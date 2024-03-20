Local Joann stores and website won't be impacted by parent company's bankruptcy

The Chapter 11 bankruptcy of Joann fabrics and crafts isn’t expected to impact the operation of any of its stores in the Michiana area.

The Ohio-based company filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday. It is expected to emerge from bankruptcy as early as the end of April and will likely become a privately-held company while also reducing debt.

The company said its 800-plus stores and website will continue to operate as normal during the bankruptcy process.

That was good news for customers visiting the Mishawaka location at 5612 Grape Road in Wilshire Plaza on Tuesday. “I come here quite a bit for the fabrics I need,” Laurie Everest of Edwardsburg said.

Everest makes costumes for four generations of family members who participate in French and Indian War re-enactments and is also teaching younger members of the family how to sew.

She said other nearby sources for fabrics include Hobby Lobby and Walmart, but neither is quite as complete as Joann.

Joann also operates stores at 1131 E. Ireland Road in Broadmoor Plaza in South Bend as well as in Goshen, Plymouth, Benton Harbor and Michigan.

Joann’s bankruptcy filing arrives amid both a slowdown in discretionary spending overall and during a time consumers are taking a step back from at-home crafts, at least relative to a boom seen at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Crafts, which did extremely well during the pandemic, have fallen back into slight declines as people find other things to do,” Neil Saunders, managing director of research firm GlobalData, told The Associated Press Monday, noting that many are now sacrificing these artsy activities to spend money on experiences outside of the house, such as going out to eat or attending sporting events.

This puts pressure on all retailers with skin in the crafts market. But, Saunders added, challenges specific to Joann include the company’s sizeable debt and rising competition.

The company was born back in 1943, with a single storefront in Cleveland, and later grew into a national chain, according to the Associated Press. Formerly known as Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores, the company rebranded itself with the shortened “Joann” name for its 75th anniversary.

