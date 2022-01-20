U.S. markets open in 3 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,542.25
    +18.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,018.00
    +108.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,130.50
    +97.00 (+0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,067.40
    +8.20 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.57
    -0.39 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.30
    -4.90 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1351
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.34
    +0.55 (+2.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3622
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2450
    -0.1080 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,082.70
    +658.49 (+1.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    999.50
    +4.75 (+0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,580.32
    -9.34 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,772.93
    +305.70 (+1.11%)
     

LocalBTV Announces Expansion of Availability to 21 US TV DMAs

·3 min read

Limited Streaming Broadcast TV Channel Lineups Now Reach Over 30% of US Homes

Continued Rollout On Track for 80+ Total Markets By Year-End 2022

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Didja, Inc., a pioneering technology company dedicated to extending and expanding broadcast television viewership and revenue, today announced that its popular live local broadcast TV platform LocalBTV is now operational in 21 US TV DMAs – including the addition of 15 new markets over the course of 2021:

LocalBTV Expands to 21 TV Markets / DMAs
LocalBTV Expands to 21 TV Markets / DMAs

LocalBTV Expands to 21 TV Markets

Atlanta BTV

BakersfieldBTV

BiloxiBTV

ChicagoBTV

CincinnatiBTV






FresnoBTV

HoustonBTV

IndyBTV

Las VegasBTV

LouisvilleBTV






MontereyBTV

NashvilleBTV

PalmBeachBTV

RenoBTV

ToledoBTV

They join LocalBTV's original "beta market" lineup -- PhoenixBTV, BayAreaBTV, SoCalBTV, SanDiegoBTV, PhillyBTV and NYCBTV – launched in 2019.

An additional 20 DMAs – extending LocalBTV's availability to 50% of US households -- are slated for launch in the coming months, with plans to be in upwards of 100 markets by the end of 2022

LocalBTV is the first and only legal virtual-over-the-air (vOTA) streaming "local broadcast bundle" platform – which seeks and secures permission from local broadcast signal owners for inclusion in its unique "antenna TV without an antenna" service. The goal: expanding access to local broadcast over-the-air (OTA) television to include a variety of increasingly consumer-preferred digital devices – such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and connected TVs – enabling live and simultaneous viewing within a station's authenticated geo-fenced DMA, regardless of touchpoint.

In addition, LocalBTV augments its ground-breaking vOTA streaming service with popular consumer features like cloud-based DVR recording, intuitive program guidance/navigation, and cable TV/public access-like "hyper-local" Community Video channels.

For broadcasters, the Local BTV platform adds significant new and measurable viewership, plus helps generate incremental revenue through mechanisms such as targeted digital ad insertion/replacement, in-app channel promotion, and seamless linkage to premium up-sell offerings and outside commerce/ donation platforms – all while offering a "future-proof" on-ramp to enhanced NextGenTV (ATSC3.0) programming services in the years ahead.

"We are pleased to be a meaningful factor in the resurgence of local broadcast TV viewing with our versatile virtual-over-the-air platform," said Jim Long, CEO of LocalBTV. "We see 2022 as a high-growth year for more markets, more channels, more viewers, as well as new revenue and viewership for our local broadcaster partners."

"As a local independent station, we're constantly trying to reach as many viewers in as many ways as possible. LocalBTV helps us with that," said Lynn Londen, Owner, KAZT in the Phoenix-Prescott DMA. "LocalBTV allows our viewers to take us with them on-the-go. In some cases, PhoenixBTV reaches viewers in areas with poor reception, giving them a way to watch us for the first time."

The LocalBTV app is available from the iTunes and Google Play mobile app stores; AppleTV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Android TV, LG, and soon Samsung and Vizio connected TV platforms; as well as via standard Internet web browsers.

The LocalBTV platform currently powers 704 local broadcast TV channels, as well as 88 "hyper-local Community Video channels across its current 21 markets/DMAs.

For more information, please visit: https://www.localbtv.com/.

About Didja, Inc.
Didja, Inc. is based in the heart of Silicon Valley and specializes in technology solutions that help users better engage with live linear television. Didja's hybrid-cloud platform and consumer digital apps (e.g., LocalBTV and Clippit) are designed to help broadcasters, networks and content owners expand their revenues by both delighting viewers with increased digital functionality, and fostering direct relationships with new and existing consumers of broadcast content. For more information, please visit: https://www.didjatv.com/.

LocalBTV Logo
LocalBTV Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/localbtv-announces-expansion-of-availability-to-21-us-tv-dmas-301464597.html

SOURCE Didja, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Tencent Just Made Its Biggest Metaverse Move Yet

    Last Fall, the "metaverse" became a buzzword when Facebook changed its company name to Meta Platforms. While the ultimate shape and scope of the metaverse is yet to be determined, it seems likely virtual worlds will grow in the future. Oculus became the most downloaded app on Christmas Day, indicating that more and more people may be trying out this whole metaverse idea.

  • Student accidentally becomes a millionaire after turning selfies into NFT as a joke

    ‘I was thinking it might be funny if one of the collectors collected my face,’ 22-year-old says

  • 11 Best Robotics Stocks To Buy For 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best robotics stocks to buy for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Robotics Stocks To Buy For 2022. The robotics sector is set for explosive growth in 2022 as new strategies and technological advances lead to […]

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q1 2022

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • Why Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal could be bad for gamers

    Microsoft is buying Activision Blizzard and that could mean fewer choices for gamers.

  • Metaverse barriers to entry are ‘rather high:’ CoinDesk Global Macro Editor

    With recent patent filings by Walmart suggesting that the major retailer may be joining the likes of Meta and Apple in embarking on a foray into metaverse technology, more consumers are now asking how they can access the virtual space themselves. According to CoinDesk Global Macro Editor TV Anchor Emily Parker, many obstacles remain for average consumers to access the metaverse.

  • PlayStation Creator Kutaragi Snubs Metaverse and VR Headsets

    (Bloomberg) -- PlayStation inventor Ken Kutaragi shrugged off the metaverse as the tech industry’s next big undertaking and head-mounted displays as the portal to that destination, describing them as dividing rather than unifying the real and virtual realms.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Sector Takes Hit In Early 2022

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Why I See Airbnb Keeping Investors Awake at Night

    Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday night that the market has turned sour on turbocharged growth stocks, and that's why in 2022, investors need to stick with companies that make real products and have real earnings. One of those companies is Action Alerts PLUS holding Airbnb , which has seen its shares fall from highs of $212 in November. Airbnb is still the safest way to travel, according to Cramer, and unlike most recent IPOs, Airbnb has been making money for years.

  • Crypto.Com (CRO) May Soon Get to the Test of the $0.40 Level

    CRO continues to move lower and looks ready to settle below the support level at $0.43.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy CrowdStrike, and 1 Reason to Sell

    As the industry leader, the competition is gunning for CrowdStrike, so let's look at three reasons you should buy this cybersecurity stock -- and one reason you might want to sell. Last year was a record year for cybercrime and cybersecurity.

  • Apple confirms this missing iPhone 13 feature isn’t coming back

    Last fall, Apple launched the iPhone 13. The new iPhones offered a number of exciting new features, including the Super Retina XDR display with an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, three new cameras, the A15 Bionic chip, and support for up to 1TB of storage. Apple also decreased the size of the notch, which … The post Apple confirms this missing iPhone 13 feature isn’t coming back appeared first on BGR.

  • 2 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    The metaverse, widely considered to be the next frontier of internet technology, has become a hot topic in the world of investing. Although it's still mostly unchartered territory, the metaverse has the potential to change the way people study, work, play, and live their lives. Here's why I view Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) as potentially unstoppable metaverse stocks that investors should pick up in 2022.

  • 3 Reasons Nvidia Stock Could Surge to $400 in 2022

    After skyrocketing 126% in 2021, Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) market value currently stands at a staggering $665 billion. Here are three powerful growth drivers that could propel Nvidia's stock price to greater heights in 2022. Nvidia has become a leading technology supplier to this massive and steadily expanding market.

  • BabyDoge Adds 13% to its Value in 24 Hours Following CoinEx Listing

    BabyDoge has been one of the top-performing cryptocurrencies since the start of the year despite the bear market currently in play.

  • Apple Wants to Push Further Into This Major Smartphone Market in 2022

    The tech giant's impressive growth in this lucrative Asian market is not likely to let up in the coming year.

  • Facebook Messenger: The battle over end-to-end encryption

    The battle-lines have been drawn - but what is end-to-end encryption and why is it controversial?

  • The Backbone One made cloud gaming on the iPhone feel natural

    The Backbone One is a controller attachment with a telescopic backplate that fits around any iPhone. With cloud gaming here, is it time to upgrade your mobile setup?

  • Telenor partners with Amazon to modernise systems, offer services

    Norway's Telenor said on Thursday it had partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to speed up the modernisation of its telecoms systems, boosting the use of cloud technology to offer 5G and low-latency data services to professional customers. In collaboration with the U.S. tech giant, Telenor will develop product offerings for selected industries, including manufacturing, logistics and automotive, the Norwegian firm's chief executive told Reuters.

  • Canon's EOS R5C is a hybrid cinema camera with 8K video and 45-megapixel stills

    Canon has revealed the EOS R5C, a new member of its cinema camera line that's also looks like a very good camera for photos.