U.S. markets open in 1 hour 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,377.00
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,855.00
    -20.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,916.50
    +47.25 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,271.30
    -6.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.33
    +0.23 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.80
    +6.90 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    26.28
    +0.05 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1846
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3630
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.05
    -0.13 (-0.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3849
    -0.0036 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2200
    -0.1280 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,960.93
    -666.78 (-1.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    800.85
    -44.79 (-5.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,129.00
    +3.58 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,718.24
    +149.22 (+0.52%)
     

Local2030 Islands Network Grows

·2 min read

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grenada and the Federated States of Micronesia announced their membership in the Local2030 Islands Network at a side event to the United Nations (UN) High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development on July 12. They join other island economies in the world's first global, island-led peer-to-peer network devoted to advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through locally driven, culturally informed solutions. The U.S. State Department has contributed financial support to the Local2030 Islands Network to contribute to the establishment of a new community of practice.

This side event included island leaders from the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the Republic of Palau, Ireland, Grenada, and Guam, together with the US Department of State and the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration, and Hawaii's representative to the US Senate sharing their solutions and support for islands.

Following are insights and observations from event participants:

H.E. David Panuelo, President of the Federated States of Micronesia

"I am pleased to announce that the FSM is joining the Local2030 Islands Network as one of the Micronesia Challenge countries who now have our own local goals to 2030 that build from the Micronesia Challenge. We are very excited once again to lead the way as a region."

Hon. Simon Stiell, Minister for Climate Resilience, the Environment, Forestry, Fisheries, Disaster Management and Information, Grenada

"Grenada is proud to announce its membership in this vital network. We look forward to sharing our SDG innovations and approaches with our island economy peers and to also learn from them."

Ambassador Brian Flynn, Deputy Permanent Representative of Ireland to the United Nations

"Island communities are united by our common experiences, and the Local2030 Islands Network will allow us to work more closely together to build our collective strength. As an island nation, Ireland is proud to be a part of the network, through which we can further support SDG implementation, climate action, and the protection of our vital marine environment."

Richard Spinrad, Ph.D., Administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

"NOAA is proud to support the Local2030 Island Network through collaborative climate data partnerships that drive community-driven sustainability efforts. The Network is a great example of how island communities can further the complementary goals of enhancing resilience and fostering economic opportunity."

NOTE:

To watch the recording of the event, please visit this link: https://vimeo.com/574216717.

To learn more about the Local2030 Islands Network, please visit this link: https://www.islands2030.org/, Link to 2-pager.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/local2030-islands-network-grows-301332320.html

SOURCE Local2030 Islands Network

Recommended Stories

  • How Companies can Align with Biden's Executive Order on Climate-Related Financial Risk

    Climate change is an imminent U.S. financial risk. According to a study conducted by the National Bureau of Economic Research, continued temperature increases and failure to drastically cut emissio...

  • Yellen keeps up push for greater U.S. climate-change regulation, rebuffing concerns of Republicans

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will lead an effort across U.S. financial regulators to better scrutinize the potential of climate-change risk.

  • Explainer: What does EU's climate masterplan entail?

    The EU has a climate masterplan to cut emissions drastically over the next decade.It's called 'Fit for 55' – a fitting name for the bloc's goal to slash 55% of its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.[European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen]: "The 2020s is the make or break decade, and that's why Europe has committed to reduce our emissions by at least 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels." Here's what it looks like.The European Commission will propose 12 policies, targeting energy, industry, transport and the heating of buildings.The list of proposals is long. Tougher EU CO2 standards for cars could effectively ban sales of new petrol and diesel cars in 2035. EU countries will face more ambitious targets for expanding renewable energy.The measures aim to encourage companies and consumers to choose greener options.For example - a leaked draft of one proposal would tax polluting jet fuel for the first time and give low-carbon aviation fuels a 10-year tax holiday. A revamp of the EU carbon market is also expected to hike CO2 costs for industry, power plants and airlines, and force ships to pay for their pollution.Brussels will also announce the details of its world-first carbon border tariff, targeting imports of goods produced abroad with high emissions such as steel and cement. That has unnerved EU trading partners, including Russia and China.The political road ahead will likely be rough, as EU countries and the European Parliament negotiate the proposals.Already, the plans have exposed familiar rifts between richer western and Nordic EU states where electric vehicle sales are soaring, and poorer eastern countries that are worried about the social cost of weaning their economies off coal.Policymakers are also braced for a storm of industry lobbying. Some of Europe's steel and cement sectors due to be covered by the carbon border tariff have said they do not want to be included.Brussels says it is time to take Europe's climate policies global.This world-first package would also push EU industry to invest in expensive green technologies - giving European firms a competitive edge in global markets and burnish the EU's global climate leadership position.

  • Corporate Climate Efforts Lack Impact, Say Former Sustainability Executives

    (Bloomberg) -- Tariq Fancy’s growing sense of unease and frustration with sustainable investing culminated on a private jet.The irony wasn’t lost on Fancy, BlackRock Inc.’s former chief investment officer for sustainable investing. He was traveling in Europe in March 2019 when he had a heated exchange with a sales colleague. Fancy and his team had just presented the money manager’s latest low-carbon funds to prospective clients, when one asked what impact those funds had on actually cutting emis

  • This Governor Withdrew From A Climate Pact. Days Later, He's Pleading For Help With Drought.

    Montana GOP Gov. Greg Gianforte isn’t interested in helping combat climate change, but wants federal assistance to deal with its worsening impacts.

  • Our climate change turning point is right here, right now

    People are dying. Aquatic animals are baking in their shells. Fruit is being cooked on the tree. It’s time to act In April, California Gov. Gavin Newsom held a news conference in the parched basin of Lake Mendocino, where he announced a drought emergency for Mendocino and Sonoma counties. On July 8, Newsom added nine more counties to the state’s emergency proclamation. Photograph: Kent Porter/AP Human beings crave clarity, immediacy, landmark events. We seek turning points, because our minds are

  • BOJ to offer cautiously upbeat view on economy as COVID curbs weigh

    The Bank of Japan will offer a cautiously optimistic view of the economy in fresh quarterly projections due on Friday, as renewed state of emergency curbs to combat the COVID-19 pandemic hurt consumption and keep growth heavily reliant on overseas demand. The central bank will also unveil details of a new scheme to boost funding for activities aimed at battling climate change, putting it in line with its global counterparts stepping up efforts to deal with the economic fallout from climate risks. At the two-day policy meeting ending on Friday, the BOJ is set to maintain its yield curve control (YCC) targets at -0.1% for short-term interest rates and 0% for 10-year bond yields.

  • Europe's climate masterplan aims to slash emissions within a decade

    The European Union is set to take the lead in climate policy action among the world's biggest greenhouse gas emitters this week, with a raft of ambitious plans designed to cut emissions drastically over the next decade. The "Fit for 55" package being released on Wednesday will face months of negotiations between the 27 EU countries and the European Parliament. Other major economies including China and the United States – the world's top two emitters - have committed to achieving net zero emissions, which scientists say the world must reach by 2050 to avoid catastrophic climate change.

  • Yellen stepping up financial pressure for climate goals

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen used a trip to Europe to outline plans to press multilateral development banks and domestic regulatory agencies to counter climate change.

  • Janet Yellen widens Treasury's climate push

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is planning to meet directly with the heads of multilateral development banks (MDBs) to press for stronger steps on climate change.Why it matters: Her announcement of the gathering shows how Treasury hopes to help steer more public and private capital toward emissions-cutting and adaptation in developing nations.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIt's also a sign of the Treasury's expanding role on c

  • Pope to attend November U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, health permitting

    VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Pope Francis will attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow in November, health permitting, Scotland's Roman Catholic bishops said on Monday. The bishops confirmed the pope's presence among other world leaders in a statement on their website. "Having written to the Holy Father to assure him of a warm welcome, should he attend the conference, they are delighted to hear that he does hope to attend and would be glad to meet with them in Glasgow," a statement said.

  • China Developers’ Defaults Spread as Languang Misses Payment

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese builder Sichuan Languang Development Co. failed to repay a local bond, marking its first default in a domestic credit market grappling with rising debt failures.The company was not able to raise enough funds for the repayment on a 900 million yuan ($139 million) local bond that matured Sunday, which amounts to a default, according to a Monday statement from Languang to the Shanghai Clearing House. The builder said last week it might not be able to make the payment.Languang

  • K-Pop Billionaire Behind BTS Doubles Wealth on Adding Bieber

    (Bloomberg) -- Bang Si-hyuk, the founder of the agency behind K-pop boy-band sensation BTS, has more than doubled his wealth in a matter of months as shares of his company surged.Bang is worth about $3.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, after Hybe Co., formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment, rose 131% since going public in South Korea in October. When its initial public offering priced, his net worth was around $1.5 billion.It’s a testament to the popularity of BTS, the b

  • Philippine Currency, Shares Slump as Fitch Cuts Rating Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippine peso declined along with local shares after Fitch Ratings revised its outlook on the sovereign to negative from stable, reflecting rising risks from the pandemic on the nation’s economy.The peso dropped as much as 0.4% to 50.30 per dollar, its weakest since June 2020. The Philippine Stock Exchange Index slid 1.2%, while the spread on Philippines’ 2032 dollar bond over Treasuries rose about five basis points to 75.1 basis points.“We’re seeing a knee-jerk reaction in

  • China Tech’s Stock Pain Shown in Widening Gap With U.S. Giants

    (Bloomberg) -- The gap between megacap technology stocks in China and the U.S. is at its widest in at least five years, as Beijing tightens its grip on some of the nation’s biggest companies.An equal-weighted basket of China’s three internet giants collectively dubbed BAT-- Baidu Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. -- fell about 2% in the 12-months through Friday, according to calculations by Bloomberg. In contrast, an equivalent portfolio of their U.S. peers -- Facebook I

  • Caribbean oil refinery seeks bankruptcy as lenders refuse to inject more cash

    (Reuters) -The owners of Limetree Bay, a Caribbean oil refinery dogged by cost overruns and regulatory troubles, filed for bankruptcy on Monday after lenders balked at putting new cash into the project. The Environmental Protection Agency in May ordered the St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, plant, to shut temporarily following a series of fires and noxious gas releases. The shutdown came amid a row between the plant and EPA over who was responsible for installing air monitoring systems.

  • China Tech’s Stock Pain Shown in Widening Gap With U.S. Giants

    (Bloomberg) -- The gap between megacap technology stocks in China and the U.S. is at its widest in at least five years, as Beijing tightens its grip on some of the nation’s biggest companies.An equal-weighted basket of China’s three internet giants collectively dubbed BAT-- Baidu Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. -- fell about 2% in the 12-months through Friday, according to calculations by Bloomberg. In contrast, an equivalent portfolio of their U.S. peers -- Facebook I

  • Why Goldman Sachs thinks these 32 stocks are very attractive

    These stocks look like solid buys because of one very important reason, according to strategists at Goldman Sachs.

  • China’s Top Brokers Ask Bankers to Fly Coach and Share Hotel Rooms

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s two largest investment banks are making broad cuts to travel budgets that will impact junior bankers as well as senior directors as they seek to reign in costs and boost profitability.Starting this month, CSC Financial Co. managing directors’ domestic travel will be downgraded to economy flights and second class or hard-berth train seats, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg. Larger rival Citic Securities Co. also asked managing directors to fly coach, according to a sepa