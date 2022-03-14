U.S. markets open in 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,212.50
    +11.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,084.00
    +159.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,269.50
    -22.50 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,979.50
    +5.20 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.20
    -4.13 (-3.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,970.00
    -15.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    25.66
    -0.50 (-1.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0957
    +0.0042 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0800
    +0.0760 (+3.79%)
     

  • Vix

    31.23
    +1.00 (+3.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3066
    +0.0028 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.9110
    +0.6310 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,831.13
    +313.30 (+0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    871.58
    +7.64 (+0.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,171.20
    +15.56 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,307.85
    +145.07 (+0.58%)
     

Local Search Basics Mini-Course Now $49

·2 min read

Local Search Basics Mini-Course Now $49 Helps Businesses Find Customers

WARE, Mass., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Online Marketer, a marketing service for local small businesses, announces a mini-course for small business owners. The course is priced at only $49 in order to help owners of local businesses learn about local search.

Local search marketing comprises your business's online activities to promote awareness of your services and products. This course walks you through three quick lessons that consist of a video overview, written guides, downloadable content, and assessments to ensure you retain everything you have learned. In addition, the mini-course teaches businesses how to get discovered by Google, showcase products and services, and facilitate easy customer contact.

Businesses that serve a local market will learn the basics of creating an online presence to enable customers to learn about the business service. Companies with a local brick-and-mortar store, online businesses serving a local market, franchise owners serving a local market, and local non-profit organizations all benefit from local search.

Roberto Torres, the founder of The Online Marketer, says local marketing is all about knowing your local audience. "Make sure you explain the problem you solve and why it matters that you solve it. Local marketing is about communicating a solution to a problem to the person, like a conversation you might have with a friend. A friend might suggest a solution when you share a problem. I believe that that's what local marketing is all about."

Business owners who take the course learn the principles of online search optimization. In addition, they'll know which online tools to use, the best way to message customers, and how to increase customer engagement with their business.

The Local Marketer helps local business owners, internal marketers, and agencies reach local audiences to grow their businesses. That growth impacts the people in the communities and visitors to the area. Services include web design, organic search optimization (SEO), and resources for business owners who work in the local online market.

Visit The Local Marketer blog for advice, case studies, and helpful marketing tips. Or follow them on social media: Twitter, LinkedIn.

About The Local Marketer

Roberto Torres, the author of The Local Marketing Handbook, is a consultant and networking practitioner. He founded The Local Marketer to help local business grow their local brand awareness and find new customers. Information from The Local Marketer helps businesses engineer marketing for dynamic small business growth. The core new business one-on-one consultations create an opportunity for companies and organizations to implement sound marketing practices resulting in sales tailored to their individual needs.

Learn more at: www.TheLocalMarketer.com.

Contact:

Roberto Torres

www.thelocalmarketinghandbook.com

331395@email4pr.com

Ph: 413-277-8691

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/local-search-basics-mini-course-now-49-301501419.html

SOURCE The Local Marketer

Recommended Stories

  • Disney CEO Makes It Clear a Big Price Increase Is Coming (Here's When)

    The Mouse House has never been shy about charging more for any of its well-loved products, properties, and services.

  • Argentina halts export registration for soy oil, meal

    Argentina has halted registration of export sales of soy oil and meal, the South American country's government said in a statement on Sunday, drawing swift condemnation from the industry in the world's top exporter of processed soy products. The decision by Argentina, the top global exporter of both soybean meal and oil, will likely roil the world soy market, which has seen prices spike on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • How Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Is Tearing Apart the Global Food System

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandChina Locks Down Shenzhen, Entire Jilin Province as Covid SwellsThe global food system is under threat as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine puts one of the world’s major breadbaskets in jeopardy. Here are the latest develo

  • Uber Has an Answer to High Gas Prices (You Won't Like It)

    Uber Technologies has come up with a temporary solution to help its drivers and couriers relieve the impact of high gasoline prices.

  • Tencent Stock Sinks on Report of Record Money-Laundering Fine

    Tencent Holdings dropped almost 10% after The Wall Street Journal reported that the Chinese technology giant faces a record fine for violating Chinese anti-money-laundering regulations. The People’s Bank of China, the country’s central bank, found that Tencent’s WeChat Pay mobile network had allowed the transfer and laundering of funds with illicit transactions such as gambling, the Journal report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Shares in Tencent (Ticker: 0700.HK) closed down 9.79% on Monday.

  • New wave of inflation - and disruptions - hits U.S. factory floors

    Surging inflation is disrupting everything from carpools to the ability to quote prices on new business at already-strained U.S. factories. At BCI Solutions Inc., a metal foundry in Bremen, Indiana, 14 workers quit in the last two weeks - over 7% of its total workforce and an unprecedented number compared with pre-pandemic times. Company chief executive officer J.B. Brown blames at least part of the sudden loss of workers on the spike in gasoline prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has roiled global energy markets and sent prices at the pump through the roof.

  • Nickel Tycoon Closes In on JPMorgan-Led Loan to Backstop Short

    (Bloomberg) -- Banks led by JPMorgan Chase & Co. are in advanced talks for a loan facility to backstop Xiang Guangda’s short position in nickel, in an attempt to restore stability to the market after an unprecedented squeeze.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivSea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock CrashMarcos Nears Bottom in

  • Oil falls $5 on Russia-Ukraine talk hopes, China lockdowns

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell by around $5 a barrel on Monday as investors pinned hopes on diplomatic efforts by Ukraine and Russia to end their conflict, while a surge in COVID-19 cases in China spooked the markets. Brent was down by $4.62, or 4.1%, at $108.05 a barrel at 1152 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $5.45, or 5%, to $103.88 a barrel. Both contracts have surged since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine and are up roughly 40% for the year to date.

  • Can you refuse to return to the office?

    Since the laws haven’t been tested yet in a post-pandemic situation, it’s not clear how well they’ll work either at allowing employees to maintain flexible working indefinitely or, on the other side, letting companies function efficiently. Unless people were hired specifically to work from home—for example during the pandemic, with home working as part of their employment contract—then they are probably obliged to work from a designated workplace for at least part of the time, should their employers insist on it. “Unless an employee has a valid reason not to return to work, for example, where they feel unsafe to do so, they remain contractually bound to resume their previous role within their normal place of work, albeit on reasonable notice,” noted Davidson Morris, a UK employment law firm, in a post on its website.

  • Ukraine invasion: Rusal investors lose US$6 billion in Hong Kong stock sell-off while aluminium producer deflects all sanctions

    The plunge in United Company Rusal, the only Russian company listed in Hong Kong, has erased US$6 billion of value from the world's largest aluminium producer outside China while the Ukraine conflict clouds its operations. Since Russia invaded its neighbouring country on February 24, the stock has tumbled 42 per cent while trading on the Moscow Exchange was halted. Yet, the miner said it remains untouched by a barrage of Western sanctions on Russian entities, individuals and its key exports like

  • Akzo Nobel expects its Russian plants to go out of business

    Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel expects its four plants in Russia to be out of business within a few months due to economic sanctions and a shortage of raw materials, its chief executive told the Financial Times in an interview published on Monday. "We are pretty realistic that over a month, two month period this will come to a gradual, if not normal phasing out of the business," CEO Thierry Vanlancker said about Akzo's Russian operations. "It's either because the raw materials aren't available anymore, or it is because somewhere the main customer may not be able to pay."

  • Rivian since IPO is ‘a bad episode out of the Twilight Zone’: Wedbush's Dan Ives

    Rivian (RIVN) is losing its momentum after the electric vehicle carmaker halved its production forecast due to ongoing supply chain challenges.

  • IEA, OPEC Likely to Lower Crude Supply Forecasts

    Crude prices soared last week to their highest levels since 2008 as traders assessed the damage to global supply from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • India indicates readiness to release more oil reserves

    New Delhi (Reuters) -India will take "appropriate" steps to calm the rise in oil prices, triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the junior oil minister said on Monday, indicating the country could release more oil from national stocks if required. "Government of India is ready to take all appropriate action, as deemed fit, for mitigating market volatility and calming the rise in crude oil prices," Rameswar Teli said in a written reply to lawmakers.

  • Shareholders at four U.S. oil companies to vote on climate proposals

    Shareholders at four U.S. oil companies will vote in the coming quarter on proposals for the firms to meet emissions targets set out in Paris in 2015, said climate activist group Follow This. The votes will test shareholder willingness to impose new air pollution restrictions amid high energy prices and new energy security fears following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "We were positively surprised," said Follow This founder Mark van Baal.

  • This Is the Stock to Play the Surge in European Natural-Gas Prices

    Equinor stands to gain as European countries start to reduce their reliance on Russia. And its total yield is near an eye-popping 10%.

  • Chinese tycoon's 'big short' on nickel trips up Tsingshan's miracle growth

    Chinese tycoon Xiang Guangda has to find a way to bail his Tsingshan Holding Group out of a crisis after its bet on nickel prices backfired, fuelling more volatility in a metal essential for the electric vehicles industry. One of the world's top nickel producers faces massive losses on its short positions after prices soared over $100,000 per tonne last week and forced the London Metal Exchange to halt nickel trading. Tsingshan has to either pay off the outstanding short positions, which could be as high as $8 billion, or prove it has sufficient deliverable nickel to repay in kind.

  • U.S. gasoline prices edge lower after hitting record high last week

    U.S. gasoline prices at the pump edged lower over the weekend after reaching all-time highs last week following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Retail gasoline prices fell for the second straight day on Sunday to $4.325 per gallon, below a record of $4.331 hit on Friday, according to American Automobile Association data. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February has roiled energy markets worldwide since, bringing more expensive fuel costs to motorists who have also been hit by higher inflation.

  • Ford doubles down on electric push in Europe

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -U.S. carmaker Ford on Monday unveiled plans for seven new electric models in Europe, a battery-assembly site in Germany and a nickel cell manufacturing joint venture in Turkey as part of an aggressive electric vehicle (EV) push on the continent. "Our march toward an all-electric future is an absolute necessity for Ford to meet the mobility needs of customers across a transforming Europe," said Stuart Rowley, chair, Ford of Europe. Ford said it would introduce three new electric passenger vehicles and four new electric commercial vehicles in Europe by 2024, adding it plans to sell more than 600,000 EVs in the region by 2026.

  • Ofgem urged to prepare for Gazprom sanctions

    The energy regulator has been urged to take action to secure power supplies if Gazprom, the Russian state-owned operator, is hit by western sanctions.