U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,821.55
    -78.56 (-2.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,946.99
    -491.31 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,181.54
    -343.06 (-2.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,738.84
    -32.90 (-1.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.90
    +0.14 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.90
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    20.75
    -0.05 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0529
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2060
    +0.0120 (+0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2187
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0900
    -0.0380 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,296.08
    -522.27 (-2.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.05
    -9.01 (-2.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,323.41
    +65.09 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,049.47
    +178.17 (+0.66%)
     

Local Indoor Air Filtration Systems See Faster Short-Term Spike, but Central Systems Offer Longer Term Gains

·2 min read

CLEVELAND, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Freedonia Group analysis projects central indoor air filtration demand to grow at an above average pace through 2025, albeit from a smaller base than local indoor air filtration systems.

Freedonia Group logo
Freedonia Group logo

In 2020 and 2021, local or portable air filtration systems saw stronger demand gains than central systems in every market. Local systems offered end users in these markets an air filtration system that was both easily installed and more likely to possess HEPA filtration capabilities.

In contrast, central systems are more likely to require professional installation and may not be compatible with pre-existing HVAC systems. As a result, central systems will offer better opportunities going forward. Additionally, central systems benefit from gains in residential building construction, where homeowners will continue to install systems that can treat the entire house as opposed to one room.

Replacement Filter Demand Supported By Increasing User Base & Higher Value Products

Replacement air filters experienced strong gains in 2020 and 2021 due to:

  • existing owners of air filtration equipment purchasing or stocking up on filters

  • the large number of new users buying systems and replacement filters together in order to reduce the indoor transmissibility of the coronavirus

Going forward, suppliers of replacement filters will benefit from this enlarged user base. Sales of higher value products like smart systems will help create recurring revenue, while systems with multiple levels of filters will support volume gains. However, competition from generic replacement filters will continue to limit price growth, counteracting inflationary pressures to an extent.

Want to Learn More?

Indoor Air Filtration Systems: Residential, Commercial, & Institutional provides historical data for 2010, 2015, and 2020 and forecasts to 2025 and 2030 for indoor air filtration demand both in units and in current dollars (which are not adjusted to account for inflation) by product, market, and technology.

Products:

  • central systems

  • local units (room-specific or location-specific, including those that are portable)

  • replacement filters

Markets:

  • residential buildings

  • commercial buildings

  • institutional buildings

Technologies:

  • air filtration, such as filtration with filters made from nonwovens (HEPA and ULPA)

  • activated carbon

About the Freedonia Group - The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is the premier international industrial research company, providing our clients with product analyses, market forecasts, industry trends, and market share information. From one-person consulting firms to global conglomerates, our analysts provide companies with unbiased, reliable industry market research and analysis to help them make important business decisions. With over 100 studies published annually, we support over 90% of the industrial Fortune 500 companies. Find off-the-shelf studies at https://www.freedoniagroup.com/ or contact us for custom research: +1 440.842.2400.

Press Contact:
Corinne Gangloff
+1 440.842.2400
cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/local-indoor-air-filtration-systems-see-faster-short-term-spike-but-central-systems-offer-longer-term-gains-301577405.html

SOURCE The Freedonia Group

Recommended Stories

  • ‘This recession will be the most severe yet’: Peter Schiff called the 2008 financial crash and now says the next downturn will be worse. Here's what he likes for safety

    Schiff publicly predicted the great financial crash of 2008. Will he be right again?

  • Why Carvana Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Shares of the online car-buying company Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were plunging this morning, likely after a Barron's article published over the weekend said that the company, in some cases, sold cars before it even had the title to them. Barron's said in its reporting that Carvana was selling cars too quickly during the pandemic, when demand for buying a car online soared, which led to problems in receiving the proper title for vehicles for some customers. Apparently, enough people have experienced this problem that a lawsuit is being brought against the car seller, saying that some customers went years without legally being able to drive vehicles purchased from Carvana.

  • ‘They’ll chicken out’: Fund legend Rick Rule says the Fed won’t keep hiking rates aggressively to prevent ‘amazing damage.’ Here are 3 spots he likes for your money

    Don’t count on the Fed. Get ready instead.

  • Markets: ‘You’re getting closer to a bottom,’ strategist says

    Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company CIO Brent Schutte joins Yahoo Finance Live to track the performances of tech and energy stocks alongside market movements, volatility amid inflation and the Fed's interest rate hike, and comparisons to past economic environments.

  • Hedge Funds Brace for Impact: Top 10 Stocks to Dump Now

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stocks to dump now according to hedge funds as they brace for impact. If you want to see more stocks in this list, click Hedge Funds Brace for Impact: Top 5 Stocks to Dump Now. Elite hedge funds in the United States are exceedingly cautious with their […]

  • While shareholders of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) are in the red over the last year, underlying earnings have actually grown

    You can invest in an index fund if you want to make sure your returns approximately match the overall market. In...

  • ‘Bitcoin Jesus’ Roger Ver Spars With Crypto Exchange CoinFlex Over Margin Call

    (Bloomberg) -- A public dispute between a longtime crypto investor and a digital-asset exchange is the latest in a series of mini-crises that have rocked crypto markets in recent weeks. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto

  • Qualcomm Spikes on Report It Will Remain iPhone 5G Modem Chip Supplier in 2023

    Taiwan-based hardware analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Qualcomm will hold on to 100% of the Apple modem supply for the 2023 iPhones. Qualcomm shares soared Tuesday on a report that Apple’s push to develop modem chips for the iPhone “may have failed,” and that Qualcomm will remain the exclusive supplier of 5G chips for phones to be launched in the 2023 second half. Writing on Twitter, the Taiwan-based hardware analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Qualcomm (ticker: QCOM) will hold on to 100% of the Apple (AAPL) modem supply for the 2023 iPhones vs the company’s own previous estimate of 20%.

  • Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Revenue Estimates By 11%

    One thing we could say about the analysts on Devon Energy Corporation ( NYSE:DVN ) - they aren't optimistic, having...

  • Cathie Wood: I Erred On Inflation, But Recession is Here

    Hotshot investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, has said repeatedly in recent weeks that we're headed for disinflation soon. Consumer prices soared 8.6% in the 12 months through May, a 40-year high. "We were wrong on one thing and that was inflation being as sustained as it has been," Wood told CNBC.

  • The Fed ‘is not finished with its interest rate hikes’ amid high inflation: Strategist

    Opimas CEO Octavio Marenzi and Clearnomics Founder and CEO James Liu join Yahoo Finance Live to analyze inflation fears, the pressure of rising gas prices, and the Fed's interest rate hikes.

  • Lowe's Companies' (NYSE:LOW) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

    Lowe's Companies, Inc. ( NYSE:LOW ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 3rd of August to...

  • Why Tesla Stock Hit the Brakes Today

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were falling Tuesday after Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner cut his price target for the stock. Rosner thinks Tesla's second-quarter vehicle delivery numbers -- which will be reported at the beginning of July -- will be lower than previously expected. Investors apparently didn't like what Rosner had to say, and drove the EV stock down by 4.6% as of 2:18 p.m. ET.

  • Jupiter CEO Quits $68 Billion Firm to Sit at the Beach and ‘Do Nothing’

    (Bloomberg) -- Andrew Formica, the chief executive officer of Jupiter Fund Management Plc, suddenly announced he’s leaving the £55.3 billion ($67.9 billion) asset manager he joined in 2019.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattl

  • Jim Cramer Recommends These 10 Stocks for Recession

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends for recession. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends for recession, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends These 5 Stocks for Recession. Recession fears have steadily been gathering pace at the stock market over the past few […]

  • 3 Reasons Tesla Could Soar After Its Stock Split

    Despite tough odds, plenty of doubters, and regular criticism over its actions, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has developed into the leading manufacturer of electric vehicles globally. The automaker has grown rapidly, and so has its share price. Like all stock splits, the increase in the number of shares and the resulting share price drop doesn't actually change the intrinsic value of each share or of the company overall.

  • DraftKings Lands New Bull as Profitability Nears. This Analyst Also Likes Penn.

    DraftKings and Penn National Gaming stocks will outperform the market by selling additional products to their existing customers, according to a new research note. JMP analyst Jordan Bender on Tuesday initiated coverage on the gaming companies with a Market Outperform rating. DraftKings’ stock was down 2.9% to $13.20 on Tuesday whereas Penn National was up 0.8% to $32.58.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The headlines have been busy recently about the heavy losses markets have taken this year, and that we’re in bear territory. But the real story of this year’s stock action isn’t so much the losses as it is the volatility. The wide swings in trading from day to day or week to week, overlaid on the downward trend, have generated more than their share of investor confusion. In times like these, when the trends are conflicting and the forecasts uncertain, the investing greats can serve as a source o

  • 3 Stock-Split Stocks You Can Confidently Buy and Hold Forever

    Among the high-profile stocks splitting their shares in 2022, these three offer the most attractive long-term growth prospects.

  • Mr. Big Short: Fed May do a 180 on Interest Rates

    The Federal Reserve has raised the fed funds rate target by 150 basis points since March, and many experts expect a lot more.