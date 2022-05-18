Lock Out Moisture With New Trex® Seal™ Ledger Tape

U.S. markets close in 4 hours 10 minutes

11-inch Aluminum-lined Butyl Tape Protects Structural Integrity of Critical Connection Point

TREX® SEAL™ LEDGER TAPE

The makers of Trex® RainEscape® have introduced Trex® Seal™ Ledger Tape, an 11"-wide aluminum-lined butyl tape specifically engineered for use on the ledger board of a deck and is AAMA 711-13 compliant.
The makers of Trex® RainEscape® have introduced Trex® Seal™ Ledger Tape, an 11”-wide aluminum-lined butyl tape specifically engineered for use on the ledger board of a deck and is AAMA 711-13 compliant.




The makers of Trex® RainEscape® have introduced Trex® Seal™ Ledger Tape, an 11”-wide aluminum-lined butyl tape specifically engineered for use on the ledger board of a deck and is AAMA 711-13 compliant.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ask any contractor where a deck is most likely to fail and, chances are, they’ll point to the ledger board. If not correctly installed and protected, this single element can be the downfall of a deck’s structure. With this in mind, the makers of Trex® RainEscape® have introduced Trex® Seal Ledger Tape, an 11”-wide aluminum-lined butyl tape specifically engineered for use on the ledger board of a deck.

“We surveyed professional deck builders and in almost every case they cited the ledger board as the primary source of deck failures,” said Dave Kile, founder of Trex® RainEscape®, which manufactures Trex RainEscape and Trex Seal products. “They were also unanimous in their feedback regarding the cause of ledger board failure – moisture.”

Easily one of wood’s worst enemies, moisture is a recurring theme across ledger board failures. In most deck installations, there is a small gap left between the house and the deck that allows water to seep down and onto the ledger board, where it can collect and penetrate the wood, eventually leading to decay. Additionally, the natural expansion and contraction of wood over time can cause the ledger board to weaken, split and deteriorate.

Protecting the ledger board with proper flashing is critical for ensuring the structural integrity and longevity of a deck. However, because traditional metal flashing attaches to the home using nails or screws, water can still seep into screw holes and penetrate the wood, causing it to rot and the screws to rust. For waterproofing, flashing tape is substantially better since it is self-adhering and creates a tight seal on boards and around hardware.

Trex Seal, when used as part of a Trex RainEscape system installation, takes ledger flashing to a whole new level by combining the best performance features of metal and tape flashing in one easy-to-use product. Reinforced with an aluminum liner, the 11”-wide tape covers the entire surface of the ledger board and creates a seamless seal over any gaps between the ledger and deck substructure for optimal protection against moisture and water penetration.

Designed specifically for deck applications, both in its function and size, Trex Seal features a convenient 5.5” double-release liner that allows installers to bend and set it in place without it flexing back like other flashing tapes. It is AAMA 711-13 compliant and its 11” width replaces the need to use multiple strips of tape, saving valuable time on the job site.

“Trex Seal offers a superior alternative to traditional ledger flashing,” explained Kile. “It is wide enough to provide complete coverage of the ledger and forms a tight seal on boards and around hardware to create a comprehensive waterproof barrier. And, with its easy-to-apply design, there’s no reason for any deck to be left vulnerable to the elements and premature failure.”

Trex Seal expands the robust portfolio of offerings from the world’s leading brand of high-performance composite decking. Other products include Trex Protect Joist & Beam Tape, Trex® Protect Rim Joist Tape and the Trex RainEscape deck drainage system. All four products are designed to prevent moisture penetration and premature deterioration of wooden substructures and can be used with any decking material.

For more information about Trex Seal, visit https://trexseal.com.

About Trex Company, Inc.
Trex Company, Inc. [NYSE: TREX] is the world’s largest manufacturer of high-performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with nearly 30 years of product experience. The #1 brand in outdoor living is proud to have been named to Forbes’ 2021 List of America’s Best Mid-Sized Companies and Fortune magazine’s 2020 list of the world’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) or Houzz (trexcompany-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook (@TrexCompany) or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

About Trex® RainEscape®, Trex® Protect and Trex® Seal
Trex® RainEscape®, Trex® Protect and Trex® Seal products are manufactured and sold by IBP, LLC under a Trademark License Agreement with Trex Company, Inc. RainEscape is a federally registered trademark of IBP, LLC. A 20-year Limited Warranty is provided by the manufacturer.

Contact: Elizabeth Gartman
L.C. Williams & Associates
800/837-7123 or 312/565-3900
egartman@lcwa.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f54701b7-ae94-434b-ba56-6235f631f6e6
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96533fce-ff5d-4377-a6ef-09e49bc9ca5e


