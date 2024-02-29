Locally owned Rainbow Blossom to open sixth store in Louisville. Find out where and when

Rainbow Blossom on Lexington Rd. Thursday morning.Nov. 3, 2022

Locally owned and operated Rainbow Blossom will open its sixth location over the summer.

The natural grocer, which has served the Louisville area since 1977, selling "health and wellness groceries and products" will be located at 4946 Brownsboro Road, formerly Paul’s Fruit Market. Paul's recently announced it would be relocating into a larger space off Brownsboro Road.

“This is an exciting opportunity for us to continue to be a resource for all things wellness-related in the Louisvillearea,” Rainbow Blossom owner Summer Auerbach said.

When scouting out a site for its new location, Auerbach said the company used a site selector, and the new location "rated really well." Data also indicates many shoppers in the area, coupled with the construction of the new VA Hospital and the ability to easily move into a building, will help set the tone for anticipated growth and success at the new Brownsboro Road store.

Being near Paul's is nothing new for Rainbow Blossom either, with two other locations within close proximity.

"We seem to compete well with them," Auerbach said. "Our areas of focus are different: They specialize in (conventional) produce and freshly prepared foods. We sell only certified organic or local produce, limited prepared foods, and a large selection of supplements and health and beauty products."

Despite the ongoing competition in the grocery space, Auerbach noted, "Paul’s has been extremely collaborative and accommodating throughout this process and we’ve had a lot of direct communication."

Auerbach confirmed to the Courier Journal Wednesday that Rainbow Blossom staff had been made aware of the upcoming local chain expansion. Renovation of the store location is set to begin in March.

Rainbow Blossom currently operates locations in St. Matthews, Middletown, the Highlands, Springhurst and New Albany, Indiana.

A variety of crystals are avaiable at Rainbow Blossom Natural Food Markets

The new store will offer organic produce, grocery and wellness items, gifts, supplements and grab-n-go meals. This location will also boast a full-service Blossom Bar with a walk-up pickup window, which offers freshly prepared smoothies, cold-pressed juices and made-to-order smoothie bowls.

Auerbach, the second-generation store owner, said this new expansion allows Rainbow Blossom to further its focus on supporting the local community.

"We hope to utilize the ample outdoor space in creative ways to host events, sell seasonal items, and perhaps even a play area and/or outdoor seating. All of these aspects support our mission of supporting our community in health and wellness,” she said.

Contact business reporter Olivia Evans at oevans@courier-journal.com or on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter at @oliviamevans_.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Local grocery Rainbow Blossom set to open sixth location. What we know