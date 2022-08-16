U.S. markets open in 4 hours 13 minutes

Localz Marketing Director Appointed to UC Irvine Customer Experience Advisory Board

·2 min read

LONDON, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Localz, leading experts in last-mile customer engagement, location and messaging technology, has today announced the appointment of its global marketing director, Jordan Kramer to the Customer Experience (CX) Program at the University of California-Irvine (UCI) Advisory Board.

The Advisory Board brings together industry experts and thought leaders to showcase real-world strategies. As an advisor, Jordan will give insights into the future areas of development in the customer experience sector. From first hand experience working with an innovative scale-up organisation, she is working to develop current and future customer experience tools.

"It is an honour to be selected as an advisory board member and ‌help shape the future of education in the customer service sphere. I have been working in this sector for over a decade and have experienced first-hand the drastic changes in particular to the digital customer experience," said Jordan Kramer, Director of Marketing at Localz.

Jordan Kramer brings more than a decade's experience in the start-up marketing, events and PR space. In her time at Localz, Jordan has worked with sales, marketing and customer success teams to accelerate global growth and scale marketing processes. Keenly focused on the customer, Jordan specialises in staying ahead of service trends and customer experience needs.

About Localz

Localz are experts at digital customer engagement, combining real-time location tracking and multi-party customer communications. Localz takes the last mile complexity out of the day of service, offering businesses configurable solutions to make the day of service awesome.

The Localz platform enables real-time service tracking, accurate ETAs, two-way communication, and dynamic feedback. Localz increases customer satisfaction and first-time access rates, saving operational costs along the way.

Localz is used by RAC, HSS Hire, OVO Energy, Autoglass, Rentokil, and Woolworths.

For more information: www.localz.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/localz-marketing-director-appointed-to-uc-irvine-customer-experience-advisory-board-301605794.html

SOURCE Localz

