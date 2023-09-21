Local Lubbock coffee business to close two of three locations this month

Sugar Browns Coffee, as seen on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023.

One locally owned coffee business will close two of its three locations next week, according to the business' social media.

About 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, Sugar Browns Coffee Co. posted on social media that two of their shops - 1500 Broadway and 6023 82nd St., Suite 1 - would close by the end of the month.

"After careful consideration, we have made the challenging decision to downsize and, regrettably, close our 82nd Street (and) Broadway cafés," the post stated. "This choice was made with the utmost dedication to preserving the excellence (and) quality of our services. Though we bid farewell to our 82nd Street & Broadway cafes, our commitment to delivering exceptional coffee experiences remains stronger than ever."

The last day for the Broadway location would be Sept. 29 and the last day for the 82nd Street location would be Sept. 30. Both locations will be closed by Oct. 1. The remaining café at 6701 Indiana Ave. Suite A will continue.

"We will continue to serve you with the same passion and quality at our other locations," the post stated. "Thank you for being the heart of our story, and we eagerly anticipate many more shared moments of warmth and community in the future."

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Two Lubbock Sugar Browns coffee shops will close in late September