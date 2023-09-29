Local news: T&G to expand news staff, adding engagement editor

Are you interested in helping shape news coverage in Central Massachusetts? The Telegram & Gazette has an opportunity for you.

We're looking for an energetic, creative journalist to join our staff as engagement editor.

This is a newly created position that will focus on identifying high-interest topics in the community and working with our reporting staff to develop compelling stories, and optimize these stories for digital audiences.

In addition to working with our writing staff, the editor will occasionally write their own stories. They will also take part in our daily planning meetings to determine coverage priorities.

We're looking for a person who is enterprising and flexible, and someone can help us take our social media presence to a new level.

The right candidate will be someone who can help us expand our coverage to reach younger audiences, and those who are people who are not already regular readers of the Telegram & Gazette, in addition to our regular subscribers.

Candidates should have at least a bachelor's degree in journalism, communications or a related field, and have one to three years of experience with storytelling on multiple platforms.

If you're interested in applying, you can do so here.

