Local man sentenced on obtaining money under false pretenses, gun charge

Nov. 3—PRINCETON — A Mercer County man was sentenced Thursday in circuit court after previously pleading guilty to obtaining money under false pretenses.

Steven Douglas Dye, 64, of Princeton was sentenced to 6 to 15 years in prison Thursday by Circuit Court Judge Mark Wills. Dye was arrested in February for obtaining money under false pretenses and was also arrested in February in a separate incident for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Dye was indicted by the Mercer County Grand Jury in June of 2023, and pleaded guilty to the offenses on Aug. 31.

Dye agreed to perform architectural and contract work for a Mercer County family who had hired him to build a new home. Dye received a significant amount of money, but did little to no work, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brian K. Cochran.

"Based on the evidence, it is clear that Dye had no intention of performing the work at the time he received the money," Cochran said.

Cochran said that he commended the investigation by the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.

"The sheriff's department worked very hard on this case and did a great job for the family who lost a significant amount of money by trusting Mr. Dye," he stated.

Dye was sentenced to one to 10 years in prison.

Dye was also charged by the West Virginia State Police in February of 2023 for possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon out of the State of Missouri. Dye was sentenced to five years in prison for this offense, to run consecutively with the one to 10 sentence, Cochran said.

Cochran said the West Virginia State Police "did a great job as well on this case."

"And we appreciate their work the cooperation between both departments, he added

Cochran said that he also commended Assistant Prosecuting Attorney David Pfiefer, who handled the prosecution of Dye.

Cochran stated that Dye also committed a similar crime in Wyoming County, dealing with a family who hired him to build a house.

"Based on Dye's history, the judge did the right thing in sentencing Dye to the maximum penalties on each charge," he said.

