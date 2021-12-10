Your local trucker is giving us creator economy vibes

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

Friends, we're almost there: the end of the year that felt like a decade. This week, Mary Ann, Natasha and Alex put aside their 2021 fatigue and talked through a week full of news - and candidly, tensions. As always, shout out to Grace and Chris for producing the show and making us sound a whole lot better.

We got into the Lyft mafia, garbage, and why our local truckers are giving us creator economy vibes. Or more specifically:

We disagreed more than usual this episode, which is refreshing. So cheers to more of that next year, and we'll see you back here on Monday.

