Local Respiratory Therapists and Friends Bring Famous Sandwich Shop to Lincoln Park

·3 min read

Upscale, Fast Casual Dining Powerhouse with House-Crafted Menu Opens in Lincoln Park

LINCOLN PARK, Ill., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheesesteaks, turkey subs and more, has debuted a new location in Lincoln Park at 1730 W. Fullerton Ave. on August 22. Capriotti's brings the Chicago community its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning.

(PRNewsfoto/Capriotti's Sandwich Shop)
(PRNewsfoto/Capriotti's Sandwich Shop)

Capriotti's is known for its wide array of sandwiches including The Bobbie®, made with fresh oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo, the Capastrami, made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw and the cheesesteak is made with premium steak, chicken or Impossible plant-based meat and melted cheese plus hot or sweet peppers. The Lincoln Park Capriotti's will offer a convenient order-ahead option, in addition to third-party delivery services. The new shop will bring 20 new jobs to the Lincoln Park community.

The new location is locally owned and operated by friends and business partners, Justin Thomas and Jaison Chacko. The pair both grew up in India and met while studying together in college. They quickly became friends, and had always talked about owning a business together. After graduating, both decided to become respiratory therapists. Having seen the impact they can have in that role especially given the COVID 19 pandemic, they knew that they wanted to continue to contribute to the community as much as they can. While still working as respiratory therapists, the pair didn't want to give up on their dream to open a business together, and will now be bringing Capriotti's to their city.

"In college we worked together at a gas station and we pitched the idea to the owners of opening a deli," said Thomas and Chacko. "We completely designed the menu ourselves and really enjoyed the concept. With that as our background, when we saw the amount of care that goes into Capriotti's sandwiches we knew it was something we needed to bring to the community."

Lincoln Park Capriotti's fans can download the CAPAddicts Rewards app on iOS and Android to earn and redeem rewards and score free food. The restaurant also features online ordering. Capriotti's in Lincoln Park offers catering for any event from corporate events to birthday parties with items such as party trays with cold subs or box lunches.

For additional information, visit www.capriottis.com or call the location at (872-243-5700)

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop
Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's fresh ingredients, homemade subs and unique menu items have won numerous accolades including being named one of the "10 Great Places for a Surprising Sandwich" by USA Today and many "Best of" awards across the country. Capriotti's cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheesesteaks and salads are available at more than 170 locations across the U.S. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country and reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

Media Contact: Olivia Quarrier, Fishman PR | oquarrier@fishmanpr.com | 765-606-7442

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/local-respiratory-therapists-and-friends-bring-famous-sandwich-shop-to-lincoln-park-301611770.html

SOURCE Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

