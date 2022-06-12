U.S. markets closed

Locally Buy Cryptocurrency in Dubai with Fiat Currency via Coinsfera

·3 min read

Coinsfera is now allowing the people of UAE to buy Cryptocurrency in Dubai with Fiat currency of their choosing.

DUBAI, UAE, June 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent announcement, Coinsfera has revealed that they will now allow users to buy cryptocurrencies in Dubai with fiat currency. This move will make it easier for people living in the region to invest in digital assets and should help boost the local cryptocurrency industry. Coinsfera is one of the leading exchanges in the Middle East and this new development is sure to increase its presence in the region.

Coinsfera_full_logo_Logo
Coinsfera_full_logo_Logo

Coinsfera has announced that its customers will now have the ability to buy cryptocurrency in Dubai like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin with fiat currency. This reflects the continuing evolution of their best-in-class platform and enables customers to interact with the broader crypto ecosystem.

In recent news, the regulatory policy in Dubai has shifted to be more cryptocurrency-friendly. This is expected to spur a huge demand for the variety of cryptocurrency services available in the city. Coinsfera crypto shop is fully ready and well-equipped to assist prospective clients looking to exchange crypto for cash. Their office is located in the city center, and they are excited to help new investors get started in this growing market.

In a move that is sure to make it easier for people in Dubai to invest in cryptocurrencies, Coinsfera is now accepting cash payments for the purchase of Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, and other digital currencies. This makes Coinsfera one of the easiest and most reliable ways to buy cryptocurrency in UAE. With different branches of Coinsfera around the world, where cash can be exchanged for crypto, buying crypto has never been more convenient. For those who want to take advantage of price swings, this could be a great way to get into the market.

Coinsfera is excited to announce its expansion into the United Arab Emirates. This move will allow residents of the UAE access to the crypto market and a host of additional services like buying property in Dubai or luxury watches with digital currencies. The company looks forward to hearing more customer and community feedback as they continue to enhance its digital currency capabilities.

Coinsfera has opened Dubai's first physical Bitcoin shop in the city center. The company has decades of work experience and a staff of professionals who can help both experienced crypto consumers and newcomers to the digital currency trend. The store is entirely prepared and equipped to assist potential clients wishing to buy cryptocurrency with cash. With this new development, Coinsfera looks to solidify its position as a leading player in the Middle East region's cryptocurrency market.

When it comes time to buy cryptocurrency in Dubai, Coinsfera is the one-stop-shop. The company allows users to swap a variety of cryptocurrencies for cash or bank transfers, making it one of the most competitive platforms in the region. In addition to its expansive services, Coinsfera offers rapid transfers and large-scale exchanges, ensuring that users have everything they need while buying cryptocurrency in Dubai.

Name: Coinsfera
Address: Jumeirah Lake Towers, Cluster F, Indigo-Icon tower – Office # 501 5th floor – DubaiUnited Arab Emirates
Phone: +971 58 535 0505
Email: contact@coinsfera.com

About Coinsfera

Coinsfera is an OTC cryptocurrency exchange shop where you can securely buy and sell any cryptocurrency with cash in Dubai, Istanbul, London and Kosovo.

PRESS CONTACT

NAME
Saif Ahmed
PHONE
0585350505
WEBSITE
https://www.coinsfera.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/locally-buy-cryptocurrency-in-dubai-with-fiat-currency-via-coinsfera-301566180.html

SOURCE Coinsfera

