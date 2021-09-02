U.S. markets close in 1 hour 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,527.84
    +3.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,370.28
    +57.75 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,301.49
    -7.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,298.36
    +11.31 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.05
    +1.46 (+2.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.00
    -5.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    -0.29 (-1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1879
    +0.0034 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2940
    -0.0080 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3826
    +0.0056 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9610
    -0.0620 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,267.53
    +525.86 (+1.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,286.66
    -3.86 (-0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,163.90
    +14.06 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     

Locast suspends local TV streaming service in wake of court ruling

Kris Holt
·1 min read

Local TV streaming service Locast has closed up shop, at least for the time being. It suspended operations following a ruling on Tuesday that it couldn't use its non-profit status as a legal shield. Networks have claimed that Locast violated their copyright.

"We are suspending operations, effective immediately," Locast wrote in an email to users. "As a non-profit, Locast was designed from the very beginning to operate in accordance with the strict letter of the law, but in response to the court’s recent rulings, with which we respectfully disagree, we are hereby suspending operations, effective immediately."

Locast argued that it was acting as a booster for local signals, which third parties are allowed to do under US copyright law, to help people who can't pick up a signal with an antenna to watch local TV. However, CBS, ABC, NBC and Fox (which were reportedly backed by AT&T and Dish Network) felt that Locast was dodging carriage fees.

The court also took issue with the $5/month payments Locast took from users to ostensibly cover running costs. A judge said Locast was using those funds to expand into more markets and that it was bringing in “far more money from user charges than was necessary.”

Editor's note: This post originally appeared on Engadget.

Recommended Stories

  • UK Series ‘The First Team’, ‘Life’ & ‘High & Dry’ To Premiere On Tubi As Part Of BBC Studios Deal

    Tubi is set to premiere a handful of British comedies and dramas as part of a bumper deal with distributor BBC Studios. The Fox-owned AVOD service will debut Will Arnett-fronted soccer comedy The First Team, from the creators of The Inbetweeners, Life, from Doctor Foster creator Mike Bartlett and Channel 4 series High & Dry […]

  • Nielsen, TV Networks Battle Over Ratings — And Few May Win

    TV viewers can watch their favorite programs any way they want. If media executives aren’t careful, the industry will soon be counting those people in equally chaotic fashion. A suspension of Media Rating Council backing for Nielsen’s venerable national and local TV ratings service, announced Wednesday, offers the clearest signal yet of the breakdown of […]

  • ‘Mayor Of Kingstown’ Trailer: Paramount+ Debuts First Look At Taylor Sheridan Crime Drama – TCA

    Paramount+ has unveiled the first look at Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming drama Mayor of Kingstown. The streamer debuted a trailer for the series, which comes from the Yellowstone creator, during its virtual TCA presentation Tuesday. The 10-episode series stars Jeremy Renner and Kyle Chandler, who with Taylor Handley play the McLusky brothers in a city where […]

  • Locast loses legal protections that keep its local TV streaming service alive

    Locast's legal protections have been knocked down, opening the door to further lawsuits.

  • David Crosby Announces 50th Anniversary Edition of Debut Solo LP

    Croz's 'If I Could Only Remember My Name' will be reissued as a two-disc deluxe edition. Hear the previously unreleased track "Riff 1"

  • New Teen Mom OG Teaser Tackles Pregnancy Woes and Strained Relationships: I Can't 'Forgive Her'

    Teen Mom OG returns Sep. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV

  • WhatsApp slapped with €225m GDPR fine

    The messaging app said the fine was 'entirely disproportionate' and that it would appeal against the decision.

  • Bitcoin hash rate almost back at April levels

    Bitcoin’s hash rate has undertaken an outstanding recovery from the Chinese government’s crypto mining ban – which saw a mass exodus of more than 65% of active Bitcoin mining rigs three months ago.

  • McFlurry machines keep breaking and the FTC wants answers

    McDonald’s McFlurry machine and its tendency to break down has been the inspiration for countless jokes and Twitter feuds, and now it could become the subject of a Federal Trade Commission investigation.

  • Juniper Breach Mystery Starts to Clear With New Details on Hackers and U.S. Role

    (Bloomberg) -- Days before Christmas in 2015, Juniper Networks Inc. alerted users that it had been breached. In a brief statement, the company said it had discovered “unauthorized code” in one of its network security products, allowing hackers to decipher encrypted communications and gain high-level access to customers’ computer systems.Further details were scant, but Juniper made clear the implications were serious: It urged users to download a software update “with the highest priority.”More t

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise wins $2 billion computing service deal with U.S. National Security Agency

    Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co on Wednesday said it won a 10-year, $2 billion contract to supply high-performance computing systems to the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA). The systems will be used for artificial intelligence computing, the company said. The system will be housed in a data center owned by QTS Realty Trust Inc.

  • Creating a Connected Tomorrow - for Everyone

    by Adwoa Coleman

  • Google delays mandatory return to office until January 2022

    Google won't require workers to return to the office until January 10th, 2022 — voluntary returns will last a few months more.

  • SpaceX says Amazon is trying to delay Starlink because it can't compete

    SpaceX told the FCC that Amazon is purposefully trying to delay proposals for its Starlink satellite internet service.

  • Bitcoin Flat While Bitcoin Dominance Declines

    Bitcoin made an attempt to settle below the 20 EMA but failed to develop sufficient downside momentum.

  • Apple Asks All U.S. Employees to Report Vaccination Status

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is asking all U.S. employees to report their vaccination status, marking the latest move in a Covid-19 campaign that has stopped short of mandating shots.The iPhone maker has asked the employees to report their status “voluntarily” by mid-September, regardless of whether they are working remotely or from an office. The company said it’s using the data to inform its Covid-19 response efforts and protocols. Apple previously asked employees in California, Washington and Ne

  • Amazon adds thousands of UK jobs in global hiring spree

    Amazon is hoping to defy worker shortages with a renewed commitment to the UK by creating some 2,000 new jobs as part of a 55,000-strong global recruitment spree.

  • Twitter Will Auto-Block Harassers in Bid to Curb Abuse

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. debuted a new product called Safety Mode that will automatically block users who are being aggressive or hateful toward another person in an effort to help reduce harassment.The social networking company said it will use automated technology to look at the content of a tweet and “the relationship between the Tweet author and replier” to determine if a block is warranted. Twitter previously introduced the feature during an Analyst Day presentation in February. If the c

  • Analyst Report: Okta, Inc.

    Okta, Inc. addresses two primary security concerns via its workforce identity and customer identity solutions. The pureplay cybersecurity firm sells products to protect employees, contractors, and partners as well as its customers' end users. Okta's software solutions are cloud-delivered, and its integration network gives customers security protection across a wide variety of applications that are critical to business and government needs. The California-based company went public in 2017 and had over 2,100 employees at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

  • Streamers Protest Amazon-Owned Twitch's Inaction On Hate Raids: TechCrunch

    Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) streaming platform, Twitch, is in for a rough ride as multiple streamers are going dark to observe #ADayOffTwitch today, TechCrunch reports. The move is in protest of Twitch's inaction against the targeted harassment of marginalized creators. The users' demands include a roundtable with creators affected by hate raids, streamers' right to approve or deny incoming attacks, a limit on chat age group, and abolish linking over three accounts to one email address. Twit