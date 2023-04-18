Local HVAC experts help homeowners know when it's time to replace their AC

Home Comfort Experts, the leading local HVAC service provider, helps homeowners identify signs that a new home cooling system could be more efficient and cost-effective

SOUTH BEND, Ind., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Comfort Experts, the preferred local provider of high-quality HVAC, indoor air quality and plumbing service in Northern Indiana and Southwestern Michigan, advises homeowners to recognize the signs that it's time to replace their home cooling system.

The costs of an aging AC system include frequent service for minor issues and higher utility costs due to reduced efficiency. As cooling systems reach the end of their lifespan, the risk of sudden, unexpected failure increases, which can result in inconvenience, discomfort and costly emergency service.

"There's no simple formula to determine when it makes sense to replace an aging system and when to continue investing in minor repairs," said Brian West, general manager of Home Comfort Experts. "A number of factors have to be taken into consideration, such as the age and condition of the equipment. But every system eventually reaches a point where proactive replacement is more cost-effective. Plus, a new system provides peace of mind by helping you avoid the cost and inconvenience of an unscheduled replacement."

Here are some of the signs that you should consider professional installation of a new home AC:

Age: Most cooling systems, in most climates, will last about 10 or 15 years. If your unit is more than 10 years old, investing in a new system may provide greater value than continuing to spend money on frequent minor repairs. AC systems gradually lose efficiency over time, too, so replacing an older system could lead to significant energy savings. And you'll reduce the likelihood of sudden failure with a new system.

Higher utility bills: Cooling systems operate less efficiently as they get older. If your system costs more to operate despite regular maintenance and service, that rising inefficiency could indicate that your system is nearing the end of its lifespan.

Frequent repairs: Maintenance, tune-ups and routine service for minor repairs can extend the life of your equipment. But eventually the cost of replacement is a better value than continuing to sink money to keep an aging system running.

Lack of cooling performance: If your system just can't cool some areas or rooms in your home anymore, it may be time to consider a new AC. A tune-up may identify an issue that's easy to resolve, but ongoing reduced performance can be a sign that your system is reaching the end of its life.

"If your AC breaks down in the middle of summer, that could mean major headaches, including stress, lost time from work, missed family events, discomfort, and the high cost of emergency service," West said. "Every home cooling system will eventually need to be replaced. But knowing what to look for and regular professional maintenance will help you stay ahead. Replacing your system at the right time ensures you get the most out of your existing AC and enjoy all the benefits and value of your new one."

Since 2006, Home Comfort Experts has specialized in providing residential heating, cooling and plumbing service and maintenance, indoor air quality products and services, and equipment replacement. Home Comfort Experts serves Fort Wayne, Columbia City, Warsaw, South Bend, Mishawaka, Elkhart, Plymouth and LaPorte in Indiana and Niles, St. Joseph, Berrien Springs and Dowagiac in Michigan.

To take a quiz on whether it's time to replace your cooling system, visit https://www.homecomfortexpertsinc.com/hvac-repair-or-replace-quiz/.

About Home Comfort Experts

Home Comfort Experts is the preferred local provider of high-quality HVAC, indoor air quality and plumbing service in Northern Indiana and Southwestern Michigan. Our customers' satisfaction and comfort is our number one goal. Home Comfort Experts serves clients in northern Indiana and southwestern Michigan, including Fort Wayne, Columbia City, Warsaw, South Bend, Mishawaka, Elkhart, Plymouth, LaPorte, St. Joseph, Niles, Berrien Springs and Dowagiac. We're the technicians you can trust with your house keys. For more information, visit https://homecomfortexpertsinc.com/ .

