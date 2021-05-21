Local Hydro Utilities Earn Top Honours at the Electricity Distributors Association Excellence Awards

TORONTO, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Top-performing distribution utilities from across Ontario were honoured yesterday at the Electricity Distributors Association (EDA) Awards Gala. This annual program acknowledges an array of key accomplishments, outstanding customer service and environmental programs, innovations and best practices on the part of the companies that deliver the Power of Local Hydro across Ontario.

EDA Logo (CNW Group/Electricity Distributors Association)

"Ontario's local hydro utilities work hard each day to deliver safe and reliable electricity, along with enhanced and innovative services," said Teresa Sarkesian, President & CEO, the EDA. "We are pleased to highlight this year's most remarkable and inspiring achievements that our members are delivering on for the benefit of their customers."

Over 200 guests were on-hand at yesterday's virtual gala celebration as the EDA's Board Chair Chris White, President & CEO of ERTH Corporation, announced the winners.

"In a year unlike any other, excellence abounded throughout the electricity distribution sector in Ontario," added White. "After last March's pandemic declaration, all EDA members have had to find new ways of ensuring safety in the face of a health risk like nothing we've confronted before – and their efforts have been exceptional."

The Local Distribution Company (LDC) Performance Excellence Award recognizes outstanding performance in occupational health and safety, operations, finance, conservation, and contributions to the community. This year it was awarded to Entegrus Powerlines for accomplishments that included a comprehensive health and safety management system worthy of IHSA COR TM 2 certification and strong community investments with approximately $425,000 charitable donations in 2020.





The Public Electrical Safety Excellence Award , sponsored by the Electrical Safety Authority (ESA), was presented by its President & CEO, David Collie. The award was granted to All LDC Members of the EDA for their extraordinary efforts to continue the delivery of safe and reliable electricity to Ontarians in 2020.





The Communications Excellence Award was presented to Alectra Utilities for successfully engaging employees from the outset in its internal communications strategy in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.





The Customer Service Excellence award was presented to London Hydro for undertaking an extensive website refresh to improve customer self-service options, including a Price Plan Calculator for residential and small business customers.





The Environmental Excellence Award was presented to Hydro One for supporting Ontario's biodiversity through its one-of-a-kind Pollinator Habitat Program, including mechanical vegetation management activities and rights-of-way revitalization with the addition of pollinator species.





The Innovation Excellence Award was presented to Waterloo North Hydro for introducing a Fault Location, Isolation & Service Restoration project to its distribution system, helping to decrease the severity and duration of power interruptions for customers through system automation and technological advancement.





The Public Relations Excellence Award was presented to Burlington Hydro for its balanced approach to celebrating its 75 th anniversary in the midst of a global pandemic to build trust and showcase its long-standing history in the community.





Two Chair's Citations for individual achievement and service were presented to Max Cananzi, formerly of Alectra Utilities, and Dr. George Shaparew of InnPower Corporation. And two Honorary Memberships for individual service to the industry and the EDA with distinction over a long period of time were also presented to Bart Burman of Burman Energy Consultants and Pierre Carriere, formerly of Coopérative Hydro Embrun Inc.

The EDA proudly congratulates all award winners and nominees.

About the EDA

The Electricity Distributors Association is the trusted and vital source for advocacy, insight and information for Ontario's local electricity distributors, the municipally and privately owned companies that deliver essential electricity services to millions of homes, businesses and public institutions across the province. Learn more at www.eda-on.ca.

