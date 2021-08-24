U.S. markets close in 1 hour 38 minutes

Local Motors Signs OEM Agreement with Leading Autonomous Vehicle Technology Provider Perrone Robotics

·4 min read

Agreement Ushers in a New Era of Reliable Smart Transit Mobility Options

CROZET, Va., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perrone Robotics, Inc., a leading provider of fully autonomous vehicle (AV) technology and turnkey vehicle solutions for the mobility of people and things, and Local Motors Inc., the world's leader in shared electric autonomous shuttles, have signed an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement. The two companies have agreed to develop next-generation autonomous shuttles that will integrate Perrone's autonomous vehicle technology into Olli, the shuttle designed and manufactured by Local Motors.

Perrone Robotics TONY AV-Driven Olli Launches Fall 2021
Perrone Robotics TONY AV-Driven Olli Launches Fall 2021

The collaboration brings together two leading innovators in the autonomous vehicle industry. Perrone Robotics holds a Pioneer Patent for its "MAX" General Purpose Robotics Operating System, and with its TONY® solution the company has perfected a "drop-in any vehicle" retrofit kit approach to autonomy, making it one of the most flexible and adaptable solutions available. Local Motors' Olli line complements Perrone's innovation, leveraging 3D printing and agile processes to deliver fully integrated vehicles that evolve at the speed of customer needs.

Under the agreement, the companies will dramatically improve mobility options across the transit and transportation value chain while enhancing the customer and end-user experience. The two companies plan on launching the Olli vehicle with Perrone's TONY AV technology in the fall of 2021 and, moving forward, Perrone Robotics will now be the strategic software vendor for the Olli® Autonomous Shuttle. With this new collaboration, Perrone will contribute its expertise in AV robotic technology development and deployment and integrate its patented TONY® retrofit kit across Local Motors' Olli vehicle line to enable deployments across customer use cases on both public and private roads where fully autonomous capability at posted speeds is required. Local Motors will support the integration, testing, deployment and mass production of the Olli vehicle. In addition, both companies will focus on scaled delivery and deployment of Olli vehicles integrated with Perrone's technology for US and international markets.

"This new OEM agreement is an important step in expanding our current customer base while enhancing the vehicle experience for passengers," stated Vikrant Aggarwal, President of Local Motors. "Our ability to meet evolving customer needs depends on our ability to work with partners with proven track records and the ability to scale. Our work with Perrone Robotics is another example of Local Motors' open strategy of evaluating innovations in the market and integrating the best technology into Olli."

"Local Motors' Olli vehicle line represents a novel approach to autonomous people movement in a visionary futuristic platform that can be micro-manufactured at scale today," stated Paul Perrone, Founder and CEO of Perrone Robotics, Inc. "We're excited to work with Local Motors to provide our fully autonomous AV technology in Olli vehicles direct from the factory. Out of the gate, the new TONY AV-driven Olli offers a reliable full autonomy solution operating at posted roadway speeds in a safety certifiable framework. As we continue to drive innovation and form key relationships like this one with Local Motors, the market will soon realize that Perrone Robotics is the autonomy solution of choice, for vehicle manufacturers, customers and AV passengers."

Perrone Robotics will be launching the Olli with Perrone's TONY retrofit in the fall of 2021. If you would like to know more, please contact sales@perronerobotics.com.

About Perrone Robotics, Inc.
Perrone is a leading provider of fully autonomous vehicle systems. The company delivers mobility excellence via TONY® (short for "TO Navigate You"), a vehicle independent retrofit kit for use in the autonomous transit of people and goods in geo-fenced and localized operations. TONY embeds inside any vehicle for any job to provide a complete "artificial driver" solution that brings full autonomy in a safety certifiable framework. Proven, piloted and in commercial production, Perrone autonomous systems help commercial, municipal, and governmental customers increase transportation efficiencies, enhance safety, and accelerate zero-emission electric vehicle deployment. The company also offers a portfolio of existing turnkey autonomous shuttles and vehicles pre-integrated with the TONY retrofit kit. Learn more @ www.perronerobotics.com or follow us @perronerobotics.

Media Inquiries for Perrone Robotics:

Eric Becker
104 West Partners
perrone@104west.com

About Local Motors Inc.:
Local Motors designs, manufactures, and deploys next-generation vehicles. Founded in 2007 with a belief in open collaboration, Local Motors began low-volume vehicle manufacturing of open-source designs utilizing a microfactory model. Since its inception, Local Motors has debuted no less than three world firsts; the world's first co-created vehicle, the world's first 3D-printed car, and the world's first co-created, autonomous, electric vehicle, Olli. We believe that Olli is the answer to a safe, sustainable, and accessible mobility solution for all.

Media Inquiries for Local Motors:
Matt Bourland
mbourland@local-motors.com
(+1) 920-257-9590

(PRNewsfoto/Perrone Robotics Inc)
(PRNewsfoto/Perrone Robotics Inc)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/local-motors-signs-oem-agreement-with-leading-autonomous-vehicle-technology-provider-perrone-robotics-301361890.html

SOURCE Perrone Robotics Inc

