Local Ohio House candidate charged with OVI

Jan. 16—A candidate for a local Ohio House seat faces an OVI charge after allegedly backing into a vehicle parked in a lot in downtown Dayton last month.

Dion Green, a survivor of the Oregon District mass shooting and founder of the nonprofit Fudge Foundation, was arrested by the Dayton Police Department on Dec. 17. No one was injured in the collision, according to a Dayton traffic incident report.

Green was charged with driving under the influence, as well as a misdemeanor charge from the same incident of backing and starting without safety, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Green's attorney, Dennis Lieberman, said he and his client "look forward to a trial and to resolving this matter."

According to the incident report, no field sobriety or other tests were completed by police for Green.

A pretrial hearing in Dayton Municipal Court is scheduled for Green on Thursday.

Green is the CEO of the Fudge Foundation, a nonprofit he created after his father Derrick Fudge was killed during the Oregon District mass shooting in 2019.

Green is running as a write-in candidate in the March 19 primary election seeking the Democratic nomination for Ohio House District 39, which represents northern Montgomery County suburbs including Englewood and Vandalia. Since no other Democrats are running, he only needs 50 valid votes for his name to be on the November ballot.

The district is currently represented by Rep. Phil Plummer, R-Butler Twp., who is also Montgomery County's former sheriff.