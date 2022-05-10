U.S. markets close in 4 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,978.78
    -12.46 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,135.60
    -110.10 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,606.23
    -17.02 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,749.74
    -12.34 (-0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.84
    -2.25 (-2.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.70
    -11.90 (-0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    21.61
    -0.20 (-0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0542
    -0.0019 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9560
    -0.1230 (-3.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2307
    -0.0024 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1990
    -0.1640 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,206.09
    -993.72 (-3.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    726.15
    +8.95 (+1.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,262.40
    +45.82 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     

Location-Based Services Market Is Expected To Reach $114 Billion By 2026 Due To The Upsurge In The Use Of Smartphone And GPS Enabled Devices

·4 min read

TBRC's market research report covers location-based services market size, location-based services market forecasts, major location-based services companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

LONDON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to The Business Research Company's research report on the location-based services market, an upsurge in the use of smartphones/GPS-enabled devices is expected to propel the growth of location-based services. Location-based services combine the internet, geospatial technologies, and other information and communication technologies to provide targeted information to individuals on their smartphones based on geographic location in real-time. According to the data by the Indian Cellular and Electronics Association, the number of users using smartphones is expected to reach 829 million by 2022. Also, according to forecasts from Ericsson & The Radicati Group, the number of smartphone users is expected to increase from 6.05 billion in 2020 to nearly 7.33 billion by 2025. Therefore, an upsurge in the use of smartphones/GPS-enabled devices drives the location-based services market.

TBRC Logo
TBRC Logo

Request for a sample of the global location-based services market report

The global location-based services market size is expected to grow from $55.92 billion in 2021 to $70.16 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5%. The global location-based services industry growth is expected to reach $114.9 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.5%.

Advancement in technology is a key trend gaining popularity in location-based services. Many companies are launching new advancements in location-based services to gain an edge over their competitors. For example, in February 2020, Cisco, a company operating in the location-based services market based in the United States, launched the Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) Location Based Services (LBS) app that enables features such as indoor routing and navigation, off-route notifications, location sharing, customizable points of interest, simple real-time map management, additional real-time location services, native map experience, and landmark routing, which delivers navigation and wayfinding functionality across any campus or facility while simplifying and streamlining the underlying integration and management of hardware and software.

Major players in the location-based services market are Apple Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Google LLC, Intel Corporation, Ericsson, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Qualcomm Inc., Navigine, IBM, CommScope, HERE, ALE International SAS, AT & T Inc., AiRISTA Flow, Quuppa, and NTT Docomo.

The global location-based services market research report is segmented by component into platform, hardware, services; by location type into indoor, outdoor; by technology into GPS, assisted GPS (A-GPS), enhanced GPS (E-GPS), enhanced observed time difference (E-OTD), observed time difference, cell ID, Wi-Fi, others; by application into location-based advertising, business intelligence and analytics, fleet management, mapping and navigation, social networking and entertainment, proximity marketing, asset tracking, others.

North America was the largest region in the location-based services market in 2021. Asia-Pacific was the second largest market in the global location-based service market. The regions covered in the global location-based services market forecast are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Location-Based Services Global Market Report 2022 –Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, segments and geographies, trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors' approaches.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Cellular Telephones Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Smartphone, Feature Phone), By Age-Group (Under 18 Years Old, 18-45 Years Old, 45-60 Years Old, Above 60 Years Old), By Distribution Channel (OEM, Retailer, E-Commerce) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

GPS Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Data Loggers, Data Pushers, Data Pullers, Covert GPS Trackers), By End-Use Industry (Transportation & Logistics, Construction, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Government, Others (Hospitality, Education, Retail, Agriculture And Healthcare)), By Application (Road, Aviation, Marine, Location-Based Services, Surveying And Mapping) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Global Market Report 2022 – By Component (Solutions, Services), By Technology (RFID, Wi-Fi, Ultra-Wideband (UWB), Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Ultrasound, Infrared (IR), GPS), By Application (Inventory Or Asset Tracking And Management, Personnel Or Staff Locating And Monitoring, Access Control And Security, Environmental Monitoring, Supply Chain Management And Operational Automation Or Visibility), By End Use Industry (Transportation And Logistics, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing And Processing) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company's flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information
The Business Research Company
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/location-based-services-market-is-expected-to-reach-114-billion-by-2026-due-to-the-upsurge-in-the-use-of-smartphone-and-gps-enabled-devices-301540827.html

SOURCE The Business Research Company

Recommended Stories

  • Upstart stock crashes after the lender cut its full-year outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses Upstart stock.

  • Here's Why Appian Is Soaring Today

    The stock market was rebounding nicely on Tuesday following a multiday slump, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all up as of 10:25 a.m. ET. To make a long story short, Appian showed that Pegasystems hired "spies" to observe, record, and access Appian's development environment for the purpose of stealing trade secrets.

  • Famed short-seller betting Elon Musk tanks Twitter stock by slashing his takeover bid

    Hindenburg Research, which blew the whistle on Nikola fraud, believes investors underestimate the mounting risk Tesla CEO will lower his $44 billion offer price

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war

    Russia's economy has plunged into its worst crisis for almost three decades as the country is battered by Western sanctions, a leaked copy of the Kremlin's own forecasts shows.

  • Stocks Will Be in Bear Market Until a One-Day, 5%-6% Drop, Gartman Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Dennis Gartman says U.S. stocks are and will be in a bear market until a one-day “violent, downward movement” signals that prices have reached bottom.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Marcos Wins by Landslide in Philippine Vote“We’ll ha

  • Here’s Why ClearBridge Investments Sold its Vroom (VRM) Shares

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “SMID Cap Growth Strategy” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the first quarter, the ClearBridge SMID Cap Growth Strategy underperformed its Russell 2500 Growth benchmark. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had losses across eight of the 10 […]

  • Why Have Investors Been Selling Nio Stock Since April?

    Investors in Nio (NYSE: NIO) are having countless sleepless nights. The way Nio kicked off April, you wouldn't have expected the stock to fare so badly. Nio's March deliveries shot up 37.5% year over year and 63% sequentially, and the company began delivering its flagship sedan, ET7, in March.

  • These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Fell More Than 35% Tuesday Morning

    Stock market investors haven't gotten much relief lately, although Tuesday morning appeared likely to provide at least a pause in the sharp downturn Wall Street has endured lately. As of 8 a.m. ET, futures contracts on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) finally managed to produce a modest bounce, rising 1.2% to 12,338. What's notable about that gain is that it comes in the face of big premarket declines for some high-profile Nasdaq stocks.

  • Pfizer acquires Biohaven for $11.6 billion in cash

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses reports that Pfizer will acquire biopharmaceutical company Biohaven in an all-cash deal.

  • 3 Top Aerospace Stocks to Buy in May

    The aerospace sector is an excellent place to invest in 2022, and for those looking to open positions, few options look more appealing to me than aerospace and defense giant Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX), advanced composites company Hexcel (NYSE: HXL), and aviation services company AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR). Not only have they been significant outperformers so far this year, but their earnings momentum is improving.

  • 10 Risk-Free Dividend Stocks to Buy Amid Rising Economic Uncertainty

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 risk-free dividend stocks to buy amid rising economic uncertainty. If you want to skip reading about these stocks, you can go directly to 5 Risk-Free Dividend Stocks to Buy Amid Rising Economic Uncertainty. Amid rising interest rates and risks of a recession, investors are rushing towards value plays […]

  • Energy Transfer Is About to Stomp on the Gas

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has invested billions of dollars in building one of the largest energy midstream companies in the country. The master limited partnership (MLP) has completed a steady stream of expansion projects and acquisitions, giving it a nearly unparalleled footprint. The company is working on a growing list of development projects while also pursuing strategic acquisitions that could reaccelerate its growth engine.

  • My Best FAANG Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Alphabet missed earnings estimates on the bottom line, Meta Platforms posted its slowest sales growth as a public company, Netflix lost subscribers for the first time in a decade, and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) turned in its first quarterly loss since 2015. In the first quarter, Amazon's revenue grew just 7% to $116 billion, and online store sales actually fell 3%. On the bottom line, the retail titan posted a net loss of $3.8 billion -- its first quarterly loss in seven years.

  • Peloton stock tumbles on earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third quarter earnings for Peleton.

  • Bullish GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) investors are yet to receive a pay off on their US$11m bet

    Insiders who bought US$11m worth of GameStop Corp.'s ( NYSE:GME ) stock at an average buy price of US$102 over the last...

  • Bausch Health Crashes On Unexpected Loss As Bausch & Lomb Starts Trading

    Bausch Health Companies reported an unexpected first-quarter loss and light sales on Tuesday and BHC stock crashed.

  • Upstart Stock Plunges 54% as Full-Year Revenue Outlook Is Cut

    The artificial-intelligence lending company slashes its full-year revenue outlook, noting the possibilities of a recession.

  • Down 85% in 6 Months, Is Affirm Worth Your Money Today?

    Growth stocks have been sent to the slaughterhouse recently in the wake of a more hawkish outlook from the Federal Reserve, record levels of inflation, and global economic threats stemming from the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down Around 50% This Year

    What to make of the markets right now? Last week brought more losses in what’s been a volatile year for stocks. The five straight weeks of market declines marked the longest such streak in over a decade. More ominously, they came in along with a number of other disturbing data points. The April jobs numbers, released on Friday, came to 428,000 jobs added for the month, superficially strong and well above the 391,000 expected. But the labor remains depressed, and the total number of workers, even

  • Can Disney Save the Market on Wednesday?

    The pieces are in place for blowout quarterly results by Disney, and it could be the upbeat bellwether report the market has been waiting for.