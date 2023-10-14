Local woman dreamed of selling clothes in downtown Holland. Now she does

Maed Collective owner Megan Bos poses for a portrait Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in Holland.

HOLLAND — Megan Bos has always had a passion for fashion.

For years, she dreamed of owning her own store, where she could curate a collection of affordable, neutral everyday wear.

She's spent the last six years working as an independent hairstylist, but her clothing dreams came true when she launched Maed Collective in August 2022.

She started with a website and sold items solely online. But now, her items are featured in Holland’s Anna Interiors at 211 S. River Ave.

“I went to different events and pop-up shops in West Michigan selling my clothing and jewelry and knew I wanted to take it further,” Bos said. “I was contemplating what to do next and, in God’s time, Anna reached out asking if Maed could come into her store.”

Clothing and jewelry from Maed Collective sits Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, at Anna Interiors in Holland.

Bos said downtown Holland was her dream location — so when Anna reached out in June, she didn’t hesitate.

“Within two to three weeks, I had help from family and friends," she said. "We repainted the entire dressing room inside of Anna Interiors and made my dressing room dreams come to life."

She hopes to continue to grow the business inside Anna's Interiors and see what comes next.

Clothing and jewelry from Maed Collective sits Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, at Anna Interiors in Holland.

“I would love to host some photo shoots featuring our clothing and accessories and have girls from around town come and have a fun day fellowshipping and getting to know them,” she said.

Learn more at maedcollective.com.co.

