion of Ray Dalio, the billionaire founder of the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates. In a recent interview, Dalio has likened the stock market to poker, where “somebody's going to take money away from somebody else.” Not only that, but portfolios are a

  • Electric-truck maker Lordstown pauses production, deliveries

    Lordstown had set a target to deliver 50 vehicles in 2022 and more in 2023 out of the planned first batch of 500 units when commercial production started in September. The company did not make it clear when it would resume production and deliveries.

  • Time to Buy Berkshire Hathaway Stock with Earnings Approaching?

    There is much anticipation for the renowned holding company's fourth-quarter earnings report on Friday, February 24.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Snags a Top Chipmaker, Pares Another

    Famed money manager Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, sold some of her stock-in-trade names and bought another one Tuesday. On the sell side, Ark funds dumped 33,704 shares of streaming platform Roku , valued at $2.2 million as of Tuesday's close.

  • Stock market news today: Stocks fall after back-to-back losses for S&P 500, Dow

    U.S. stocks turned lower Thursday as Wall Street struggled to rebound from four consecutive days of declines for the S&P 500.

  • Dutch Bros 2022 Revenue Jumps 50% on New Shops

    By Jarrett Banks Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) said 2022 revenue grew nearly 50% to $739 million as the coffee chain exceeded new shop development targets. The company opened 30 new […]

  • Wayfair Lost 5 Million Customers and $1.3 Billion Last Year

    Wayfair lost five million customers in 2022, shrinking the online furniture retailer’s shopper count to near its size before the Covid-19 pandemic triggered a consumer-spending surge. Wayfair is trying to stem significant losses as consumers spend more on food and services and turn away from electronics and household goods. Wayfair’s stock was down 27% at midday Thursday.

  • U.S. oil prices set for first gain in 7 sessions as data show weekly decline in gasoline supplies

    Oil futures hold on to their gains on Thursday, with U.S. prices on track to notch their first gain in seven sessions, as data showed a weekly decline in domestic gasoline supplies along with a nearly 8 million-barrel climb in crude inventories.

  • Cheniere Energy (LNG) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Cheniere Energy (LNG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 222.70% and 4.24%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • The Growing Cash Pile in Moscow That Investors Can’t Touch

    (Bloomberg) -- Billions of dollars are accumulating in Moscow beyond the reach of its foreign owners. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Plane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomePutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarStock dividends, interest payments on bonds and anything else that Weste

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Nordic American Tankers (NAT) This Earnings Season?

    Nordic American Tankers (NAT) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Dish Network (DISH) Tops Q4 Earnings Estimates

    Dish (DISH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 212.77% and 2.30%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know

    Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) closed the most recent trading day at $157.78, moving -0.14% from the previous trading session.