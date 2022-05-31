Local Landscaper Between The Edges Lawn Care & Landscaping In North Augusta, SC Offers Range Of Services

North Augusta, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Augusta, South Carolina -

Between The Edges Lawn Care & Landscaping, based in North Augusta, South Carolina, is pleased to offer a wide range of landscaping services to their local community in Augusta, Evans, and Grovetown, GA; North Augusta and Aiken, SC; and across the CSRA. The company takes pride in being one of the premier lawn care and landscape companies in the region, and they service many commercial and residential properties.



The company is fully licensed, insured and bonded in Georgia and South Carolina, and is a member in good standing with the Better Business Bureau. The company has been in the lawn care and landscape design business since 1999. They offer a range of lawn care services (tailored to the needs of each customer’s property) as well as a wide variety of landscape design services intended for both commercial and residential properties (including retaining walls, irrigation systems, mulching, brick & stone work, grass sodding, and complete landscape installations).



When it comes to commercial lawn care and landscaping, Between the Edges is one of the most comprehensive providers of commercial landscaping and lawn care services across Augusta, Evans and Grovetown, GA, North Augusta and Aiken, SC and throughout the CSRA. The company’s highly trained team of professionals is dedicated to providing area businesses with a high standard of service and offers far more than just simple maintenance for commercial landscapes.

The company acknowledges that a landscape makes an important first impression on customers and tenants — and being an operations partner that knows the importance of fast, proactive service is what sets the company apart. Services range from regular turf management and maintenance to complete landscape enhancement services, including weed control, seasonal color planting, tree and shrub care, irrigation system installation, and landscape and hardscape design and execution.

The company also offers residential lawn care services to their local community. Regardless of a customer’s lawn type, the team will have a program ideal for the customer’s individual needs. Whether a customer is interested in a long-term lawn care maintenance program or one of the company’s additional services, the results a customer will receive are a greener, weed-free lawn just waiting to be enjoyed. Maintenance programs vary from yard to yard and from neighborhood to neighborhood; however, all of the services offered will be delivered by a professionally trained lawn care and landscaping specialist who is knowledgeable and experienced in the field. In addition to residential lawn maintanence, Between The Edges can help clients execute landscaping and hardscaping projects of any size and scope, including fire pits, paver patios and walkways, irrigation systems, sodding and retaining walls.

Between the Edges Lawn Care & Landscaping was founded by Jeremy and Tonya Kelley in 2006. They serve both commercial and residential landscape clients in the CSRA region of South Carolina and Georgia. The Kelleys look forward to serving a customer’s home or business by offering unique services designed especially for the customer’s property, and this includes the building of hardscapes, sodding, and retaining walls. The team is able to provide a reasonable and accurate quote for landscape design projects, draft the design plans and complete the install — all within a reasonable time frame. The company’s experienced and highly trained, uniformed technicians are capable of handling most lawn care and landscaping needs. Team members all commit to continual quality-assurance training and on-site professional management.

The Kelleys have made it their mission to provide their customers with the highest level of quality landscaping design services at fair and market competitive prices. They strive to ensure the longevity of their landscape design company through repeat and referral business, achieved by customer satisfaction in all areas including timeliness, attention to detail and communication.



To learn more about the commercial and residential services offered by Between The Edges Lawn Care & Landscaping, customers may visit the company’s official website. The team can also be contacted via phone or email.

