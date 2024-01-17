Local legislators react to state budget proposal

Jan. 17—PLATTSBURGH — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's 2024-25 state budget proposal Tuesday hit on many good notes for North Country leaders, but also drew some mixed reactions.

CHAMBER PLEASED

"First and foremost, we welcome the governor's commitment to addressing the projected state budget gap without tax increases, recognizing that tax increases would only reduce future state revenue by further encouraging earnings and business to leave the state," North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said.

"At the same time, we welcome the renewed commitment to investments that will assist our region, including $82.5 million in new capital investments in the sports and recreation facilities of ORDA, ensuring that they stay in world class condition."

Douglas said the pledge to ORDA in the budget plans represents on-going recognition of the region's unique winter sports status as a valuable statewide asset.

Douglas said he also welcomed another round of funding for economic development through the Regional Economic Development Council, another $100 million round of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, continuation of RESTORE NY, and a fresh investment of $100 million for the FAST NY Program, dedicated to infrastructure to create shovel ready industrial sites as Clinton County is ready to do at the old Clinton County airport site.

Douglas also noted the full continued commitment to the multi-year Capital Plan for the MTA along with capital funding for upstate transit systems.

"This means further contract opportunities for the dozens of transportation equipment manufacturers across the North Country," he said.

The chamber is also keeping a close eye this session on the encouragement of affordable housing development across the state, including in the Adirondacks, Douglas said.

"We foresee a lot of conversation coming up within the Legislature and with the Governor in the coming weeks regarding details and we will be joined with our Adirondack and North Country economic partners in the encouragement of approaches and tools most likely to work in our unique region," he said.

NEEDS

State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) said he wanted to see more in the proposal.

"I am disappointed and concerned by the language included in the proposal to shut down correctional facilities and how it will negatively affect communities like the North Country who depend on them," Jones, a former correction officer, said.

"The governor's proposal does keep education funding stable, but I need to see more details on how it will address the needs of local school districts. The proposal also includes bold ideas for economic development across the state, but I need to see how this will impact the North Country and the communities with the Adirondacks that I represent."

Jones said it was good to see that the budget included FAST NY funding again, which was his bill that was originally included in the 2023FY Budget.

"Overall, I want to see more included in the budget addressing infrastructure, housing, and real property tax relief in our region to help meet the needs of our communities but I will be working with my colleagues in the state legislature in the upcoming weeks to make sure our voices are heard," Jones said.

PARTICULARS

State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) said he looks forward to the particulars of the governor's budget, but so far some things stood out.

"I was glad to hear the governor acknowledge that our state has a looming budget deficit and that New York has a robust reserve fund, but ultimately this budget plan does nothing to address that impending problem," he said.

"Proposed spending is $233 billion, a 4.5-percent increase over last year's record-setting budget. Combined with an acknowledged $6 billion in lost tax receipts due to our state's ongoing outmigration woes and despite some fuzzy math that shows a budget surplus instead of an anticipated deficit, this is ultimately a costly proposal that does nothing to alleviate New York's long-term financial difficulties and right the ship going forward.

"The most glaring item in this budget presentation is the $2.4 billion in funding for the migrant crisis. This issue has been handled poorly by the governor, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and the current presidential administration, and our taxpayers continue to bear the brunt of this.

"I'm particularly concerned by the fact that $500 million of this is coming from the state's reserve fund. This is aid that should be going to legal residents and taxpayers, whether that means tax relief to combat rising costs, assist our struggling nursing homes or economic development initiatives."

Stec also said that the state needs to address Medicaid spending, noting that the governor acknowledged that the state went more than $1 billion over budget with Medicaid spending in the last fiscal year.

"While it was good to hear the governor acknowledge the enormous costs associated with our Medicaid system, I did not hear anything in her plan that would substantively address it and lower costs for both state and local governments," he said.

Stec said he was pleased to see money allocated for the Olympic Regional Development Authority facilities in Lake Placid, which will ensure those facilities remain world class.

"I am also encouraged by the proposal to use state-owned lands and facilities, such as closed correctional facilities, as part of an affordable housing strategy. That development, however, is offset by the fact that her proposal contains language authorizing further correctional facility closures. If this comes to fruition, it could potentially have a detrimental impact on our region," he said.

"Obviously, this presentation is only the beginning of the budget process. In the weeks ahead, I plan on working with my legislative colleagues and the governor to ensure a final budget meets the needs of our taxpayers and charts a responsible fiscal future for New York."

TAXES

There were other concerns about the budget that were voiced.

"Gov. Hochul claims her state budget proposal will not raise income taxes, but it will ultimately raise taxes nonetheless and will continue to ensure New York maintains the highest taxes in the nation," Assemblyman Matt Simpson (R,C-Brant Lake) said.

"Every year we hear the same thing, New York is better, but every year people and businesses leave for more affordable states while the quality of life continues to diminish here. Education and our future generations should receive additional funding to ensure schools can properly operate, yet Hochul plans to lower the amount of funding our public schools will receive to help our students and teachers rebuild what was lost during COVID.

"In the upcoming days, I will be reviewing the details of the state's housing plan, funding toward the migrant crisis, public safety and New York's long-term fiscal plan to ensure hard-earned taxpayer dollars are not wasted."

