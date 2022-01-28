Local Melbourne Florist Preparing for Bumper Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is just around the corner and a local Melbourne florist busy preparing for the big day reveals tips on how to choose the perfect flowers for a loved one.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Offering same day flower delivery Melbourne-wide, Amazing Graze Flowers is expecting this year's Valentine's Day to be a huge day with so many people keen to share the love two years into the pandemic. While the day is traditionally a celebration of love between life partners, in the past couple of years Amazing Graze Flowers says they have seen a rising trend of people sending flowers on Valentine's Day to friends and family, to brighten their day.



According to Amazing Graze Flowers, most men still opt for traditional red roses and chocolates on Valentine's Day. While this combo is a sure winner, Amazing Graze Flowers says it's okay to think outside the box and choose something a little less traditional to show some love.



Amazing Graze Flowers says orchids and tulips are a great alternative to roses. Both these blooms come in a variety of colours so the choice should be linked to the style of the receiver. Another great option is a bouquet of sunflowers and lilies which boast a soft, pleasant scent.



Another great choice for gifting at any time of the year are beautiful dried floral arrangements. Amazing Graze Flowers explains dried blooms make wonderful décor statements and are just as impactful as fresh flowers.



With a range of bouquets suitable for all occasions and featuring an array of beautiful colours, Amazing Graze Flowers truly has something for everyone. Additionally, the Melbourne florist offers a range of 'add-ons' including premium Prosecco, soy candles, balloons, stuffed toys, baked goods and chocolates.



The Amazing Graze Flowers team is made up of highly experienced florists who specialise in selecting the freshest blooms from premium growers around Australia. Crafting amazing arrangements to suit any occasion from weddings and engagements to birthdays, anniversaries, Valentine's Day, corporate events and more, Amazing Graze Flowers makes it easy to send flowers to loved ones.



For same day flower delivery in Melbourne , order before 1pm. Visit Amazing Graze online to view the collection or to discuss a bespoke order.



