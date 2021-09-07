U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,520.03
    -15.40 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,100.00
    -269.09 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,374.33
    +10.81 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,275.61
    -16.44 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.36
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.80
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.34
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1848
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0480 (+3.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3786
    -0.0051 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2730
    +0.4540 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,872.35
    -5,612.59 (-10.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,178.53
    -185.43 (-13.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.37
    -37.81 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,916.14
    +256.25 (+0.86%)
     

Local General Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2021: Long-term Forecast to 2025 & 2030

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Local General Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global local general freight trucking market is expected to grow from $111.84 billion in 2020 to $125.24 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. The market is expected to reach $170.8 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.1%.

Major players in the local general freight trucking market are YRC Worldwide Inc; JB Hunt Transport Services Inc.; FedEx Corporation; XPO Logistics Inc; Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc; American Rail Center Logistics; DHL; United Parcel Service; Challenger Motor Freight Inc; and Creed Freight System.

The local general freight trucking market consists of sales of local general freight trucking services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide local general freight trucking services. General freight establishments handle a wide variety of commodities, generally palletized and transported in a container or van trailer.

Local general freight trucking establishments usually provide trucking within a metropolitan area which may cross state lines. Generally, the trips are same-day return. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) in the transportation sector is a key trend gaining popularity in the local general freight trucking market. The IoT is expected to change the transport sector by gathering data and vital information from market and technology developments related to data analytics and automation of mobility and provide benefit in fleet management and location tracking. Companies around the world are finding more interesting ways to take advantage of the Internet of Things for greater productivity and efficiency.

The increase in e-commerce sales is expected to fuel the growth of the local freight trucking market in the coming years. E-Commerce refers to the purchasing and sale of products and services on the Internet. The e-commerce industry relies on trucking to move their items from one location to another and impacts the trucking industry directly. The increase in e-commerce sales increases the demand to transport the goods and thereby drives the growth of the local freight trucking market.

The impact of COVID19 is expected to limit the growth of the local freight trucking market in the coming years. The transportation industry faces severe challenges due to coronavirus with disruption in the supply chain. A decrease in demand led to a fall in the supply of raw material or end-products such as restaurant supply, live event equipment, among others.The prevalence of COVID-19 restrains the growth of the local freight trucking market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Local General Freight Trucking Market Characteristics

3. Local General Freight Trucking Market Trends and Strategies

4. Impact of COVID-19 on Local General Freight Trucking

5. Local General Freight Trucking Market Size and Growth
5.1. Global Local General Freight Trucking Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers of the Market
5.1.2. Restraints on the Market
5.2. Global Local General Freight Trucking Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers of the Market
5.2.2. Restraints on the Market

6. Local General Freight Trucking Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Local General Freight Trucking Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Truckload transportation

  • Less-than-truckload transportation

  • Intermodal transportation

  • Dry-bulk transportation

  • Other

6.2. Global Local General Freight Trucking Market, Segmentation by Size, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Heavy Trucks

  • Medium Trucks

  • Light Trucks

6.3. Global Local General Freight Trucking Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Oil & Gas

  • Industrial & Manufacturing

  • Energy & Mining

  • Food & Beverages

  • Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

  • Others

7. Local General Freight Trucking Market Regional and Country Analysis
7.1. Global Local General Freight Trucking Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Local General Freight Trucking Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Companies Mentioned

  • YRC Worldwide Inc

  • JB Hunt Transport Services Inc.

  • FedEx Corporation

  • XPO Logistics Inc

  • Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc

  • American Rail Center Logistics

  • DHL

  • United Parcel Service

  • Challenger Motor Freight Inc

  • Creed Freight System

  • JR Traffic Service

  • LEASE-SERV TRANSPORTATION

  • Schneider national

  • Landstar

  • Swift Transportation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5cwh61

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/local-general-freight-trucking-global-market-report-2021-long-term-forecast-to-2025--2030-301370562.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • These jobs are offering lucrative sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 amid shortage of candidates

    A shortage of talent has pushed companies to offer sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 for some high-end speciality jobs, an analysis of job advertisements from 4,000 of the world’s largest companies concluded. Sign-on bonus have increased across all sectors by 454%, rising to 57,123 advertised positions in August 2021 from 10,312 in August 2020, according to research released Tuesday by GlobalData an analytics company. President Biden blamed the coronavirus delta variant.

  • Why Mechel PAO Stock Popped 41% Today

    Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) stock is flying through the roof Tuesday, gaining a whopping 41% within the first few minutes of the market's opening. Mechel PAO is among the world's largest metallurgical and coking coal miners, and is the largest manufacturer of steel products in Russia. Steel prices have skyrocketed in recent months while coking coal and ferrosilicon prices are hovering near all-times highs in China as of this writing.

  • Upstart Is Soaring Again: Here's Why

    Financial technology company Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) aims to disrupt the way that banks lend money to consumers, and the early results have been successful. In fact, Upstart's business has grown so quickly that the stock has increased more than tenfold in just nine months since the company's IPO. Well, it doesn't look like Upstart's stock is out of gas just yet.

  • Yellow Cake Is Turning Red Hot

    Yellow cake is another term for uranium. The price of uranium has soared in recent days and weeks and stocks such as uranium miner Cameco Corp. have broken out on the upside. Let's check out some charts and indicators.

  • Why Tesla Stock Stomped on the Gas Today

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) had roared ahead by 3.3% at 10:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, and there might be three reasons this is happening. Let's address the first two reasons: On Friday, before the holiday weekend, ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood reportedly told investors that because Tesla's share of the electric car market "has actually gone up fairly dramatically around the world," she now believes that the stock could be worth $3,000 a share by 2025 instead of the $755 or so that it costs today. Then, CEO Elon Musk apparently told his employees in an email that he agrees with Wood and that the company could be selling between 5 million and 10 million vehicles a year by 2025 if Tesla "execute[s] really well."

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own

    Stop sinking your money into mediocre companies.

  • Why Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Jumped Today

    What happened Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) were jumping 12.9% higher as of 3:51 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. The gain came after S&P Global announced that the stock would be added to the S&P MidCap 400 Index effective Sept.

  • Europe's Biggest Boeing 737 Max Customer Walks Away From Buying More

    Ryanair ended negotiations for a major Boeing 737 Max deal over pricing and delays continue with the Boeing 787 Dreamliner over an inspection issue. Boeing stock fell Tuesday.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Jumped 5.1% Today

    What happened  Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) have jumped as much as 5.1% in trading on Tuesday after announcing a big partnership in non-fungible tokens. Shares are hitting their highs of the day as I'm writing this at 3 p.

  • Bitcoin briefly nose dives 18%, dogecoin tumbles 30% and market stages wipeout as El Salvador makes crypto legal currency

    Crypto markets experience a momentary tumble Tuesday, resulting in some of the most popular digital-assets registering double-digit losses until staging a mini recovery.

  • Why Novavax Stock Surged Today

    What happened Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) jumped on Tuesday on news of a major supply deal with the Japanese government. By the close of trading, the biotechnology company's stock price was up 7.

  • The Ownership Structure of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) is a Double Edged Sword for the Stock

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has become a market favorite amongst retail investors, while institutional investors remain more cautious. This could lead to some big price moves if either group is proved right or wrong on the company.

  • Nio shares fall after $2 billion stock offering announced

    Nio Inc. shares fell in late trading Tuesday, after the Chinese electric-car company announced plans to sell up to $2 billion in fresh U.S. shares.

  • Peak Fintech Receives Approval for Common Shares to Begin Trading on NASDAQ

    Peak Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTCQX: PKKFF) ("Peak" or the "Company"), an innovative Fintech service provider and manager of the Cubeler Business Hub, today announced that the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC has approved the listing of the Company's common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("NASDAQ").

  • 5 Winning Stocks That Can Make American Workers Rich by Retirement

    There are a lot of ways for American workers to build wealth. If you invest in great companies and allow your investment thesis to play out over many years, if not decades, stocks have the power to make the American worker rich.

  • UiPath stock falls following earnings beat, outlook hike

    UiPath Inc. shares fell in the extended session Tuesday even as the “software robots” provider topped Wall Street estimates and raised its outlook for the year.

  • Crypto traders blame bitcoin’s Tuesday tumble partly on glitches at exchanges and a $44 million sale order

    A wild day on crypto exchanges is being blamed on a raft of glitches and reports of a big sale that at least one analyst credits for contributing to the downward pressure on digital-asset prices.

  • Moderna stock extends rally after price target gets a 77% boost at Morgan Stanley

    Shares of Moderna Inc. rallied toward a fifth straight gain Tuesday, after Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison added nearly $150 to his price target on an increased outlook for the biotechnology company's COVID-19 vaccine sales.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Big Boeing Customer Says It Is Walking Away From New MAX Order

    Ryanair, the plane maker’s biggest customer outside of the U.S., had been in talks with Boeing over the past 10 months for a fresh order of 737 MAX 10s, but the negotiations ended over a pricing dispute.