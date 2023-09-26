U.S. markets closed

New local price index: Graeter's, LaRosa's, Rhinegeist brands buck creeping inflation

Alexander Coolidge, Cincinnati Enquirer
·1 min read
A Cincinnati classic: Black Raspberry Chip Greater's Ice Cream. While national ice cream prices rose, the cost of a pint of the local favorite held steady in 2023, according to the UC/Enquirer consumer price index.
Cincinnati shoppers who love local brands may have a new reason to buy their favorites: They might be saving a little money and beating inflation.

A newly-created inflation tracker of iconic local items, the UC/Enquirer price index, shows a little more price stability as overall U.S. inflation creeps higher. The combined cost of 30 items selected by University of Cincinnati marketing professor James Kellaris cost $240.59 for the third quarter – 26 cents or 0.1% more expensive than six months ago.

University of Cincinnati marketing professor James Kellaris, Ph.D, contributed the numbers and selected 30 consumer favorites to be tracked on the new UC/Enquirer price index, which tracks inflation of local iconic items.
Overall U.S. inflation climbed 1.5% in the same period, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"Life is good in Cincinnati. Prices are amazingly stable," Kellaris told The Enquirer.

So don't sweat that $7.29 pint of Graeter's Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip too much – it's the same price it was earlier this year according to the index, even though overall U.S. ice cream prices have risen 2.2%.

Ditto for Frank's RedHot hot sauce and LaRosa's Italian dressing, which remained unchanged at $1.99 and $4.49, respectively, as the U.S. cost of condiments rose 1.1%.

Frank’s RedHot Hot Sauce was created more than 100 years ago in Cincinnati. The cost stayed the same in 2023 despite creeping condiment prices nationally, according to the UC/Enquirer consumer price index.
Local beers by Rhinegeist (Truth IPA and Bubbles) and Christian Moerlein also held steady amid a 0.5% uptick of beer prices, with the cost of Rhinegheist's six-packs at $10.99 and a pint of OTR by Christian Moerlein at $5.

Cheers! Truth beer held prices steady even as costs bubbled up for suds nationwide, according to the UC/Enquirer consumer price index.
The glaring exception among the index showed up in processed meats. Queen City Sausage prices rose 7.5%, while Glier's Goetta signature roll rose 6.7% even as U.S. sausage prices dropped 4.5% in the same period.

Kellaris, with the Lindner College of Business, and The Enquirer plan to update the UC/Enquirer price index each quarter.

For the latest on Cincinnati business, P&G, Kroger and Fifth Third Bank, follow @alexcoolidge on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: How bad is inflation in Cincinnati? Check the UC/Enquirer price index