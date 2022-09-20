U.S. markets open in 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,893.75
    -23.50 (-0.60%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,942.00
    -175.00 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,946.25
    -77.75 (-0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,808.80
    -11.10 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.00
    +0.27 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,675.80
    -2.40 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    19.21
    -0.15 (-0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9978
    -0.0050 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5570
    +0.0670 (+1.92%)
     

  • Vix

    26.58
    +0.28 (+1.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1426
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.6120
    +0.3940 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,127.98
    +305.12 (+1.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.58
    +9.75 (+2.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.96
    -28.72 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,688.42
    +120.77 (+0.44%)
     

Locale Expands Footprint to Bring Twenty of The Most Buzzed About Restaurants to Consumers Nationwide

·3 min read

Quickly emerging as a food lover's dream, Locale gives consumers the ability to mix and match their favorite food items from Michelin Star and James Beard award winning eateries and receive them all in one order for just a $5 dollar shipping fee

LOS GATOS, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022  /PRNewswire/ -- Locale, a highly curated food delivery platform, today announced that it is expanding its footprint to bring twenty of California's most buzzed about restaurants to consumers nationwide. Featuring foodie favorites like Boichik Bagels, Cali Dumpling, Cofax, Dragon Beaux, Langer's, Sqirl, Manresa Bread, Pizzana, Pop Pie Co and more, the service has quickly emerged as a go-to for consumers and restaurants alike for the unique way it allows people to mix and match the items they want from their favorite eateries and receive them all in one order for just a $5 dollar shipping fee.

"We started Locale during the pandemic to help restaurants reach more customers, and it has quickly grown into what it is today," said Jonathan Friedland, co-founder of Locale. "We're thrilled to provide people, no matter where they live, with a new way to experience exactly what they want from culturally relevant eateries that consistently top best of lists."

For consumers, Locale is incredibly easy to use. In just a few steps, they simply visit the site, choose all of the items they want from the platform's restaurant partners and check out. If someone wants four pizzas, a dozen bagels and a burrito from different vendors, they can get it in one shipment. Orders placed by Wednesday at midnight arrive on Friday, and consumers are alerted to exactly when their food will arrive.

"Locale has been a great partner for us, getting our bagels to new customers further and further afield," said Emily Winston, owner Boichik Bagels. "They helped us first in the Bay Area, then all over Los Angeles to San Diego; and, now people across the country will be able to get a taste of Boichik!"

Unlike other services, Locale pre-orders food from restaurants, giving them adequate time to prepare so they can eliminate food waste. Locale also takes care of food packaging and shipping in-house, making it easy for restaurants to focus their labor and real estate on what matters most - cooking great food.

"It took me over a year to perfect my dough for shipping and I'm so excited to share it with pizza lovers nationwide," said Chef Daniele Uditi of Pizzana. "Locale offers our iconic Cacio e Pepe and other favorites along with gluten free options."

With deliveries and routes pre-determined, Locale also passes significant benefits onto its drivers. By optimizing routes, rather than hosting a series of one-off deliveries, Locale guarantees drivers at least $25/hour while working.

"Locale is one the most organized companies I have had the pleasure of working with in many years," said Norm Langer, president and CEO of two-time James Beard award-winning Langer's Delicatessen-Restaurant. "They are professional and make every effort to curate quality products."

For more information on Locale and how to take advantage of its offerings, please visit: www.shoplocale.com

About Locale
Locale is a food delivery platform that makes discovering the best food from California easy. Founded in the Bay Area in June 2020, Locale has amassed a storied list of the most coveted restaurants in CA, including Langer's Deli, Pizzana, Cofax, Boichik Bagels, Dragon Beaux, Cali Dumplings, Sqirl, Craftsman and Wolves, Pop Pie Co. For more information, please visit our website or our socials: Instagram and Facebook.

For Media inquries, please contact:
Rachel Rogers
344820@email4pr.com
3107704917

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/locale-expands-footprint-to-bring-twenty-of-the-most-buzzed-about-restaurants-to-consumers-nationwide-301626817.html

SOURCE Locale

