U.S. markets close in 3 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,379.87
    +22.14 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,158.56
    +188.09 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,822.03
    +108.12 (+0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,189.48
    +7.28 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.45
    +0.16 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.10
    +16.30 (+0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    22.66
    +0.45 (+2.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1727
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3160
    +0.0070 (+0.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3665
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3430
    -0.0770 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,091.14
    -796.30 (-1.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,079.33
    +15.48 (+1.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,970.24
    +66.33 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

Local Motors continues growth as Vikrant Aggarwal becomes Chief Executive Officer

·3 min read

Vikrant Aggarwal takes the helm as Olli demonstrates market traction with global commercial deployments.

CHANDLER, Ariz., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Local Motors announced today that President and COO, Vikrant Aggarwal, became the company's Chief Executive Officer. The change comes as Local Motors has demonstrated market traction with global commercial deployments of Olli, its electric autonomous shuttle.

Local Motors Logo (PRNewsfoto/Local Motors)
Local Motors Logo (PRNewsfoto/Local Motors)

Prior to joining Local Motors, Vikrant spent two decades at Cummins in a variety of engineering and leadership roles, including in Cummins' power generator and mobility groups. While leading the Innovation Incubation group at Cummins, Vikrant was responsible for development of cutting-edge technology for powertrains and mobility. In 2019, Vikrant joined Local Motors as President and Chief Operating Officer. As President, Vikrant scaled the growth of the Olli 2.0 platform both commercially and operationally.

In 2021 alone, Olli vehicles have provided thousands of safe rides in low-speed environments around the globe. The company is focused on scaling production to meet demand and delivered the most vehicles in company history in a single month in August 2021.

Interest in autonomous vehicles is growing globally, with more favorable legislation and regulation and an uptick in deployments across use cases. Local Motors is heavily invested in applying learnings from its deployments to bring safe, accessible, equitable, and sustainable autonomous vehicles to the market.

"I want to thank Jay for his vision and entrepreneurship. Through Local Motors, he has challenged conventional wisdom of how to design, manufacture, and deploy new mobility solutions. Jay is a pioneer for microfactories and direct digital manufacturing [3D Printing] for the automotive industry. Because of these innovations Local Motors is able to produce purpose-built vehicles" said Vikrant Aggarwal, Local Motors' CEO. "Our team has built a great foundation, and I look forward to continuing to grow and scale the company as we enter this next phase of growth."

John (Jay) B. Rogers, Jr. will be transitioning into an advisory role as Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board.

"Based on Vikrant's great leadership as President and COO over the last two years and his track record of leading our business operations, I know that the company will be in very capable hands under his leadership as CEO. It is great to see this transition culminate, and Vikrant is the right leader for this next phase of the company's journey. I'm excited to help advise the company by working closely with our board of directors and Vikrant," said Jay Rogers, Co-Founder and Vice Chairman of the Board.

About Local Motors

Local Motors is the leading full-stack developer of purpose-built autonomous shuttles. Designed specifically for low-speed applications, the company's current platform, Olli, delivers an exceptional mobility solution with class-leading safety, range and rider experience. By leveraging direct digital manufacturing (3D Printing) and microfactories, LM can reduce design and manufacturing costs, and introduce new vehicles in months, not years.

Learn more - localmotors.com

For media inquiries contact:
Kat Dransfield, VP of Product and Product Marketing
+1 (480) 238-4326
kdransfield@local-motors.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/local-motors-continues-growth-as-vikrant-aggarwal-becomes-chief-executive-officer-301381746.html

SOURCE Local Motors

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • 10 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 cheap semiconductor stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the semiconductor industry’s outlook for 2021 and some of the major growth catalysts for semiconductor stocks and go directly to the 5 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. Semiconductors form the […]

  • Uber raises guidance, Lennar dips amid supply shortage, Nvidia stock caught in Evergrande fears

    Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Emily McCormick break down Tuesday's stocks on the move, which include: Uber shares seeing a jump in the market as a result of a more optimistic outlook for the company, Lennar stock dipping as supply chain constraints continue to plague the company, and Nvidia getting caught up in the Evergrande crisis.

  • Why Nucor, Cleveland-Cliffs, and Ferroglobe Shares Crashed Today

    A double blow from China sent metal stocks tumbling, but you should wait before dumping your shares.

  • 10 Stocks That Just Received Sell Rating from Analysts

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that just received a Sell rating from analysts. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks That Just Received Sell Rating from Analysts. The spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus and the social media amplification of […]

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • 5 Reasons GameStop Could Prove the Doubters Wrong

    Video game retailer GameStop (NYSE: GME) is one of them. One of the most straight-forward ways a company can go bust is to have too much debt. GameStop took care of that worry by raising capital as its stock skyrocketed earlier this year.

  • Down 50% From Its High, Is Zoom Stock a Smart Buy?

    Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) is a great example of the Gartner Hype Cycle in action. Last year, the pandemic sent Zoom stock soaring 765% as it reached an all-time high of about $589 per share in Oct. 2020. Since the beginning of the pandemic, many people have become familiar with Zoom Meetings, the cornerstone of Zoom's communications platform.

  • Aurora Cannabis Reschedules Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2021 Investor Conference Call and Related Year End Informational Filings to Monday, September 27, 2021

    Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced today that it has rescheduled its conference call to discuss the results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021 to Monday, September 27, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time | 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time. The Company will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021, and file its related annual disclosure documen

  • Is Energy Transfer LP (ET) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

    Miller Value Partners recently released its Q2 2021 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. The Miller Opportunity Trust Class I gained 4.18%, underperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index which returned 8.55% in the same quarter. You should check out Miller Value Partners’ top 5 stock picks for investors to buy […]

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Few can argue with Warren Buffett's long-term track record. This is especially true with some of Berkshire's tech stocks, including Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE), which continue to prosper as technology plays an increasing role in the world economy. Buffett was long skeptical about tech companies -- a skepticism that has clearly softened, since Apple makes up more than 40% of Berkshire's stock portfolio.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Make You Rich By Retirement

    In one year, GameStop stock has risen 2,280%. Biotech company Ocugen's stock has risen 2,140% in a year. In addition to broader trends, it is equally important to look at the company-specific factors that could keep the company ahead of its competition.

  • 1 Growth Stock That Could Produce 10X Returns

    Domestic e-commerce is fairly straightforward, but cross-border sales are a different story. The company offers an end-to-end solution for cross-border commerce. International shoppers typically represent 30% of web traffic to global e-commerce sites, but international sales usually comprise just 5% to 10% of total revenue.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Dropped 7.3% on Monday

    Shares of online betting company DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) fell as much as 7.3% in trading on Monday as investors quickly exited growth stocks. The biggest reason for the drop at DraftKings was the market's sell-off in general. Fear of the financial markets breaking down are high after issues at China Evergrande Group made global headlines over the weekend.

  • 11 Best Battery Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best battery stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the battery industry’s outlook for 2021 and some of the major growth catalysts for battery stocks, and go directly to the 5 Best Battery Stocks to Buy Now. The shift in […]

  • Why Rare Earth and Lithium Stocks Crashed Today

    Monday put investors in lithium and rare earth metal stocks on the edge. While Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT: SLI) and Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) sank 10.7% and 13.3%, respectively, by 2:30 p.m. EDT, rare earth stock MP Materials (NYSE: MP) was down 8.5% by then. With concerning news from China and an electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturer slashing its outlook on supply shortages hitting electric-vehicle stocks hard, lithium and rare earth stocks were bound to feel the heat.

  • Are United States Steel Corporation's (NYSE:X) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at United States Steel's (NYSE:X) recent performance, when its stock has...

  • How the potential Evergrande collapse could impact cryptocurrencies

    Noelle Acheson, Head of Market Insights at Genesis Trading, discusses why Cryptocurrnecies tumbled on Monday.&nbsp;

  • Roubini Says He’s ‘Dr. Realist’ by Warning of Global-Debt Trap

    (Bloomberg) -- Nouriel Roubini -- renowned for foreseeing the mortgage collapse that helped produce the 2008 financial crisis -- said the post-pandemic world seems to be heading toward a repeat. “My concern is that we are in a debt trap,” Roubini, chairman and chief executive officer of Roubini Macro Associates, said in an exclusive interview on Bloomberg TV at the Greenwich Economic Forum in Connecticut. “When central banks are going to want to essentially phase out unconventional monetary poli

  • Fortunes Tumble From Seattle to Shenzhen in $135 Billion Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- A global rout in stock markets sparked by concerns over China Evergrande Group hit the world’s biggest fortunes Monday, with the richest 500 people losing a combined $135 billion.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Bil