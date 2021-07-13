Local2030 Islands Network Grows

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grenada and the Federated States of Micronesia announced their membership in the Local2030 Islands Network at a side event to the United Nations (UN) High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development on July 12. They join other island economies in the world's first global, island-led peer-to-peer network devoted to advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through locally driven, culturally informed solutions. The U.S. State Department has contributed financial support to the Local2030 Islands Network to contribute to the establishment of a new community of practice.

This side event included island leaders from the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the Republic of Palau, Ireland, Grenada, and Guam, together with the US Department of State and the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration, and Hawaii's representative to the US Senate sharing their solutions and support for islands.

Following are insights and observations from event participants:

H.E. David Panuelo, President of the Federated States of Micronesia

"I am pleased to announce that the FSM is joining the Local2030 Islands Network as one of the Micronesia Challenge countries who now have our own local goals to 2030 that build from the Micronesia Challenge. We are very excited once again to lead the way as a region."

Hon. Simon Stiell, Minister for Climate Resilience, the Environment, Forestry, Fisheries, Disaster Management and Information, Grenada

"Grenada is proud to announce its membership in this vital network. We look forward to sharing our SDG innovations and approaches with our island economy peers and to also learn from them."

Ambassador Brian Flynn, Deputy Permanent Representative of Ireland to the United Nations

"Island communities are united by our common experiences, and the Local2030 Islands Network will allow us to work more closely together to build our collective strength. As an island nation, Ireland is proud to be a part of the network, through which we can further support SDG implementation, climate action, and the protection of our vital marine environment."

Richard Spinrad, Ph.D., Administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

"NOAA is proud to support the Local2030 Island Network through collaborative climate data partnerships that drive community-driven sustainability efforts. The Network is a great example of how island communities can further the complementary goals of enhancing resilience and fostering economic opportunity."

