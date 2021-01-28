U.S. markets close in 5 hours 45 minutes

ECONOMY:

US Q4 GDP rose 4%, missing expectations

Economy contracted 3.5% in 2020 — worst performance since 1946

Location broker X-Mode continues to track users despite app store bans

Zack Whittaker
·7 min read

Hundreds of Android apps, far more than previously disclosed, have sent granular user location data to X-Mode, a data broker known to sell location data to U.S. military contractors.

The apps include messaging apps, a free video and file converter, several dating sites, and religion and prayer apps — each accounting for tens of millions of downloads to date, according to new research.

Sean O'Brien, principal researcher at ExpressVPN Digital Security Lab, and Esther Onfroy, co-founder of the Defensive Lab Agency, found close to 200 Android apps that at some point over the past year contained X-Mode tracking code.

Some of the apps were still sending location data to X-Mode as recently as December when Apple and Google told developers to remove X-Mode from their apps or face a ban from the app stores.

But weeks after the ban took effect, one popular U.S. transit map app that had been installed hundreds of thousands of times was still downloadable from Google Play even though it was still sending location data to X-Mode.

The new research, now published, is believed to be the broadest review to date of apps that collaborate with X-Mode, one of dozens of companies in a multibillion-dollar industry that buys and sells access to the location data collected from ordinary phone apps, often for the purposes of serving targeted advertising.

But X-Mode has faced greater scrutiny for its connections to government work, amid fresh reports that U.S. intelligence bought access to commercial location data to search for Americans' past movements without first obtaining a warrant.

X-Mode pays app developers to include its tracking code, known as a software development kit, or SDK, in exchange for collecting and handing over the user's location data. Users opt-in to this tracking by accepting the app's terms of use and privacy policies. But not all apps that use X-Mode disclose to their users that their location data may end up with the data broker or is sold to military contractors.

X-Mode's ties to military contractors (and by extension the U.S. military) was first disclosed by Motherboard, which first reported that a popular prayer app with more than 98 million downloads worldwide sent granular movement data to X-Mode.

In November, Motherboard found that another previously unreported Muslim prayer app called Qibla Compass sent data to X-Mode. O'Brien's findings corroborate that and also point to several more Muslim-focused apps as containing X-Mode. By conducting network traffic analysis, Motherboard verified that at least three of those apps did at some point send location data to X-Mode, although none of the versions currently on Google Play do so. You can read Motherboard's full story here.

X-Mode's chief executive Josh Anton told CNN last year that the data broker tracks 25 million devices in the U.S., and told Motherboard its SDK had been used in about 400 apps.

In a statement to TechCrunch, Anton said:

"The ban on X-Mode's SDK has broader ecosystem implications considering X-Mode collected similar mobile app data as most advertising SDKs. Apple and Google have set the precedent that they can determine private enterprises’ ability to collect and use mobile app data even when a majority of our publishers had secondary consent for the collection and use of location data.

We've recently sent a letter to Apple and Google to understand how we can best resolve this issue together so that we can both continue to use location data to save lives and continue to power the tech communities' ability to build location-based products. We believe it's important to ensure that Apple and Google hold X-Mode to the same standard they hold upon themselves when it comes to the collection and use of location data."

The researchers also published new endpoints that apps using X-Mode's SDK are known to communicate with, which O'Brien said he hoped would help others discover which apps are sending — or have historically sent — users' location data to X-Mode.

“We hope consumers can identify if they’re the target of one of these location trackers and, more importantly, demand that this spying end. We want researchers to build off of our findings in the public interest, helping to shine light on these threats to privacy, security, and rights," said O'Brien.

TechCrunch analyzed the network traffic on about two-dozen of the most downloaded Android apps in the researchers' findings to look for apps that were communicating with any of the known X-Mode endpoints, and confirmed that several of the apps were at some point sending location data to X-Mode.

We also used the endpoints identified by the researchers to look for other popular apps that may have communicated with X-Mode.

At least one app identified by TechCrunch slipped through Google's app store ban.

New York Subway in Google Play., until it was removed by Google. (Image: TechCrunch)

New York Subway, a popular app for navigating the New York City subway system that has been downloaded 250,000 times, according to data provided by Sensor Tower, was still listed in Google Play as of this week. But the app, which had not been updated since the app store bans were implemented, was still sending location data to X-Mode.

As soon as the app loads, a splash screen immediately asks for the user's consent to send data to X-Mode for ads, analytics and market research, but the app did not mention X-Mode's government work.

Desoline, the Israel-based app maker, did not respond to multiple requests for comment, but removed references to X-Mode from its privacy policy a short while after we reached out. At the time of writing, the app has not returned to Google Play.

A Google spokesperson confirmed the company removed the app from Google Play.

Using the researchers' list of apps, TechCrunch also found that previous versions of two highly popular apps, Moco and Video MP3 Converter, which account for more than 115 million downloads to date, are still sending user location data to X-Mode. That poses a privacy risk to users who install Android apps from outside Google Play, and those who are running older apps that are still sending data to X-Mode.

Neither app maker responded to a request for comment. Google would not say if it had removed any other apps for similar violations or what measures it would take, if any, to protect users running older app versions that are still sending location data to X-Mode.

None of the corresponding and namesake apps for Apple's iOS that we tested appeared to communicate with X-Mode's endpoints. When reached, Apple declined to say if it had blocked any apps after its ban went into effect.

"The sensors in smartphones provide rich data that can be exploited to limit our movements, our free expression, and our autonomy," said O'Brien. "Location spying poses a serious threat to human rights because it peers into the most sensitive aspects of our lives and who we associate with."

The newly published research is likely to bring fresh scrutiny to how ordinary smartphone apps are harvesting and selling vast amounts of personal data on millions of Americans, often without the user's explicit consent.

Several federal agencies, including the Internal Revenue Service and Homeland Security, are under investigation by government watchdogs for buying and using location data from various data brokers without first obtaining a warrant. Last week it emerged that intelligence analysts at the Defense Intelligence Agency buy access to commercial databases of Americans' location data.

Critics say the government is exploiting a loophole in a 2018 Supreme Court ruling, which stopped law enforcement from obtaining cell phone location data directly from the cell carriers without a warrant.

Now the government says it doesn't believe it needs a warrant for what it can buy directly from brokers.

Sen. Ron Wyden, a vocal privacy critic whose office has been investigating the data broker industry, previously drafted legislation that would grant the Federal Trade Commission new powers to regulate and fine data brokers.

"Americans are sick of learning that their location data is being sold by data brokers to anyone with a credit card. Industry self-regulation clearly isn't working — Congress needs to pass tough legislation, like my Mind Your Own Business Act, to give consumers effective tools to prevent their data being sold and to give the FTC the power to hold companies accountable when they violate Americans' privacy," said Wyden.

Send tips securely over Signal and WhatsApp to +1 646-755-8849. You can also send files or documents with SecureDrop.

Latest Stories

  • Hedge-Fund Titans Lose Billions to Reddit Traders Running Amok

    (Bloomberg) -- For once, Main Street is beating Wall Street.In a matter of weeks, two hedge-fund legends -- Steve Cohen and Dan Sundheim -- have suffered bruising losses as amateur traders banded together to take on some of the world’s most sophisticated investors. In Cohen’s case, he and Ken Griffin ended up rushing to the aid of a third, Gabe Plotkin, whose firm was getting beaten down.Driven by the frenzied trading in GameStop Corp. and other stocks that hedge funds have bet against, the losses suffered over the past few days would rank among the worst in some of these money managers’ storied careers. Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management has declined 10% to 15% so far this month, while Sundheim’s D1 Capital Partners, one of last year’s top-performing funds, is down about 20%. Melvin Capital, Plotkin’s firm, had lost 30% through Friday.It’s a humbling turnaround for the hedge fund titans, who in 2020 staged a comeback by pouncing on the wild markets caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. But that crisis helped push thousands if not millions of retail traders into the U.S. stock market, creating a new force that for now the professionals seem powerless to combat.Their assailants are a collection of traders using Reddit’s wallstreetbets thread to coordinate their attacks, which seem to be focused on stocks known for being held short by hedge funds. The most prominent is GameStop, the beleaguered brick-and-mortar retailer that’s soared more than 1,700% this month, but other targets include AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.The pain is likely spreading across the hedge fund industry, with rumors swirling among traders of heavy losses at multiple firms. The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF, which tracks hedge funds’ most-popular stocks, tumbled 4.3% on Wednesday for its worst day since September.Fund managers covered their money-losing short sales while trimming bullish bets for a fourth straight session Tuesday. Over that stretch, their total outflows from the market reached the highest level since October 2014, data compiled by Goldman’s prime-brokerage unit show.D1, which was founded in 2018 and had about $20 billion in assets at the start of the year, is buffeted to some degree from the attacks because private companies account for roughly a third of its holdings, and the firm has been reducing its exposure, according to people familiar with the matter. The fund is closed to new investments and has no plans to open for additional capital, one of the people said, asking not to be named because such decisions are confidential.D1’s loss, described by people briefed on the situation, contrasts with a 60% gain for Sundheim, 43, during last year’s pandemic turmoil.Melvin on Monday took an unheard-of cash infusion from its peers, receiving $2 billion from Griffin, his partners and the hedge funds he runs at Citadel, and $750 million from his former boss, Cohen.“The social media posts about Melvin Capital going bankrupt are categorically false,” a representative said. “Melvin Capital is focused on generating high-quality, risk-adjusted returns for our investors, and we are appreciative of their support.”Until this year, Plotkin, 42, had one of the best track records among hedge fund stock pickers. He’d worked for Cohen for eight years and had been one of his biggest money makers before leaving to form Melvin. He’s posted an annualized return of 30% since opening, ending last year up more than 50%, according to an investor.Another fund, the $3.5 billion Maplelane Capital, lost about 33% this month through Tuesday in part because of a short position on GameStop, according to investors.Representatives for Point72, D1 and Maplelane all declined to comment.The struggles at some of the biggest hedge funds may have contributed to Wednesday’s 2.6% drop in the S&P 500, its worst decline since October. One theory behind the decline is that funds are selling long bets to get the cash they need to cover their shorts.Cohen, 64, is perhaps the best-known victim of this year’s turmoil so far. The new owner of the New York Mets, whose fund gained 16% in 2020, has become a national figure after beating competition from Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez to buy the ball club.Late Tuesday, Cohen broke his usual habit of only tweeting about the Mets. “Hey stock jockeys keep bringing it,” he wrote on the social media platform.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • It isn’t just GameStop: Here are some of the other heavily shorted stocks shooting higher

    The dynamic that has seemingly contributed to a short squeeze in the stock of videogame retailer GameStop Corp. also appears to be affecting shares in a host of other heavily shorted companies.

  • Robinhood restricts trading in GameStop after retail brouhaha shakes markets

    Update: Robinhood has made public note of the changes, stating that "in light of recent volatility" it is "restricting transactions for certain securities to position closing only, including $AMC, $BB, $BBBY, $EXPR, $GME, $KOSS, $NAKD and $NOK." The company added that it has "raised margin requirements for certain securities." Robinhood, the popular consumer trading application, has restricted its users from making some popular investments and wagers, public reports indicate.

  • Robinhood bars users from buying GameStop stock, infuriating its users

    After GameStop stock became red hot and a mainstream news story, thanks to a Reddit investing community, brokerage Robinhood pulled the plug on buying, infuriating users.

  • Cuban’s Advice for Day Traders Who ‘Get Long and Get Loud’

    (Bloomberg) -- Mark Cuban has one major piece of advice for day traders: Do your homework.To the billionaire investor, there are more concerning things about the financial markets -- including risks in derivatives and foreign exchange -- than a horde of nascent stock pickers rushing into names such as GameStop Corp. after reading about them on a Reddit message board. While it’s risky, losing money sometimes is part of the game, he said.“At the end of the day, get long and get loud has been the narrative to move stocks for generations,” Cuban said in an email interview. “Now that tool is available to small traders and can be empowering for them.”Cuban, a serial entrepreneur and owner of the Dallas Mavericks basketball team is worth $4.9 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He’s both owned stocks -- investing for instance in Netflix Inc., Amazon.com Inc. -- and he’s shorted equities over the years.Read more: Mark Cuban exits the high-frequency trading game He says he wouldn’t buy any of the shares that are part of the current frenzy -- “just not my thing” -- and advises newbies to do their homework.“That’s part of the learning experience,” Cuban said of the risk. “It’s a whole lot less dangerous than forex trading that gets promoted all day every day.”The rally in GameStop and other stocks has lifted them to heights that many professional investors see as unimaginable, and now it’s drawing attention from regulators. The U.S. Securities Exchange and Commission said it’s “actively monitoring” volatility in options and equity markets. Senator Elizabeth Warren called for the SEC to take a look at the market, criticizing hedge funds for using equity trading as their personal casino.Cuban said regulators should be monitoring for whether the rally in certain stocks is a pump-and-dump scheme.“Otherwise how is this any different from an investment bank putting out a call to clients with a price target and calling it a strong buy?” he wrote.Read more: How ‘Flows Before Pros’ Is Disrupting Stock Markets: QuickTake(Updates with net worth and trading history in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The GameStop Frenzy Hasn’t Ended. Here’s What Happens Now.

    GameStop catches the attention of lawmakers and regulators, Apple and Facebook post record quarters, but Tesla has a miss, Powell says vaccine rollout will be a “struggle,” and other news to start your day.

  • Elon Musk Says Discord Gone 'Corpo' After It Takes Down WallStreetBets

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk expressed his disappointment with Discord after the platform took down WallStreetBets from its platform. What Happened: “Even Discord has gone corpo ...,” the world’s richest person said in a tweet late Wednesday. Discord had taken down WallStreetBets earlier in the evening, saying the community continued to allow hateful and discriminatory content despite repeated warnings. The company said the action didn’t have any relation to WallStreetBets’ role in the surge of GameStop Corp.’s (NYSE: GME) stock. WallStreetBets moderators described the Discord action as “pretty unethical.” “I am not impressed with them destroying our community instead of stepping in with the wrench we may have needed to fix things, especially after we got over 1,000 server boosts,” one of the group moderators said. The community also went briefly private on Reddit as it looked to ramp up moderation and avoid a similar fate on the platform as Discord. “We've got so many comments and submissions that we can't possibly even read them all, let alone act on them as moderators,” u/zjz, a community moderato, added. Why It Matters: Musk had earlier touted support for the WallStreetBets community on Tuesday evening, sending the stock soaring further. Gamestonk!! https://t.co/RZtkDzAewJ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 26, 2021 GameStop, BlackBerry Ltd. (NYSE: BB), Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) and other stocks seeing the short-squeeze interest of the Reddit community tanked in the after-hours session Wednesday after Discord’s action. Price Action: GameStop traded 16% lower at $292 after a 134.84% surge during the regular session. BlackBerry tanked 9.8% at $22.6 after a 32.6% spike during regular hours. Nokia traded 9.5% lower at $5.93 after a 38.5% surge during the regular session. AMC shares tanked 26.6% after a 301.21% surge during the regular session. Photo courtesy: Forbes via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaDeFi Cryptocurrencies Refuse To Take A Backseat Amid GameStop Mania, Hit All-Time HighWhy Scaramucci Sees GameStop Rally As A Positive Backdrop For Bitcoin© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Another GameStop? Here Are the Next 10 Most Shorted Small-Caps.

    Highly shorted stocks are being targeted by some investors trying to force people who have bet the prices will fall into covering. Watch Dillard’s and AMC Entertainment.

  • WallStreetBets Fever Hits Dogecoin, Price Soars 142% After Twitter Mention

    A Twitter account not officially affiliated to WallStreetBets prompted DOGE's latest social media-based price boost.

  • 3 Things a Financial Advisor Loves to Hear from Clients (and Two They Wish You’d Stop Saying)

    You’re prattling on about your $8,000 roof repair, but is your financial planner really listening…or stewing over the thing you said two minutes ago. According to Jacki Purcell ,...

  • Apple reports record earnings powered by iPhone 12 sales

    Apple posted record Q1 earnings on the strength of iPhone sales.

  • Electric-vehicle firm Faraday Future to go public via $3.4 billion SPAC deal

    With the global EV business, dominated by the likes of Tesla Inc, growing at an explosive pace, a flurry of EV makers are rushing to tap the red-hot initial public offering (IPO) market. Other prominent players in the sector such as Fisker Inc and Nikola Corp also went public through mergers with so-called special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) last year. Faraday and Property Solutions said on Thursday the deal, supported by a private investment of $775 million, is expected to fetch Faraday Future $1 billion in gross proceeds.

  • GameStop, AMC saga make it a day for the history books: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

  • Robinhood Blocks Buying in GameStop, AMC, and Others Stocks. Other Brokers Also Add Guardrails.

    Investing app Robinhood blocked access to (GME) and other highflying names on Thursday as trading surged among retail users. The move comes after GameStop (GME) has shot higher over the past week, inspiring a short squeeze. The action -- driven by retail traders often using options -- has spread to other names like (BB) (BB), (AMC) (AMC), and (BBBY) (BBBY).

  • American Air Surges After Reddit Chatter on Squeezing Shorts

    (Bloomberg) -- American Airlines Group Inc. surged the most in seven months, extending a day-earlier gain as the carrier was swept up in a rally among heavily shorted stocks being targeted in Reddit’s Wall Street Bets forum.The stock soared as much as 32% and led the S&P 500 Index, even though American ventured a cautious outlook Thursday on when a recovery would materialize after an unprecedented drop in air travel last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.The gains aren’t “fundamentally driven, as American’s outlook is similar to others we have heard during this earnings cycle,” Helane Becker, an analyst at Cowen & Co., said in a note to clients. “The near-term outlook remains challenging and timing of any improvement is still uncertain.”The surge underscored the disconnect between retail traders’ attacks on shorted stocks and the reality of an industry where demand cratered because of the pandemic. Like its U.S. peers, American is still reeling from losses, and the company’s narrower-than-expected deficit in the fourth quarter suggested nothing to justify a burst of market enthusiasm. American is the most shorted stock among major U.S. airlines.“AAL the next GME?” said Reddit user u/cardiffgiantthe1st in an online discussion Wednesday, referring to the stock tickers of American and GameStop Corp., the video-game retailer that has been at the center of intense trading stoked by online discussions.American jumped 15% to $20.84 at 10:06 a.m. in New York after advancing as much as 32% for the biggest intraday gain since June 5. The stock had increased as much as 87% before the start of regular trading.The Fort Worth, Texas-based company had a market value of $10 billion at the close on Wednesday, the least among the four biggest U.S. airlines.“As we look to the year ahead, 2021 will be a year of recovery,” Chief Executive Officer Doug Parker said in an earnings statement. “While we don’t know exactly when passenger demand will return, as vaccine distribution takes hold and travel restrictions are lifted, we will be ready.”(Updates shares in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy After Its December-Quarter Earnings Blowout?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now? Here's what its stock chart and earnings show.

  • Nokia’s stock soars to a record gain on record volume, for no apparent reason

    Shares of Nokia Corp. shot higher in very volatile and active trading Wednesday, enough for the Finland-based networking company to comment on the activity.

  • Here are the biggest short squeezes in the stock market, including GameStop and AMC

    Short squeezes will remain a big story in the financial-news media until heavily shorted stocks that have been pushed up by individual investors connected through social media come crashing back to earth. The biggest “winners” during this craze have been GameStop, up 1,745% for 2021 through Jan. 27, and AMC Entertainment, which has popped a more modest 839%.

  • Abbott Smashes Quarterly Estimates On Covid Testing Boom — Is ABT Stock A Buy?

    Medical company Abbott has now launched a handful of coronavirus tests, and the U.S. is paying $750 million for 150 million of one of its tests. So, is ABT stock a buy in January 2021?

  • American Airlines Surges After Mention in Reddit Stock Forum

    (Bloomberg) -- American Airlines Group Inc., the most shorted major U.S. carrier, surged after a mention on Reddit’s Wall Street Bets forum.“AAL the next GME?” said Reddit user u/cardiffgiantthe1st in an online discussion Wednesday, referring to the stock tickers of American and GameStop Corp., the video-game retailer that has quintupled in value this week alone.American’s stock gain adds to a flurry of share increases this week as Reddit-fueled retail traders take on short sellers and drive up prices. With stock after stock, legions of day traders have identified companies with high levels of short interest and piled in. In the case of GameStop, the soaring price has forced many short sellers to give up their positions.American rose 6.6% to $16.56 at the close in New York, the most since Dec. 3, after paring gains from an intraday surge of as much as 15%. Other companies on a Standard & Poor’s index of big U.S. airlines fell.The Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier declined to comment.The gain isn’t “justified by anything fundamental,” Darryl Genovesi, an analyst at Vertical Research Partners, said in an email. He expressed the same view about the stock surge during the session of another company he covers, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.Short-Squeeze RiskShort interest as a percentage of American’s free float is about 29%, according to data from S3 Partners. No other major U.S. airline has short interest of more than 5%.American is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday. Like its rivals, the airline has been contending with the unprecedented collapse of air travel because of the coronavirus pandemic.Following American’s advance, CFRA Research changed its recommendation on the shares to hold from strong sell and lifted its price target to $19 from $8.“We think the stock is a high risk for one of the recent retail-investor-driven short squeezes we’ve seen play out,” CFRA analyst Colin Scarola wrote in a client note.The firm also elevated Spirit Airlines Inc. from sell to hold for the same reason. Short interest is about 16% of Spirit’s free float, according to Vertical Research.(Updates from 8th paragraph with CFRA comments on American, Spirit.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.