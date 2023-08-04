Local investors pay millions for another retail power center, north OKC's Memorial Square

Memorial Square, a retail center on the northeast corner of N Pennsylvania Avenue and Memorial Road, recently acquired by local investors. PROVIDED

More power to OKC's Mazaheri Properties — another multimillion-dollar retail power center, anyway.

Memorial Square at N Pennsylvania and Memorial Road − Marshalls, P.F. Chang’s, Red Robin, Carters, OshKosh, DSW, Charles Schwab, Party City, Petland, Qdoba, other prominent national stores and restaurants − is the third investment in the past year by Fred Mazaheri, Champ Patel, and business partners.

They paid $24.6 million, or $199.10 per square foot, for the 123,557-square-foot center on 14.5 acres in a deal handled by Philip Mazaheri, the group's acquisition and disposition adviser, who also is a retail investment specialist with Oklahoma City brokerage Price Edwards & Co.

The seller was Inland Real Estate Group, which had owned it since 2007. Inland, based in suburban Chicago, acquired Memorial Square in one of the last major retail investments here before the Great Recession and commercial credit freeze.

Inland acquired 240 Penn Park the same year. A year ago, Mazaheri Properties paid $38 million for the first phase of 240 Penn Park, 241,831 square feet of national name brands on 22.2 acres at S Pennsylvania Avenue and Interstate 240.

Last November, the investors added a Texas retail center, Chisholm Trail Ranch, in Fort Worth, to their portfolio.

In all, the purchases totaled $120 million, Philip Mazaheri said.

More: Yellow Corp.'s shutdown yanks up the trucking company's roots planted in OKC 99 years ago

Memorial Square, at 13700, 13710, 13800, and 13810 N Pennsylvania Ave., shadow anchored by the state's highest-volume Super Target — "shadow," meaning it has a separate owner — is a great addition to the portfolio, he said, even though it needed a little leasing up.

"At the time of the purchase the property had 89.04% occupancy. The buyers are working on finalizing a lease with a national tenant for the former Bravo’s restaurant space, which will bring the occupancy to 96.05%," he said.

Story continues

North Oklahoma City and Edmond's appetite for national stores and eateries remains strong, Mazaheri said, which bodes well for the new owners.

The area "benefits from densifying neighborhoods and high local spending power with an estimated annual consumer spending of over $2 billion" he said. "The submarket boasts a strong average household income of $110,000, and the strong consumer spending has supported a retail market marked with consistently high occupancy and exponential rent growth."

A P.F. Chang's restaurant is part of Memorial Square, a retail center on the northeast corner of N Pennsylvania Avenue and Memorial Road, recently acquired by local investors. PROVIDED

CBRE Group reports these commercial real estate transactions

ABC Supply paid $3.5 million to Milestone Investments LP for a 67,464-square-foot industrial building at 6209 and 6417 S Sooner Road. CBRE's Chris Zach and Randy Lacey represented the seller.

Oxbow Land and Cattle Company LLC paid $2,350,000 to HL American Investments LLC for an 18,125-square-foot industrial property at 7313 SW 67. Zach and Lacey represented the buyer and seller.

Supermercados Morelos LLC paid $516,000 to JSK LLC for a 5,000-square-foot industrial building on 0.88 acre at 6829 SW 59. Zach and Lacey handled the transaction.

Devon Industries Inc. leased 6,400 square feet of industrial space from W.R. & D. LLC at 7428 Melrose Lane. Zach and Lacey represented the landlord.

J&A Service LLC leased 19,938 square feet of industrial space from GTA Investments LLC at 1709 Enterprise Blvd. in Pauls Valley. Zach and Lacey of CBRE represented the landlord.

SIGN UP: Weekly e-newsletter, Real Estate With Richard Mize

Senior Business Writer Richard Mize has covered housing, construction, commercial real estate and related topics for the newspaper and Oklahoman.com since 1999. Contact him at rmize@oklahoman.com. Sign up for his weekly newsletter, Real Estate with Richard Mize. You can support Richard's work, and that of his colleagues, by purchasing a digital subscription to The Oklahoman. Right now, you can get 12 months of subscriber-only access for $1 a month.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Mazaheri Properties buys retail power centers in OKC, Fort Worth Texas