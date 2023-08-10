Local publisher National World declares interest in bidding for The Telegraph

Former Mirror Group boss David Montgomery founded National World in 2019 - JULIAN SIMMONDS

A veteran newspaper executive has become first to declare publicly an interest in a takeover of The Telegraph since Lloyds Banking Group seized control in June.

National World, a local newspaper and news website publisher founded by David Montgomery, 74, who edited The News of the World in the late 1980s, told the stock market it was considering a bid.

It said it “will consider participating in a sale process for Telegraph Media Group as and when such a process formally commences”.

The announcement was not required by City authorities and was described as a “tidying up exercise” by a source close to National World. However, public confirmation could make conversations with potential financiers less legally complex by ensuring insider information is not shared.

Lloyds took ownership of The Telegraph by appointing receivers from the specialist consultancy AlixPartners. The bank won court approval for the unusual action following a lengthy dispute over debts of more than £1bn which had been secured against the publisher by the Barclay family, its owners since 2004.

Goldman Sachs has been appointed to run an auction, expected to begin formally in September.

A bid would represent a bold attempt at expansion for Mr Montgomery and National World, which is listed on London’s junior Aim market and valued at £48m. Estimates of The Telegraph’s valuation vary significantly but begin at £200m and run as high as £1bn.

At £39m, its pre-tax profits last year were nearly eight times those of Mr Montgomery’s portfolio of local titles, at £5m.

National World, which at the end of last month had £22m cash, made no reference to how it might finance a bid.

The company’s biggest shareholder is Media Concierge Holdings, a direct marketing provider that has become Ireland’s biggest local newspaper publisher with a reputation for deep cost cutting. It is controlled by British businessman Malcolm Denmark.

After a career as a journalist, in the 1990s Mr Montgomery became chief executive of Mirror Group following the Maxwell scandal. He then founded Mecom, a London-listed company which borrowed heavily to buy up European newspapers in the 2000s. It hit trouble in the advertising recession sparked by the financial crisis and Mr Montgomery was ousted by City investors in 2010.

He had greater success with Local World, set up to acquire a portfolio of regional newspapers from the publisher of The Daily Mail. Mr Montgomery stripped out costs and sold the titles on to his former employer Reach, the owner of Mirror Group.

His latest venture National World was formed from the bust ruins of Johnston Press, latterly JPI Media, the publisher of titles including The Yorkshire Post, The Scotsman and Belfast’s News Letter, the oldest English-language daily in print. Mr Montgomery, who acquired the newspapers in 2021 for just £10m, has substantially increased their value by squeezing budgets and investing in their websites.

National World said its interest in The Telegraph reflected its growth strategy of “actively exploring opportunities to build its business through acquisitions and implementing its new operating model for owned assets”.

Mr Montgomery’s appetites for cost cutting and influence have brought him into conflict with journalists many times over his executive career, including now at National World. As the company declared an interest in The Telegraph, the National Union of Journalists announced a ballot for industrial action over pay, job cuts and “David Montgomery’s decision to make himself the de facto editor”.

A union spokesman said: “The number of staff who’ve chosen to leave National World in recent weeks is a direct reflection of how little faith is left in a management whose only strategy appears to be ‘more for less’.”

National World’s decision to declare its interest will fuel speculation about possible collaborative bid structures designed to beat potential regulatory hurdles.

For instance a bid by DMGT, the publisher of The Daily Mail, would be at risk of a lengthy review of its impact on media plurality that would reduce its attractiveness to Lloyds. A joint bid might reduce such a risk, as well as share the cost.

