Local trucking companies hammered by icy roads

Jan. 20—Ice-covered roads left two trucking companies in Morgan County no choice but to shut down operations earlier this week, and one company says it will take months to catch up on the backlog.

Decatur-based White Oak Transportation closed Monday and reopened Thursday, with 20% to 50% of its drivers back on the roads Thursday. By Friday, owner and president Mike Limbaugh said, they had increased to 80% productivity.

"I've been doing this for 30 years, and this is probably the worst storm I've ever gone through," Limbaugh said. "It's the ice. The snow we can deal with, but the ice is a different animal altogether."

Limbaugh said trucks and other equipment ceased work from Monday evening until Wednesday when interstates began to clear up. He said interstates are not typically a problem.

"It's really the side roads. We can get on the interstate no problem, but we've got to get off those interstates and get to customers' docks," Limbaugh said. "They're not prepared for this, so then we get stuck in the docks because of the icy conditions."

White Oak delivers products to grocery and retail stores in the Southeast, and Limbaugh said most of their customers also were shut down this week.

Limbaugh said he is fully staffed with around 250 drivers working for the company.

"During COVID we were really struggling to find drivers, but it's loosened up some," Limbaugh said. "We're very blessed to be in this position."

With that full staff, Limbaugh said they will work long hours next week, including on the weekends, to catch up on deliveries they could not complete this week, but he said it will take a while.

"It'll take months," Limbaugh said. "It's a bottleneck; whenever there's a storm on the East Coast it affects us, too, because we've got trucks going there. If we can't get in there, that all gets pushed back, so then you have to take care of current demands and you have to make up for what wasn't delivered."

Story continues

The drivers at Venture Express in Falkville also had to park their trucks this week. The company has 900 drivers, and Safety Associate Brian McCullars said most have had to call off work this week because of icy roads.

"We should be back in full operation starting on Monday," McCullars said.

McCullars said Venture Express delivers automotive parts and paper for International Paper. He said he's not sure how they will tackle the backlog from this week as it depends on automotive plants being open next week.

"It all depends on the customer," McCullars said. "We can't deliver if they're not open."

McCullars said his drivers can deal with snow, but ice is a more challenging obstacle.

Adam White is an instructor at ESD School LLC in Decatur, which trains individuals to obtain their commercial driver's licenses. Through his experience as a truck driver, he said every instance where roads have been frozen over his employer would cancel work.

"If you're not seeing moisture off your tires when you're going down the road, the best thing to do is to get off the road," White said. "When it gets icy like this, most companies I've worked for would tell you to get off the road. Because in that situation, if you wreck, a lot of times the tow bill or whatever, they'll put that on you because you shouldn't have been driving."

White said the weather has also put ESD School behind on instruction, leaving extra work for the staff to make up next week.

"We haven't been able to do road training all week," White said. "That puts us behind because we usually test students every single week."

— wes.tomlinson@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442.