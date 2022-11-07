U.S. markets close in 2 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,784.03
    +13.48 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,688.56
    +285.34 (+0.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,490.07
    +14.81 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,799.35
    -0.51 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.47
    -0.14 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,679.60
    +3.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    20.88
    +0.10 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0027
    +0.0066 (+0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2030
    +0.0470 (+1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1520
    +0.0143 (+1.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.5070
    -0.1470 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,716.44
    -508.50 (-2.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.61
    -3.13 (-0.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,299.99
    -34.85 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.64
    +327.90 (+1.21%)
     

LOCAL RESTAURANT EXECUTIVE BRINGS CAPRIOTTI'S TO CARMEL

·3 min read

Capriotti's Fans Can Get their Hands on Award-Winning Sandwiches in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs and more, debuted its newest location in Carmel at 11100 N Michigan Rd Suite #120 on November 7. Capriotti's brings the Carmel community its 47-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning along with other favorites all made with fresh ingredients.

(PRNewsfoto/Capriotti's Sandwich Shop)
(PRNewsfoto/Capriotti's Sandwich Shop)

Capriotti's is known for its wide array of sandwiches including The Bobbie, made with fresh oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo, the Capastrami, made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw and the cheesesteak is made with premium steak, chicken or Impossible plant-based meat and melted cheese plus hot or sweet peppers. The Carmel Capriotti's will offer a convenient order-ahead option, in addition to third-party delivery services. The new shop will bring 20 new jobs to the Carmel community.

The new Capriotti's location in Carmel is owned and operated by Indianapolis native and restaurant executive, Casey McGaughey. McGaughey was born into the restaurant business as his grandfather, Charles McGaughey, founded the famous, Midwestern restaurant franchise, MCL Restaurant & Bakery, which is where McGaughey's career in the restaurant industry began. When it comes to Capriotti's, McGaughey was first introduced to the brand through the Indianapolis shop. After trying one of the infamous Capriotti's sandwiches, he immediately wanted to open a Capriotti's of his own. McGaughey hopes the new Capriotti's location will bring a unique quality and experience of flavors to residents of the community and hopes to expand with more locations in the coming years.

"Having grown up working in my family's restaurants, I have always been passionate about providing fresh and high-quality ingredients to customers," said McGaughey. "Capriotti's is known to do just that for its customers which is why I am thrilled to partner with them in order to bring a new upscale, fast-casual sandwich concept to the Carmel community."

Carmel Capriotti's fans can download the CAPAddicts Rewards app on iOS and Android to earn and redeem rewards and score free food. The Carmel Capriotti's will offer a convenient order-ahead option, online ordering, and third-party delivery services. Capriotti's in Carmel offers catering for any event, from corporate events to birthday parties, with items such as party trays with cold subs, box lunches, or a hot, homemade meatball bar.

Capriotti's is open from 10 A.M. to 8 P.M Sunday-Monday. For additional information, visit www.capriottis.com or call the location at (317) 344-3152.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop
Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 47-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's fresh ingredients, homemade subs, and unique menu items have won numerous accolades including being named one of the "10 Great Places for a Surprising Sandwich" by USA Today and many "Best of" awards across the country. Capriotti's cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks, and salads are available at more than 170 locations across the U.S. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country and reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

Media Contact: Regan Lee, Fishman PR | rlee@fishmanpr.com | 847-945-1300

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/local-restaurant-executive-brings-capriottis-to-carmel-301670542.html

SOURCE Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Recommended Stories

  • Starbucks Has a Sneaky Way to Make an Extra $1 Billion

    Technology and coffee seem to go well together. The smart phone technology that makes it easy to order your favorite coffee ahead of time also allows you to customize that order and you can change it every day for up to 170,000 days. The desire for something warm and cozy pared with the ability to choose the temperature, flavor, sweetness makes a trip into Starbucks or through the drive though one that leaves customers feeling a warm sensation, and it's not just the beverage.

  • 10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

    If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...

  • Venezuelan pancakes are better than American pancakes. Full stop

    This week's recommendations include Venezuelan pancakes stuffed with cheese in Pasadena and a Korean pork bone stew in the San Gabriel.

  • Food Shortages Could Impact Thanksgiving Dinner — Prepare Now and Save in 3 Ways

    Thanksgiving Day feasts may look a bit different this year. Ongoing food shortages due to supply chain issues, climate change and the war in Ukraine are affecting some staple dishes normally on the...

  • Generals Mills Has New Take on Trix, Reese's Puffs, Classic Cereals

    Some of your all-time favorite classic cereals are being released in a totally new way you will probably love.

  • 25 Healthy Chicken Recipes You Can Make in 15 Minutes (Or Less!)

    Is it just me or does it feel like there are never enough hours in the day? If you find yourself low on time but still wanting to make something homemade (and delicious) for your next meal, then you are not alone. Thankfully, we have some simple solutions to this problem—25, to be exact. The key to making healthy and delicious quick chicken recipes is to embrace shortcuts. Find the best quality rotisserie chicken, stock up on healthy canned foods, and taste pre-made sauces to discover your favor

  • Budweiser Stocks Up for Beer Drinking Bonanza of Qatar World Cup

    (Bloomberg) -- The King of Beers is taking over Qatar.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekCOP27 Latest: Germany’s Scholz Accused of ‘Energy Colonialism’The signs started appearing early this year: At the Qatar Distribution Company — the only alcohol retailer in t

  • Our 20 Best Recipes of 2022

    From veggie sandwiches to chicken skillets, these are the top 20 recipes that EatingWell readers clicked on the most this year. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are all featured in this roundup, and with four- and five-star reviews, we're not surprised that these delicious dishes made the cut. Recipes like our Cucumber Sandwich and Chicken & Spinach Skillet Pasta with Lemon & Parmesan are incredibly tasty choices that you have to try.

  • How To Store Mushrooms So They Won't Get Slimy

    Say goodbye to slime.

  • 9 Costco Brand Items That Aren’t Worth the Money

    Costco is the place to go for anyone who wants to stock up on bulk items, prepare for a party or big event, and save money while doing so. The buying in bulk mentality, however, can often lead people...

  • 8 Walmart Frozen Foods That Give You the Best Bang for Your Buck

    There are so many frozen treats and temptations, and so little time you're willing to stand sans sweater in that freezer section of the grocery store. If you're not carefully weighing the options of...

  • What is Ultra-Processed Food? Studies Link to Cancer, Mortality and Poor Mental Health

    New studies show that ultra-processed foods are linked to cancer, mortality and poor mental health. Examples of ultra processed foods and how to avoid processed foods.

  • Macau’s savory meat-potato hash feels foreign and familiar

    As the first European gateway to China, Macau became the center of Portugal’s massive maritime empire in the East. Egg-custard tarts, salt cod with garlic, and baked duck rice often are on the menu, though so are galinha à Africana (African chicken), Chinese steamed pork buns and Indian coconut curry. It usually includes potatoes and tomato paste brought by the Portuguese, common Chinese ingredients like rice vinegar and soy sauce, and even Worcestershire sauce from the British, who also used Macau as a base before founding Hong Kong across the Pearl River Estuary in 1841.

  • “It’s An Extremely Effective Way Of Cooking”: David Chang’s Unusual Method For The Quickest, Flakiest Salmon Is Low-Key Genius, And I Can’t Wait To Eat It Weekly

    It was easily the best meal I ate all week, and probably the quickest one I've made all year.View Entire Post ›

  • I'm a Dietitian & These Are My Favorite Budget-Friendly Thanksgiving Recipes

    Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to reflect on the year that's coming to a close and gather around the table with those we love. But the idea of preparing a big feast might feel particularly stressful this year with inflation and rising food prices. Luckily, it's possible to celebrate in a way that respects your budget without sacrificing the flavors you love, and these recipes are proof.

  • Here's Everything You Should Eat When Traveling To Asia — As Recommended By Locals Across 20+ Countries

    I'm suddenly starving...View Entire Post ›

  • Starbucks, Dunkin' unveil holiday menu lineup

    Starbucks and Dunkin' have high hopes for their holiday lineup.

  • 6 Costco Meat Products With Tons of Customer Complaints

    Costco is known for its bulk offerings, affordable prices, and cult-followed food court items. People love Costco and what it has to offer, and many loyal customers stay active on online forums like Reddit to talk about everything Costco-related.But sometimes, this mega-popular store gets it wrong, and when this happens, Costco enthusiasts don't hesitate to share their frustrations online. In recent months, Reddit users have shared some complaints about specific Costco meat products due to thing

  • A Baltimore Based Culinary Org is Reclaiming and Recounting The History of Black Food

    Big things are coming out of Baltimore’s food scene, including the culinary organization, H3irloom Food Group, a company dedicated to educating the masses about the contributions of Black food culture to the American culinary canon. The executive chefs and partners David and Tonya Thomas do so by incorporating these lessons into their catering services, pop ups, and other dining experiences. The pride themselves upon recounting the narrative behind the dishes they make, highlighting the food’s h

  • SEC gets more time to file reply briefs in XRP lawsuit against Ripple

    The U.S. SEC has received approval from the court to extend the time for all parties to submit reply briefs, in the ongoing lawsuit the SEC filed in 2020 against Ripple.